9 best environmentally-friendly razors for a clean shave

Razor blades are meant to be changed frequently, which means waste quickly adds up, not to mention the handles, too. Opting for a razor that lasts a long time (and actually looks nice enough that we want to hold onto it for years), and one that can be recycled, ideally blades and all, is a great alternative.

While multi-blade razors are easy to use and tend to deliver a closer shave than single-blade razors, if you have sensitive skin or skin issues, consultant dermatologist Dr Angela Tewari recommends sticking with a single-blade razor (these are often called safety razors).

“Safety razors require a little more patience and skill, even though the technique can be acquired quite quickly”, says Dean Harries, co-founder of plastic-free shaving brand Shoreline Shaving. They’re weighted, which means they “give you a smooth shave without the need to apply your own pressure, as long as the blade is sharp”, he explains, and recommends short, slow strokes when shaving. And, only “shave against the grain once you're confident.”

After testing lots of razors, some from brands you’ve heard of, and some you may not have, I’ve chosen my favourite (the Mühle companion unisex safety razor, thanks to its beautiful design and sharp blades). But, I’ve also found an adjustable razor, one with a bikini line trimmer, and a blade subscription.

Many of the brands in this review have recycling take-back schemes. You should also be able to recycle metal blades as scrap metal at recycling centres, too, but check whether your local centre will do this.

How I tested

Most of the razors I tried are compatible with any double-edged blades ( Lois Borny )

I’ve been testing these razors over several months. A lot of the brands have their own shaving soaps and shaving oils, but I used the same shaving cream with every razor to keep variables to a minimum. It’s also worth noting that most of the brands I tried send blades with their razors, and most of the razors were compatible with any double-edged blades, so you can choose a different blade if you so wish. I assessed each of the razors using the following testing criteria:

Ease of use: I acknowledged how comfortable and ergonomic the handles were, assessing their texture and width. I considered the weighting of the head and the handle and how balanced this felt in use. I also changed the blades of all of the razors to assess how easy this was.

I made a note of which blades arrived (if included) with each razor, and how gentle and close of a shave I was able to achieve. Environmental considerations and credentials: I asked all of the brands where their razors were made, what materials they’re made from, and if and how they could be recycled. I also asked them to confirm whether their razors arrived in 100 per cent plastic-free. I assumed the durability and expected longevity of the razors, looking at the materials and sturdiness of the design.

The best eco-friendly women’s razors for 2025 are: