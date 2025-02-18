Periods are a healthy and normal part of life for countless people across the globe, but the sheer amount of plastic waste that’s produced by using single-use menstrual products is substantial, and cause for concern.

Those who have periods will typically use more than 11,000 disposable menstrual products in their lifetime. Each year, more than 3 billion single-use products are used by the UK’s menstruating population alone. The resulting disposal equates to some 200,000 tonnes of waste a year. Single-use menstrual pads are among the worst offenders, as these can contain up to 90 per cent plastic, thanks to a leak-proof base, synthetics that absorb moisture and, of course, packaging.

There are, however, reusable alternatives that pad devotees can use, and the good news is they will remain reliable for many years. The even better news is they are designed for comfort, too. Case in point: reusable sanitary pads. Worn on the inner side of underwear and, typically, secured with poppers, they come in different sizes and absorbency levels. And the best bit is they can be washed and reused on repeat.

Besides the obvious benefits for the environment, they could also help you save hundreds of pounds, with the one-time cost of reusable products whittling down the estimated £18,000 people spend on periods over a lifetime.

When it comes to feeling confident and comfortable with a reusable period product, there are other avenues to try, including reusable and biodegradable tampon applicators, menstrual cups – which collect period blood inside the vagina and can last up to 10 years (or longer) – and period pants, which can be found in lots of different styles.

It’s time to ditch those single-use period products and opt for the more-sustainable, reusable alternatives. Here’s our guide to help you make the switch.

How we tested

We rounded up the best reusable sanitary pads and tested each over a cycle. Comfort is queen, so we rated each on how comfortable they were and how confident we felt wearing them. We also paid particular attention to absorbency, design, the materials each is made with and any extra accessories that were available to make each period a little easier.

Why you can trust us

Emily Goddard has reviewed a wide range of products for IndyBest, from probiotics and alcohol-free spirits to self help books and vitamin D supplements. As is always with our tried and tested reviews, everything in Emily’s final edit have been used as the brands intended, and as you will use them at home, to assess how well they worked and, ultimately, whether they’re worth buying.

The best reusable sanitary pads for 2025 are: