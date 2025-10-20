Whether you’re shopping for your own kids or someone else’s, it can be tricky to find a present that ticks the safe, practical, fun and age-appropriate boxes for little ones. But fear not, as, after putting myriad products to the test, I’m here to bring you my pick of the best Christmas gifts for babies.

From adorable keepsakes for newborns to sensory toys that can spark curiosity in any baby, there are plenty of options out there. Whether you’re looking for budget-friendly stocking fillers or durable toys that can stand the test of time, I’ve got you covered.

My top choice is the Toniebox 2 (£99.99, Boots.com), which stands out as an investment piece, evolving from a source of soothing lullabies in the early days to a storyteller packed with their favourite characters as your child grows.

However, if the Toniebox doesn’t take your fancy, I’ve rounded up plenty of other great gifts and toys (across a range of price points) that impressed during testing. Keep scrolling for more festive gift inspiration.

How I tested

I tested a wide range of gifts for babies, while assessing their quality, safety and cuteness ( Katie Byrne/The Independent )

I tested a wide spectrum of gifts, including toys, clothing, keepsakes and more. As such, testing considerations varied from item to item but, broadly speaking, the following factors were assessed…

Safety and suitability: Every item was checked for age-appropriate design and adherence to baby product safety standards.

Every item was checked for age-appropriate design and adherence to baby product safety standards. Quality and durability: I looked at how well each gift was made, from stitching and finishes on clothing to sturdiness in toys, ensuring they could withstand regular use.

I looked at how well each gift was made, from stitching and finishes on clothing to sturdiness in toys, ensuring they could withstand regular use. Developmental value: For toys and sensory products, I considered how they can support motor skills, curiosity and early learning.

For toys and sensory products, I considered how they can support motor skills, curiosity and early learning. Joy factor: Above all else, I judged how engaging, delightful or meaningful each gift would be for babies and their families.

Katie Byrne is an experienced parenting writer and product tester. The mother of a four-year-old and a two-month-old, she's well versed in the best gift ideas for small children, be it for Christmas, birthdays or just because.

Katie Byrne is an experienced parenting writer and product tester. The mother of a four-year-old and a two-month-old, she’s well versed in the best gift ideas for small children, be it for Christmas, birthdays or just because.

The best Christmas gifts for babies in 2025 are: