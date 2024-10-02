While many refer to this age as the ‘terrible twos’, there’s much more to toddlers than temper tantrums, mood swings and defiance (though, you can expect plenty of that, too).

During this phase, children are undergoing huge developmental changes – they’re learning new gross motor skills, such as jumping and climbing, and developing fine motor skills, such as drawing and stacking blocks. Plus, they’re building up an impressive core vocabulary, learning lots of new words, longer sentences and clearer speech. Not to mention a newly burgeoning desire for independence.

If you’re on the hunt for a tantrum-free gift for a toddler, the good news there’s plenty of choice out there. Children around this age love to learn and try new things but they’re also big on fun and silly play, so, a carefully chosen gift that can combine both these elements is sure to be a hit – while buying parents at least 10 minutes’ peace.

Role-playing toys, such as kitchens, dolls and vehicles are great for encouraging pretend play and even promoting nurturing and caring skills, while wooden blocks and puzzles will boost their ability to problem-solve. It also helps to think about how a toy might spark conversation and teach the child new words or give them new experiences.

To help you out, we’ve put a lot of toys and gifts to the test, to bring you a comprehensive round-up of what we believe are the best options out there for two-year-old girls and boys right now.

How we tested

open image in gallery Our mini tester got stuck in to testing a range of gifts ( The Independent/Sarah Jones )

With the help of our eager two-year-old tester, we tried out each gift over the course of several months, assessing them against a series of criteria, including quality, educational benefits and how suitable the toy was for independent play. They had to be fun, too, of course.

We tested gifts at a range of price points, to find the best for all budgets, as well as options to please both boys and girls. Bonus points were awarded for long-term appeal and holding our little one’s attention long enough that we could enjoy a hot drink in peace.

The best gifts for two-year-olds in 2024 are: