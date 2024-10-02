10 best kids’ bikes for two-wheeled adventures, tried and tested

The best kids’ bikes can encourage youngsters to spend time away from screens, speed up the school run and give you an activity to do as a family during weekends.

That’s not to mention that cycling can increase cardiovascular fitness, helping little ones burn energy, so they sleep better. Taking their new bike out for a spin will also help them develop their balance and coordination.

With kids’ bikes starting at less than £150 and rising to £1,000, there are a lot of different options, each with slightly different features. From the number of gears to the weight, it’s important to look at all the details when shopping for kids’ bikes, to guarantee the most comfortable ride.

To give you a helping hand, we’ve tested several models, so we can bring you our honest opinions. Whether your child is just beginning their cycling journey or ready to conquer new terrain, here’s our pick of the best kids’ bikes that will make their time in the saddle more enjoyable (just don’t forget the helmet).

How we tested

open image in gallery Our mini testers in action, putting the bikes through their paces ( The Independent/Zoe Griffin )

From easy-to-use first bikes for young children to mountain bikes designed for fearless adventurers, we tested a variety of kids’ bicycles the old-fashioned way – by giving them to a child of the appropriate age and asking them to go wild. Each bike was rated on its ergonomic design and comfort, manoeuvrability, durability and speed potential, to ensure it offered the right balance of speed and safety. We also tested the brakes by hand, to assess how easy they were for little hands to use, and asked the children to tell us how responsive they were during a bike ride. Keep reading to find out which ones impressed us the most.

The best kids’ bikes for 2024 are: