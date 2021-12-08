If bedtime is a battle, an excellent pair of PJs may well be the answer to getting your kids excited for bed. Whether it’s a cool print, glow-in-the-dark touches or simply a soft and snuggly fabric, the perfect children’s pyjamas need to have a decent amount of kid appeal, whether it’s for sleeping or lazy Saturday mornings at home.

PJs are an essential buy for every family and there are certain things worth paying attention to if you want to find a pair that lasts. Fabric quality is hugely important – you want pyjamas your child will feel comfy in all night long, so 100 per cent cotton is always a winner. Every pair of PJs in our round-up has received the thumbs up from our little testers for comfort – it’s guaranteed, itch-free fabric only from here on in!

When there are kids involved, you need to pick pyjamas that are easy to pop into the machine and ones that wash well, with minimal to no shrinkage or bobbling of the fabric.

Often, it’s worth spending a little more to get great quality pyjamas that can be passed down from sibling to sibling – with this in mind, unisex designs are always a safe bet. To get the most wear out of each pair of PJs, look for stretchy fabric, drawstring waists or foldable cuffs, that can grow with your child.

How we tested

Our two-and-a-half-year-old and five-year-old testers tried many different pairs of pyjamas over the course of a month, to help us create this round-up of the very best kids’ PJs out there. Paying special attention to comfort, fabric softness, how easily and well they washed, the pattern or design and, most importantly, which pairs our testers picked out for themselves most nights, these are the pyjamas we think are really worth buying.

The best kids’ pyjamas for 2021 are: