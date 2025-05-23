Best period pants that won’t cramp your style, tried and tested

Period pants used to be the ugliest in the rotation. Now, they’re a revolution. According to the Women’s Environmental Network, one pair can replace 100 or more disposable pads or tampons, and the best pairs are comfortable and stylish, too.

While absorbency will vary between brands, period underwear can hold the same amount of blood as two to five tampons. Made with moisture-wicking materials, you can feel confident knowing they're every bit as good at preventing leaks as pads and tampons.

But what is comfortable and suitable for one person may not be for another, so I tried a range of pants to find the best options. After months of tests, these are the best period pants you can buy.

How I tested

I evaluated how these undies performed while I was on my flow, from lighter to heavier days and overnight. I also considered look, feel, cost and how they washed, dried and fit into my life. So, whether you’re used to period pants or looking to add a pair to your underwear drawer for the first time, here’s my round-up of the best period pants on the market.

Amy Sedghi specialises in writing about health, beauty and sustainability. As well as testing the best menstrual cups for Indybest, Amy has done a deep dive into period pants from Thinx, Love Luna, Pretty Polly and Wuka. Every pair has been worn by Amy, and only those she genuinely recommends have made the cut.

The best period pants for 2025 are: