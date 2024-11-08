A set of thermals is a practical and comfortable way to help kids keep warm as the temperature drops. With fitted cuts and moisture-wicking properties, the very best kids’ thermals are soft and breathable and work as an extra layer under normal clothes.

While many thermals are multi-purpose and work just as well as insulated layers for outdoor play as they do for keeping toasty on lazy mornings at home, others have to work a bit harder. In our tried and tested review, we’ve included day-to-day thermals as well as extra-warm base layers suitable for winter sports and sub-zero temperatures.

Material is a big consideration. Some are a cotton mix, while others use temperature-regulating materials like bamboo. Merino wool is a very popular choice for base layers – it’s a breathable fabric so ideal for temperature regulation and is great at wicking moisture away from the body to keep little ones dry, even after a full-on snowboarding session. It’s also antibacterial, and anti-odour, so it doesn’t need washing as often as other materials – always a bonus.

As thermals or base layers are going to sit next to the skin, you want something soft and not itchy if you have any chance of convincing a child to wear them. While merino is finer than typical sheep’s wool, as well as being non-allergenic, some children find it a little itchy on the skin. The ones we’ve reviewed all got the thumbs up from our little testers for softness and zero itch.

Versatility is important when investing in some decent kids’ thermals, and the ones featured here are all excellent multi-taskers, working as thin base layers, cute pyjamas or stylish comfies for chilling out at home or heading out on playdates.

How we tested

open image in gallery ( The Independent )

Our group of mini testers, ranging from four to nine, really put these thermals and base layers to the test. Worn for extra warmth on school cross country races and on a walking holiday, to heavy-duty base layers on a freezing trip to Lapland – oh, and lazing around at home – our child testers put these thermals through their paces. We looked at comfort, warmth, fit, quality and ease of washing, along with value for money. Here are the ones that really impressed us.

Why you can trust us

Sarah Dawson is a seasoned tester of children’s clothing. With the help of her kids (ranging from four to nine), she’s hand-tested a wide range of cold-weather gear, including raincoats, always making sure to be inclusive of all budgets. She takes testing seriously and has taken her kids on adventures, such as Lapland and the Lake District to really put these thermals through their paces. When reviewing kids thermals, she’s taken into consideration a huge range of factors, including how the fabric feels on the skin as well as how they wash.

The best kids thermals for 2024: