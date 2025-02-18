Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Have a sustainable, plastic-free period, with these reusable sanitary pads
Periods are a healthy and normal part of life for countless people across the globe, but the sheer amount of plastic waste that’s produced by using single-use menstrual products is substantial, and cause for concern.
Those who have periods will typically use more than 11,000 disposable menstrual products in their lifetime. Each year, more than 3 billion single-use products are used by the UK’s menstruating population alone. The resulting disposal equates to some 200,000 tonnes of waste a year. Single-use menstrual pads are among the worst offenders, as these can contain up to 90 per cent plastic, thanks to a leak-proof base, synthetics that absorb moisture and, of course, packaging.
There are, however, reusable alternatives that pad devotees can use, and the good news is they will remain reliable for many years. The even better news is they are designed for comfort, too. Case in point: reusable sanitary pads. Worn on the inner side of underwear and, typically, secured with poppers, they come in different sizes and absorbency levels. And the best bit is they can be washed and reused on repeat.
Besides the obvious benefits for the environment, they could also help you save hundreds of pounds, with the one-time cost of reusable products whittling down the estimated £18,000 people spend on periods over a lifetime.
When it comes to feeling confident and comfortable with a reusable period product, there are other avenues to try, including reusable and biodegradable tampon applicators, menstrual cups – which collect period blood inside the vagina and can last up to 10 years (or longer) – and period pants, which can be found in lots of different styles.
It’s time to ditch those single-use period products and opt for the more-sustainable, reusable alternatives. Here’s our guide to help you make the switch.
We rounded up the best reusable sanitary pads and tested each over a cycle. Comfort is queen, so we rated each on how comfortable they were and how confident we felt wearing them. We also paid particular attention to absorbency, design, the materials each is made with and any extra accessories that were available to make each period a little easier.
Emily Goddard has reviewed a wide range of products for IndyBest, from probiotics and alcohol-free spirits to self help books and vitamin D supplements. As is always with our tried and tested reviews, everything in Emily’s final edit have been used as the brands intended, and as you will use them at home, to assess how well they worked and, ultimately, whether they’re worth buying.
Dame is to the reusable period products world what Tampax is to the single-use tampons space: almost synonymous and incredibly popular.
The pads are surprisingly thin and discreet, and we found they stayed in place after being secured using the poppers. Meanwhie, the absorbency wowed us for a day-long fresh feeling.
This set comes with three sizes – liner, regular and night – so every base is covered. We especially liked that this kit came with the dry bag included, meaning it is ideal for when out of the house from day to night. It’s worth keeping in mind, however, that one kit won’t see you through your whole period, so, you’ll need to buy some extra pads separately. However, we’re sure you’ll be glad you changed from your usual single-use products to these Dame alternatives.
This dainty little pad, which features a pretty floral print and blue lining, is ideal for light-flow days. It might be small, but it can hold up to 65ml and has a waterproof layer to protect against leaks. It feels comfortable to wear, thanks to the bamboo fleece lining, and it secures easily with poppers. It also washed well after and is designed for a decade of use, making it a good value for money and truly sustainable option.
At 25cm long, Nora’s moderate pads offer trustworthy protection on medium-flow days. They can absorb twice as much blood as a disposable tampon yet are surprisingly slim and light, giving us a lot of confidence. The design is sleek and features poppers that secure the pad to your underwear. We also liked the honeycomb textured stay-dry lining. These pads are also designed to last 10 years, or 150 washes, for ample plastic-free periods. For extra feel-good vibes, Nora donates 1 per cent of its turnover to charity each year.
Heavy period days call for an ultra-reliable sanitary pad that won’t let you down, and we found we could trust these to deliver. The high-absorbency pads are 30cm long and hold as much blood as four regular tampons, which also means they are excellent for use at night.
They are admittedly thicker than some of the other pads in this round-up, but they were still comfortable and gave us that added confidence that we would stay leak-free. This pack is also excellent value for money and, besides the six well-made pads, includes a storage bag and washbag to keep them together in the machine when washing. We think this set is extremely affordable, and one that saves plenty of money over time.
If the look of your sanitary pads is as important as their performance, Kiki & Green is the brand for you. The designs, including dare to zebra and midnight rainforest, are gorgeous and inject style into a time when we so often opt for dull underwear reserved for that time of the month. This set is also a fantastic starter set for those making their first foray into reusable pads.
It comes with three regular-flow and three heavy-flow pads, drying straps and a travel bag, which is handy for when you’re on the go, as it features two compartments: one for used pads and another for clean. The inclusion of two types of pads meant we were covered for different flow days, and we felt confident and comfortable when using them. We also love that Kiki & Green is partnered with the Eden Reforestation Projects, and one tree is planted for every product sold.
Now for something we had never seen before, which is also fantastic if you’re feeling creative: a make-your-own reusable pad kit. Inside the fully recyclable packaging is everything you need to make three pads, including pre-cut materials, poppers and even a needle and thread.
We followed the instructional video linked on the shop webpage (clear written instructions are also included) and easily handstitched the pieces together to create some seriously good pads that felt comfortable and reliable to wear – we were feeling a little impressed with ourselves, to say the least. The job would be easier for sewing machine owners but wasn’t especially arduous to complete by hand. There is something really lovely about wearing pads that you know you have made yourself.
Designed especially for teens, these pads are super slim, soft and feature a fun leopard-print design. The 100 per cent cotton lining makes them comfortable to wear and actually makes them feel a lot nicer than disposable pads, while the poppers kept them secured in place throughout use. Our teen tester felt dry and confident they were protected against leaks when trying these – essential for those still getting used to having a period.
Those who work out when on their period will know the importance of a 100 per cent reliable sanitary pad. Stretching, combined with different movements and paces can make leaks feel like a terrifyingly real possibility. But, when we tested these pads, we knew we had found the solution to those worries. The pads are seriously light, slim and flexible – you almost forget you’re wearing them while being active. Each pad can hold 15ml, so we would suggest changing them regularly, but we were kept dry and leak-free throughout a long workout.
Period products are not something everyone can afford, but these pads are here to at least help some. Earthwise Girls donates a reusable pack to an orphaned girl in Kenya through the Nasio Trust for every pack sold. And these are the kinds of pads we’d like others to be able to use, because they are comfortable and excellent at keeping you feeling dry and protected from leaks. They washed well, and we also love the range of patterns available.
The Dame reusable pad set with dry bag might be among the most expensive in our round-up, but we did consider it the best after testing every product. The pads and bag are exceptionally well made, strong and have outstanding absorption qualities for a comfortable and confident period. We also loved the top-quality kit from Kiki & Green, which made us feel a little fancy during our period. Meanwhile, our younger tester loved the Mama Designs teen light, three pack for the design, fit and comfort.
Save money and the planet with our review of the best menstrual cups
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in