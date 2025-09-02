9 best kids’ bike helmets 2025, tested by a parenting writer

Whether your child rides a bike, scooter or skateboard, you need to ensure they have safe, effective headgear. A helmet is an essential piece of kit, and there are options out there to suit everyone, from toddlers to teenagers.

While it helps to buy a helmet that your child likes for the colour or design, by far the most important thing is that it fits well and will protect them if they fall. A good helmet should have adjustable straps, a snug-fitting chin cushion, and a dial at the back so the fit can be loosened or tightened. Some helmets come with visors or brims, too – these not only protect the forehead during impact but will also help shield your child’s face from the sun.

The best way to choose the right size helmet for your child is to measure the circumference of their head. Don’t be tempted to buy a larger helmet for your child to grow into, as it won’t fit properly at first and therefore won’t offer the right protection. When adjusting a chin strap, make sure you can only fit one or two fingers between the chin and strap. The helmet shouldn’t wobble or move when your child shakes their head, and the straps should form a V around their ears.

With all this in mind, I enlisted three young speedsters to test a range of kids’ bike helmets. Micro Scooter’s (£26.95, Micro-scooters.co.uk) helmet zoomed into first place. For a fair price, it’s comfortable and easy for kids to put on themselves, and it comes with an LED light for better visibility. For more of my top picks that cater to every age group and style preference, keep scrolling.

How I tested

My testers and I assessed comfort, adjustability and visibility ( Kat Storr/The Independent )

I'm a parent of three boys, one aged eight and twins who are six, who all love to travel to and from school by bike or by scooter, so these helmets were put to the test during the school run and outings to the park. My testers have been using a helmet since they were toddlers, and so they know that there's no room for negotiation when it comes to whether or not they need to wear one. This makes them well-equipped to assess things like comfort and ease of use. Together, we assessed these helmets by the following criteria:

Comfort: I made a note of foam padding and asked my testers whether they found the helmets comfortable to wear. This extended to whether the helmets were breathable, thanks to air vents and breathable foam.

Adjustability: I acknowledged the range of adjustability with each helmet, noting the sizes available, dials, cross straps and chin straps, while assessing whether the fit was comfortable and secure.

Quality: I paid attention to durability, how robust the helmets seemed, and the level of coverage they appeared to provide for my tester's head.

Extra features: I made a note of any safety features, such as LED lights or MIPS specifications.

Appearance: You don't want to have to bargain with your child to get them to put their helmet on, so to ensure that there's a design they'll actually want to wear, the more colour options and patterns there are, the better.

The best kids’ helmets for 2025 are: