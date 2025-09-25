10 best kids’ wellies for rainy walks and jumping in puddles

Kids don’t let a little thing like rain get in the way of their fun, so a decent pair of wellies is an absolute essential, whatever the season.

As soon as they can walk, it’s a good idea to invest in some mini wellies for outdoor fun. Trust me, I’ve learned that one first-hand; this comes from a parent who wasn’t so organised, and had to fashion waterproof covers from plastic bags so her toddler could enjoy their first snow. Wellies are an easy go-to for walks and trips to the playground when the weather looks iffy, as well as being an essential for forest school sessions.

From short ankle boots to snuggly fur-lined designs, the choice of kids’ wellies is surprisingly vast. The most important thing? They need to be fully waterproof. No one wants to deal with the fall-out from soggy toes after the first puddle jump.

As a mum of two and a parenting writer with over eight years’ experience testing kids’ products, I know way more than is necessary about children’s wellies. Over the years, my family and I have tried them all – the good, the bad and the disastrously leaky. The favourite on test? The TOG24 x Shaun the Sheep wellies, but there are several other excellent options. Every pair in my roundup gets the seal of approval from me – and my mini testers.

How I tested

Our mini testers helped us find the best kids’ wellies ( Sarah Dawson/The Independent )

My little testers, ranging in age from five to 10, tested out these wellies over the space of a month and a half. They were worn for all kinds of outdoor adventures, including forest school sessions, camping trips, muddy woodland walks and playing in the garden on rainy days to really put them through their paces. My testers didn’t hold back when it came to honest feedback, letting me know exactly which wellies they rated for comfort and which ones didn’t get in the way of play. When testing, I considered:

Comfort and fit: I looked at how well each pair of wellies fit my testers. Any wellies that rubbed uncomfortably or were too hard for children to get on and off themselves didn’t make the cut. Only wellies that my little testers were happy to wear and didn’t restrict play are featured here.

I looked at how well each pair of wellies fit my testers. Any wellies that rubbed uncomfortably or were too hard for children to get on and off themselves didn’t make the cut. Only wellies that my little testers were happy to wear and didn’t restrict play are featured here. Waterproof levels: Wellies have to keep toes dry, so I had our testers put each pair to the test with some proper puddle jumping and rainy-day wear to make sure they were fully waterproof.

Wellies have to keep toes dry, so I had our testers put each pair to the test with some proper puddle jumping and rainy-day wear to make sure they were fully waterproof. Warmth: Whatever the season, wellies need to be warm enough for outdoor wear. I listened to my mini testers’ verdicts on the cosiness of each pair of wellies. I expected wellies to keep feet toasty, without causing overheating and leaving children with damp, sweaty socks. If they didn’t have furry or neoprene lining, I made sure they could accommodate a pair of thick welly socks for when the temperature dips.

Whatever the season, wellies need to be warm enough for outdoor wear. I listened to my mini testers’ verdicts on the cosiness of each pair of wellies. I expected wellies to keep feet toasty, without causing overheating and leaving children with damp, sweaty socks. If they didn’t have furry or neoprene lining, I made sure they could accommodate a pair of thick welly socks for when the temperature dips. Durability: Whether it’s weekly forest school sessions, family walks, or outdoor play, kids’ wellies get put through a lot, so they have to be built to last. During testing, I evaluated the quality of each pair of wellies – extra points for features like reinforced toes – to make sure they could handle anything an adventurous kid can throw at them. As well as high-quality outer material, I looked for heavy-duty soles with good grip that didn’t add extra weight.

Whether it’s weekly forest school sessions, family walks, or outdoor play, kids’ wellies get put through a lot, so they have to be built to last. During testing, I evaluated the quality of each pair of wellies – extra points for features like reinforced toes – to make sure they could handle anything an adventurous kid can throw at them. As well as high-quality outer material, I looked for heavy-duty soles with good grip that didn’t add extra weight. Style: I deferred to my little testers to give me their honest opinions on the look and style of each pair of wellies. While my younger testers were all about the bright colours and fancy patterns, my older testers preferred something a little plainer, so I took it all into consideration when selecting a mix of styles.

