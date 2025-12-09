The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
7 best pregnancy support belts for maximum comfort, tried and tested
Let this useful piece of maternity wear relieve some of the pressure from your back and pelvis
- 1Lola & Lykke core relief pregnancy support beltRead review£952Jojo Maman Bebe maternity support belt air flow medical gradeRead review£20
- 3Babymoov dream belt pregnancy wearable sleep supportRead review£354Carriwell maternity support bandRead review£14
- 5BabyGo pregnancy support beltRead review£306Jojo Maman Bebe black active maternity bump supportRead review£18
- 7Belly Bandit upsie bellyRead review£105
If you’re pregnant and starting to feel the strain, you’re not alone because, in addition to embarking on an emotional rollercoaster, pregnancy can inevitably cause a number of physical ailments, too.
From general aches to pelvic girdle pain, carrying a baby is hard work, and if you’re finding that your growing bump is preventing you from keeping active or carrying out daily tasks, it might be worth considering a bump support belt or band. But what are they and how do they work?
Pregnancy support belts are designed with wide, reinforced fabric and often feature multiple straps that wrap around your lower back and tummy. They gently lift and cradle your bump, helping to reduce the pressure on your back and pelvis while improving stability. Support bands, on the other hand, are simpler, a single loop of fabric that rolls over your bump, giving gentle, adaptable support as your baby grows.
While any major pains in pregnancy should be discussed with your doctor or midwife, a maternity belt or support band can really help with lower back, hip and pelvic pain – but it’s worth noting that they shouldn’t be worn for prolonged periods of time. Typically, you should only wear one for a few hours while engaging in exercise or any activity that you’re finding painful, like walking or housework, to prevent over dependency. If you’re unsure whether one is right for you, make sure to consult your healthcare provider first.
The best pregnancy support belts for 2025 are:
- Best pregnancy support belt overall – Lola & Lykke core relief pregnancy support belt: £95, Lolalykke.com
- Best for backache – Jojo Maman Bebe maternity support belt air flow medical grade: £20, Jojomamanbebe.co.uk
- Best for comfort – Belly Bandit upsie belly: £104.95, Bellybandit.co.uk
- Best for sleeping – Babymoov dream belt pregnancy wearable sleep support: £34.99, Babymoov.co.uk
- Best for exercise – Jojo Maman Bebe black active maternity bump support: £18, Jojomamanbebe.co.uk
How I tested
I tested a number of belts and bands spanning a range of price points and made sure to assess each on factors like the fabric quality, fit, comfort and how much flexibility and support they provided. Keep reading to find out my full testing criteria.
1Lola & Lykke core relief pregnancy support belt
- Best Pregnancy support belt overall
- Sizes available S, M, L, XL
- Why we love it
- Fuss-free and comfortable
- Super easy to put on
- Additional support
Nordic health and wellness brand Lola & Lykke has nailed it when it comes to creating a maternity support belt that’s fuss-free, comfortable and actually makes a difference in your daily life. Designed in collaboration with maternity physiotherapists, the belt features dual straps that give you extra support and eases pressure on your back, pelvis and bladder.
I found it to be one of the easiest belts to put on – you simply pull the right side of the thick band over to the left and fasten under your bump using velcro, which was the strongest of all the fastenings I tried. Then, if you require an extra boost of support, there are two additional compression straps that you pull towards the front on either side.
I found the belt helped to ease my aches and pains immensely, allowing me to carry out day to day tasks without putting too much stress on my back - and I even noticed it helped correct my posture when wearing it out for walks. Plus, because it’s made from super-soft bamboo viscose, it was comfortable to wear on naked skin, as well as over clothes. One of the standout features though was the hot/cold therapy pack that sits neatly in the back pocket, which I found provided almost instant relief on days where I was particularly feeling the strain of the extra bump weight.
2Jojo Maman Bebe maternity support belt air flow medical grade
- Best Pregnancy support belt for backache
- Sizes available M, L
- Why we love it
- A good one for back ache
- Adjustable
If you’ve been suffering from backache during your pregnancy, this could be the belt for you. Described as “medical grade”, it’s designed to relieve tension on the lower back and support your abdomen at the same time. It does so using a two-part system that features soft boning at the back of the belt and an adjustable velcro strap, which helps you find the best fit for you and your bump.
The belt is incredibly easy to put on as it’s one long piece of fabric that you simply wrap around your lower back and fasten using velcro – I particularly liked that the front of the belt is curved, meaning it sits comfortably underneath your tummy without digging in. Once in place, you pull a separate elasticated panel and tighten as required.
I found that this belt made a huge difference when it came to tasks such as housework, which would otherwise leave me in noticeable discomfort, and stayed in place even when crouching down. Plus, it can be used postpartum, too. The belt comes in three sizes – small, medium and large – which equates to a UK8-10, UK12-14 and UK16-18. However, I sized up and found that this offered the best fit for me, so consider doing the same if you want the belt to grow with you throughout your pregnancy.
3Babymoov dream belt pregnancy wearable sleep support
- Best Pregnancy support belt for sleeping
- Sizes available S/M, L/XL
- Why we love it
- Perfect for sleeping
- Good reinforcement
- Take note
- Takes some to get used to
Sleeping during pregnancy can be an uncomfortable experience, especially after 28 weeks when the NHS recommends sleeping on your side (although some women prefer to start doing so much earlier). If you find that getting a good night’s rest has become more difficult due to your growing bump, consider this belt from Babymoov, which is specifically created for expectant mums to wear to bed. Lots of thought has been put into the design of the dream belt, which features two memory foam pads on either side that help to fill the gap between your belly and the mattress, resulting in less pressure on your back and hips. Like a traditional belt, this one wraps around your lower back but extends over your bump with a central section made from soft cotton that we found stretched nicely over my tummy. In addition to the reinforcements on each side, there’s a velcro fastening at the back that makes it easy to get on and off.
I loved how flexible this belt is and found that I still had plenty of room left to grow if needed, meaning it’s ideal for adapting to your body throughout pregnancy and is suitable for a whole range of shapes and sizes. While it felt unusual to wear to bed at first, the dream belt made turning from one side to the other far easier, leaving me with little-to-no tightness and making the numerous moonlight trips to the loo less strenuous. It does take some getting used to and I did find that the belt shifted slightly during the night, but I imagine this will become less of an issue as your bump grows and it wasn’t enough to put me off.
4Carriwell maternity support band
- Best Pregnancy support belt for gentle support
- Sizes available S, M, L, XL
- Why we love it
- Gentle support
- Supports lower back
- Soft material
This support band is a great place to start if your growing bump is starting to feel cumbersome and you’re after some gentle support. Discreet enough to wear under even the most fitted of ensembles, Carriwell’s band is made from one piece of super stretchy fabric that you step into and pull up over your bump. The back section is far sturdier, which supports your lower back, while the front is far more flexible.
It stretches over your bump easily and feels soft enough to wear on naked skin, while the ribbed panels below and to the sides help to gently lift the extra weight off your pelvis. I think this is a great option for wearing while engaging in light exercise, such as walking or pregnancy yoga, and I found that the clever shaping ensured it didn’t roll down. It comes in an impressive range of sizes, too, from S-XL, which equates to UK sizes 8-24.
5BabyGo pregnancy support belt
- Best Affordable pregnancy support belt
- Sizes available S, M, L, XL, XXL
- Why we love it
- Great price
- Works well for postpartum too
BabyGo’s offering proves that you don’t need to spend a fortune to bag yourself a great support belt. A great option for all expectant mums, whatever their stage of pregnancy, the brand says it can be worn from as early as 12 weeks and even postpartum for those who need some extra support to keep up the daily pace. Made from a soft, stretchy material that feels lightweight, it’s designed to be worn over your growing belly to provide relief from pelvic girdle pain and protect your ligaments from stretching too much and causing discomfort.
Coming in three parts, I found it a little confusing to master at first but quickly got the hang of putting it on and can now do so in a matter of seconds – you simply step into the bump band, fasten the velcro and attach the back support. I really liked that you can increase the level of support as your pregnancy progresses too, by adding an extra upper strap that extends over the top of your belly, helping to cradle your bump – ideal for the third trimester. I found the belt was really comfortable to wear and provided almost immediate relief to our aches and pains during daily tasks and physical exercise. Plus, I loved that it comes with a handy 40-page booklet that gives you advice on how to wear the belt during different stages of your pregnancy, as well as exercises you can do to help release tension and prepare for labour. Available in sizes S-XXL (UK6-UK22), it will provide you with the optimal support you need and is very well-designed with plenty of adjustment room for all shapes.
6Jojo Maman Bebe black active maternity bump support
- Best For pregnancy support belt for exercise
- Sizes available S, M
- Why we love it
- A great pick for those wanting to remain active
- Ideal for a range of low-impact exercises
- Take note
- Runs a bit small
If you want to remain active throughout your pregnancy, investing in a bump support band can ensure you’re able to stay fit and strong in comfort. Aimed at all active mums-to-be, Jojo Maman Bebe’s offering is one seamless piece of fabric that helps support your stomach and lower back at all stages. Ideal for a range of low-impact exercises, from gentle aerobics to pilates, the band is made from an antibacterial and moisture-wicking material that helps keep your bump dry and cool. It features breathable mesh panels at the sides, while a tighter rear panel helps stabilise and support your lower back. However, the front of the band is much stretchier and moulds to the changing shape of your bump to provide the perfect amount of support, as well as absorbing additional impact on your belly area while you’re on the move.
I found the band was comfortable to wear and stayed in place thanks to its clever shape, which sits higher at the front. Available in sizes S-L (UK6-UK16), I did find that the sizes come up small, so I’d recommend ordering generously with this one.
7Belly Bandit upsie belly
- Best Pregnancy support belt for comfort
- Sizes available S, XL, XXL
- Why we love it
- Very comfortable to wear
- Comes with a hot / cool pack
- Take note
- Handwash onl
This is one of the most comfortable belts that we tried, which we’ve largely put down to its earth-friendly bamboo-based viscose fabric that feels incredibly soft to the touch. Available in sizes small to XXL, the sizes are based on your belly measurements, which we found gave a more accurate fit. Plus, the belt has an extra 12 inches of adjustability, meaning there’s still plenty of room to grow.
Made from one piece of material, the belt neatly wraps around your lower back and stays in place using a wide velcro fastening and, while there’s little else to the upsie belly, we found it worked wonders at providing back and abdominal support while going for a walk as it took the weight off our growing bump.
One extra feature that we really loved was the hot/cool pack that comes with the belt and can be inserted into a pocket on the back – a brilliant idea for those in need of additional comfort or relief. The belt can be used post-birth, too, by turning the belt around to help with recovery, meaning you get more bang for your buck. The only downside? Because of its luxurious material, the belt needs to be hand washed in cold water.
Your questions about pregnancy support belts answered
What is the best pregnancy support belt?
Ideal for taking the pressure off throughout your pregnancy, Lola & Lykke’s core relief support belt is my top pick. While it is a splurge, it felt the most luxurious of all the offerings and is packed with plenty of handy features – the hot/cold pack is a real bonus – that help support your posture, and relieve muscle strain and back pain. Alternatively, Jojo Maman Bebe’s medical grade support belt is a more purse-friendly alternative that still does the job
How I selected the best pregnancy support belts
I tested a range of belts and bands, keeping in mind several qualities with each testing period:
- Price: I compared belts and bands across different price points to see whether higher-cost options genuinely offered better performance, quality, or longevity.
- Fabric quality: I looked closely at the materials used in each belt and band, checking for durability, breathability and whether the fabric felt comfortable against the skin during movement.
- Fit: I tested how well each option fitted my body, noting whether it stayed securely in place, offered adjustability and accommodated different waist sizes and activity levels.
- Comfort: I paid attention to how each belt or band felt when worn for extended periods, ensuring it didn’t dig in, slip or cause irritation.
- Support and flexibility: I evaluated the level of support each product provided, along with how flexible it was during workouts and day-to-day movement, to see whether it enhanced performance or felt restrictive.
Why you can IndyBest reviews
Sarah Jones is the Assistant IndyBest Editor. Sarah joined The Independent in 2016 and has been an avid product tester. During her pregnancy, she tried and tested a whole host of products to help new parents decide on the best kit they need. Every product featured in this review has been tried and tested by Sarah, and only products she would recommend have been included.
Need more maternity recommendations? Read our review of the best maternity and nursing bras