Best period pants that won’t cramp your style, tried and tested

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Replace more than 100 single-use sanitary products with just one pair of these eco-friendly period pants
Period pants used to be the ugliest in the rotation. Now, they’re a revolution. According to the Women’s Environmental Network, one pair can replace 100 or more disposable pads or tampons, and the best pairs are comfortable and stylish, too.
While absorbency will vary between brands, period underwear can hold the same amount of blood as two to five tampons. Made with moisture-wicking materials, you can feel confident knowing they're every bit as good at preventing leaks as pads and tampons.
But what is comfortable and suitable for one person may not be for another, so I tried a range of pants to find the best options. After months of tests, these are the best period pants you can buy.
I evaluated how these undies performed while I was on my flow, from lighter to heavier days and overnight. I also considered look, feel, cost and how they washed, dried and fit into my life. So, whether you’re used to period pants or looking to add a pair to your underwear drawer for the first time, here’s my round-up of the best period pants on the market.
Amy Sedghi specialises in writing about health, beauty and sustainability. As well as testing the best menstrual cups for Indybest, Amy has done a deep dive into period pants from Thinx, Love Luna, Pretty Polly and Wuka. Every pair has been worn by Amy, and only those she genuinely recommends have made the cut.
I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: Wuka’s range of period pants looks fab and feels great. While there are some excellent options in its offering, its seamless midi brief is the real standout piece. Silky smooth, they hug your body without digging in, and offer the security you’re after in a period product.
What’s really great is they are seamless and don’t show under clothing, even under tight-fitting options such as skinny jeans or a satin slip skirt. The pants, which are made from recycled nylon generated from old plastic bottles, come in three flow absorbencies: light (one tampon’s worth), medium (two to three tampons’ worth) or heavy (up to four tampons’ worth).
Founder Ruby Raut, an environmental scientist who grew up in Nepal, is also hugely passionate about eradicating menstrual shame, period poverty and looking after the planet. As well as partnering with charities such as Surfers Against Sewage, Days for Girls and the Hygiene Bank, Wuka and Ruby campaigned to end the 20 per cent VAT charge on period underwear (which was scrapped on 1 January 2024).
One of the cheapest reusable period pant brands on the market, Love Luna has a simple but effective range of products.
Instead of using disposable menstrual products that will outlive your great-grandchildren (an ordinary sanitary towel or tampon could take 300 to 500 years to decompose), Love Luna urges those with periods to embrace the reusable options it has on offer. As well as bikini, midi and full brief options, the brand has breathable bamboo and cotton mix briefs. The bikini knickers are a great basic option to have in your underwear drawer.
There are also four layers of protection, a soft microfibre finish, and these hold the equivalent of two to three regular tampons. At £10, they’re a great budget buy, but there are limited colours and sizes, and they may not work for heavier flows.
US brand Thinx is a big player in the reusable period underwear market. The brand’s products include a line with more accessible pricing and period-proof activewear. As such, there is an awful lot to choose from when it comes to Thinx’s collections.
I was impressed with the comfort and ease of its hip hugger lace and stretch-organic cotton period briefs, though. With a gusset made of 95 per cent Oeko-tex certified organic cotton (plus elastane in the body fabric for stretch), they make for a pair of really comfortable, smooth-feeling period pants that are moisture-wicking and absorbent, holding up to three tampons’ worth. The high waist and elasticated mesh waistband mean they stay nicely in place, too, without digging in or rolling.
If you think heavy flow days require unflattering baggy knickers, consider these pants from Flux. The popular high waist heavy flow option holds up to four tampons’ worth and ticks a lot of boxes in terms of comfort, style and support. I love the high-waisted design with the mesh side panels, which give a nice bit of va-va-voom to the knickers. I’m also a big fan of the super-soft micro-modal fabric on the inside, and how fresh these kept us, even on my heaviest days.
Flux is also dedicated to being as sustainable and ethical as possible: it uses Oeko-tex certified materials in its pants, recycled cardboard in its packaging, is vegan-friendly and doesn’t test on animals. It also gives back to someone in need with every purchase and has donated to some great charities, including Mermaids, the Independent Domestic Abuse Services and Freedom 4 Girls.
These high-waist bikini period pants by Aussie brand Modibodi have been raved about by thousands of the brand’s fans. They’re loved for their absorbency, dry feel, and for delivering on the promise of no leaks. Their heavy, overnight absorbency means they can hold the equivalent of up to four tampons’ worth, while the comfortable feel of the 95 per cent bamboo viscose material means they’re just the ticket for a restful sleep.
I liked how, even after wearing overnight and on heavy flow days, I was left feeling dry, thanks to the breathable Modifier Technology and merino wool in the lining, which fights bacteria, smells and stains. I also like that Modibodi has an extensive and inclusive range of products, from a maxi 24-hour option, which is great for shift workers, to detachable bikini pants that are highly useful for those who struggle to change regular underwear.
Sometimes, you just need a big old pair of pants when you’re on your period and ones that’ll sit comfortably over your bloat. Step into a UK brand dedicated to helping tackle period poverty: Hey Girls.
The brand’s super-soft red cherry period pants were like a gentle hug when I was bloated. They’re a high-rise design, so I preferred to wear them at home, either for bed or in loungewear, as they peeked out of my jeans (yes, even the high-waisted ones), but these are the pair I’d reach for on those days where the cramps and water retention are getting you down. They also have a high absorbency and can hold up to five tampons’ worth. Plus, they’re a joyful cherry red colour, in what is often a sea of black, navy and grey period pants. I also liked that they were pretty quick to air dry once washed.
Founded by a mother and her two daughters, Hey Girls is a business with a charitable mission, too: for every product sold, it gives one away to girls and women in the UK from low-income families.
While everyone’s flow is different, and these pants won’t be everyone’s cup of tea, the short answer is: yes, period pants do work. Although you may feel dubious about undies that claim to work just as well as your usual products, this is what they’re designed for.
Thicker than normal knickers, they prevent leaks just as well as liners, tampons, pads or a cup. That said, just as these other products aren’t always fail-safe, neither are period pants, so if you have a particularly heavy flow, you may want to double up with a cup or tampon.
Although this will depend on the brand you go for, how heavy your flow is and where you are in your cycle, you’ll be pleased to know that you can actually wear the same pair of undies all day. But again, this will be down to personal preference.
Generally, though, they will need to be changed once they start to feel wet, as dry-feeling pants mean the blood is being held in the material rather than sitting on top.
Period pants are made from an absorbent material with multiple layers designed to keep moisture and menstrual blood away from your skin. Fibres trap the liquid to try and keep any stains or leaks at bay while maintaining your comfort.
If you are hesitant to fully trust a pair, as a beginner, try them out on a lighter flow day or use them as backup protection to see how you feel.
Yes, they are perfectly hygienic and safe on the skin. Most brands use naturally anti-bacterial fabrics and fibres in the material of their period underwear, and, unlike a disposable pad, the fluid is fully absorbed rather than sitting on the surface.
Just like a normal pair of knickers, period pants are also washable and made without harmful toxins and chemicals.
The high-leg cut of most pairs of period pants does mean you could comfortably wear the absorbent underwear under swimwear on a very light flow day, but they are not designed for the water.
Instead, try period swimwear, which is designed to be worn in the water, absorb your flow and give you the freedom to swim on your period without pads or tampons.
I love my Wuka seamless midi briefs and highly recommend them for their silky soft feel, absorbency and how they eradicate any fears of VPL.
Hey Girls’s mission to help those in need is also worth highlighting, and its cherry red pants are a comfort on days when you’re feeling really bloated. It’s also worth commending Love Luna for making a budget-friendly pair of period pants to make reusable menstrual products more accessible.
For more kind-to-planet period products, try our best reusable sanitary pads
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in