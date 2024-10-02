Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Keep little ones entertained (and occupied) with these tried-and-tested present ideas
While many refer to this age as the ‘terrible twos’, there’s much more to toddlers than temper tantrums, mood swings and defiance (though, you can expect plenty of that, too).
During this phase, children are undergoing huge developmental changes – they’re learning new gross motor skills, such as jumping and climbing, and developing fine motor skills, such as drawing and stacking blocks. Plus, they’re building up an impressive core vocabulary, learning lots of new words, longer sentences and clearer speech. Not to mention a newly burgeoning desire for independence.
If you’re on the hunt for a tantrum-free gift for a toddler, the good news there’s plenty of choice out there. Children around this age love to learn and try new things but they’re also big on fun and silly play, so, a carefully chosen gift that can combine both these elements is sure to be a hit – while buying parents at least 10 minutes’ peace.
Role-playing toys, such as kitchens, dolls and vehicles are great for encouraging pretend play and even promoting nurturing and caring skills, while wooden blocks and puzzles will boost their ability to problem-solve. It also helps to think about how a toy might spark conversation and teach the child new words or give them new experiences.
To help you out, we’ve put a lot of toys and gifts to the test, to bring you a comprehensive round-up of what we believe are the best options out there for two-year-old girls and boys right now.
With the help of our eager two-year-old tester, we tried out each gift over the course of several months, assessing them against a series of criteria, including quality, educational benefits and how suitable the toy was for independent play. They had to be fun, too, of course.
We tested gifts at a range of price points, to find the best for all budgets, as well as options to please both boys and girls. Bonus points were awarded for long-term appeal and holding our little one’s attention long enough that we could enjoy a hot drink in peace.
Hand your toddler the keys to their very own home, with this interactive play house that’s sure to be a big hit with kids, regardless of whether they’re Barbie fans. Filled with exciting features, it comes with two figurines that are the perfect size for tiny hands to hold, as well as an outdoor patio and swimming pool, complete with a spiral slide.
We loved how many opportunities there were for storytelling, while our toddler tester couldn’t get enough of the activation points (including an oven, rotating changing room and toilet), which play songs, sounds and phrases that help little ones learn the alphabet, counting and opposites. You can even choose between three different languages – English, German or French.
You’ll be surprised just how long your toddler will play with this in one sitting, and it’s great for collaborative play, as children can work together to make up scenarios.
A real classic gift, Play-Doh is great for so many reasons. Not only is it a brilliant sensory toy that inspires your little one’s imagination, but it can also be a soothing activity that helps boost communication, independent thinking and build strength in little fingers.
While lots of Play-Doh sets are recommended for ages three and up because they come with smaller parts, starter packs such as this one are ideal for two-year-olds.
With eight pots included, we loved the selection of bright colours, and our tester got stuck straight in by squishing, smashing and rolling the dough. The perfect rainy-day activity, we found exploring with Play-Doh also provided a great opportunity to encourage learning about colours and shapes, and it has quickly become a go-to for playtime in our household.
This creative toy makes learning a real treat for little ones, who will have heaps of fun pretending to run their very own ice cream cart. Complete with 20 playing pieces, the cart provides hours of open-ended play, as there are so many ways your child can interact with it – such as using the magic ice cream scoop to pick up different flavours of ice cream on the cones, which helps them learn all about colours and numbers.
There are also activity cards that can be placed into a slot where characters will tell your child their order, which they must then prepare, helping to develop counting, matching, memory and stacking skills. When the order is ready, kids will love chiming the bell and paying at the till, which gives this set a fun role-play element.
Plus, the cart can actually be pushed around, so, kids can play and move at the same time or take it into the garden, for some outdoor fun.
A toy brand that’s focused on child development, Lovevery creates play kits that contain toys designed specifically for different ages – from newborn to four years old – with the help of experts, including professors, psychologists and authors. Based on the Montessori method, the toys in each kit are sensory-rich, offer open-ended play and aim to encourage independence. The kits are available as part of a subscription that automatically delivers a new one to your door every two to three months. However, there is an option to send a one-off box as a gift.
Our two-year-old tested the ‘helper’ kit, and we were blown away by the range of high-quality and inventive toys included. Designed for children aged 25 to 27 months, inside the kit, you’ll find a sink that cycles real running water through a tap – complete with cups and plates to wash up; a Connect 4-style game; an art set with non-toxic paint sticks; felt flowers with a pegboard vase; a double-sided wooden puzzle; routine cards, and a board book. We also loved that you get a play guide, which shares different ways to play with each of the toys, along with expert tips on developmental milestones to expect for this age range. Our mini tester loved every one of the toys included in this kit and continues to reach for them months later. They’ve provided endless fun and even us adults have enjoyed playing with them.
If your little one is eager to get involved with the adults and loves to copy what you do, this replica Dyson cordless vacuum is sure to go down a treat. Who knew cleaning could be so fun? A direct copy of the renowned vacuum, this mini version even features a simulated cyclone action and noise, for realistic role-play. The vacuum is also incredibly lightweight, making it easy for toddlers to pick up and move around by themselves. This has been a smash hit with our two-year-old tester, who rushes to join in with the housework using her very own Dyson whenever the grown-ups are busy vacuuming.
For a gift that will be used on repeat and for many years to come, the Toniebox is a standout choice. A child-friendly audio player that helps bring music and stories to life, simply swap out the Tonie character that sits on top – of which there are more than 100 to choose from – and a different tale will be read to your two-year-old.
Each Toniebox comes with a creative Tonie that’s preloaded with 60 minutes of songs and music, and there’s the option of recording your own content onto it.
Despite the Toniebox being recommended for ages three and up, our tester was immediately fascinated by the player and was able to change the characters with ease. Although our mini tester isn’t quite at the stage of sitting still long enough to listen to a whole story, we were really impressed at how long this device captivated their attention.
The player itself is soft and padded, meaning it’s durable against even the rowdiest of toddlers, and it comes in a choice of colours, including red, blue, green, pink, purple and grey.
We loved that there’s so much choice when it comes to choosing what to listen to, including lullabies and nature sounds that help little ones fall asleep, as well as TV and literary characters, such as Paddington, Peppa Pig, Bing Bunny and The Gruffalo.
Most children around this age are fascinated by Hey Duggee, making this snuggly dressing gown a guaranteed hit, especially when it comes to getting out of the tub on a cold day. The robe feels incredibly soft against the skin and we love that it comes with a hood, which helps provide maximum warmth.
As well as its bold and colourful design, there are plenty of practical elements to love about this dressing gown, including the belt, which is sewn in, for extra protection, and the pockets, which are – let’s face it – essential for stashing toys and snacks.
Our toddler gives any excuse to put on this robe at all times of the day. So much so, that it has made several appearances at the supermarket. If Hey Duggee isn’t quite their thing, there are plenty of other characters to choose from, including Bluey, plus you can even get pyjamas that can be personalised with your child’s name.
Cook up some fun with this adorable wooden kitchen set, which will enable your little one to whip up all sorts of imaginary treats for their family and favourite cuddly toys.
A play kitchen is a brilliant way to encourage young children to practise what they observe in everyday life. It can help improve everything from communication and storytelling to social skills and imagination – perhaps they’ll be a Michelin-star chef, work in a café or host a dinner party. Whatever scenario they choose to act out, this kitchen has everything they’ll need, including an oven, hob, microwave, sink and a bunch of accessories, such as plates and cooking utensils. It even comes with a rack of herbs and a two-part fish dish with all the trimmings. This got top marks from our mini tester, who got stuck into role play straight away, placing the fish in the tray and putting it in the oven – and we loved it just as much.
This is a stylish and colourful toy that we don’t mind being on display. Because it’s very durable, we predict it will last many years and could be passed down to future siblings.
If you’ve got the room, a play tent is a great addition to playtime, as it provides endless opportunities for fun – it can be a reading den, secret lair, chill-out space, hidey hole and so much more. Our dinosaur-obsessed mini tester loved this pop-up tent, which features a colourful green and orange design that resembles a triceratops. It has two doors, including a special opening that connects to a fun tunnel that’s great for helping physical development as little ones crawl or scoot through to the other side. Suitable for indoor and outdoor use, this is something that can be enjoyed year-round, and parents will be pleased to learn it folds down incredibly easily for storage.
If your toddler is obsessed with doggos, it doesn’t get much better than this ruffly, fleecy pup. Measuring 23cm in height, this cute pooch is just the right size for tiny hands to hold tight and snuggle up alongside. An excellent cuddling companion, it has an incredibly soft fur coat that feels gentle against the skin, while its suede-effect paw pads and ears give it a realistic finish.
Our tester got very attached to Cooper doodle dog quite quickly, wanting to take this toy everywhere they went – be it the dinner table, car or sleeping with it in bed.
If you’re after a more traditional, wooden doll’s house, it doesn’t get more stylish than this one. Measuring H 48.8cm x L 22.5cm x D 42.8cm, it’s a great size for toddlers, without taking up too much floor space, and assembly isn’t too difficult, either, taking us around 45 minutes to complete.
The house itself is utterly charming, featuring a double-fronted façade with wooden shutters than open and close. The two floors feature illustrated rooms such as a living room, kitchen, bathroom and bedroom, as well as a loft room that’s revealed when you remove the roof. It also comes with two peg dolls – Jim and Rosa – and a fridge, bath, sofa, beds, plants and more. Plus, it’s something you can add to, as there are plenty of add-on sets to buy. Our little tester loved playing with their dolls and spent an impressively long time (for a toddler, anyway) coming up with little stories. A doll’s house that’s built to last, this is an investment but one that’s sure to stay a firm favourite for many years to come.
Inspire a lifelong love of Lego from a young age, with a Duplo set designed for tiny hands. While there are plenty of different ones to choose from, it’s this Peppa Pig set that captured our tester’s attention, owing to their love of the bossy piglet. The chunky bricks are ideal for small children, and the supermarket theme is great for those starting to enjoy role play, as you take the whole family to buy ingredients to make a cake.
The playset includes four characters – Peppa, George, Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig – as well as plenty of fun accessories, such as a shopping list, freezer with an opening door, moveable shopping trolley and even the family’s iconic red car. Our tester had lots of fun playing with this set but it also proved really beneficial to their development, as they had to think logically when putting it together, explore different types of objects and foods, and use their imagination to come up with different scenarios.
Our little tester was never overly keen on baby dolls... until Mimosa came along, that is. A great option for any child that loves to play pretend, dolls come with a range of educational benefits, including improved compassion and social skills. It’s an extensive market but we think this soft-bodied doll is a great option. Measuring 32cm in length, Mimosa is an ideal size and extremely lightweight, making it easy for toddlers to play with. The doll features sleepy eyes – they close when the doll is laid down – and comes fully clothed, with muslin bloomers, a long-sleeve top and bonnet, all of which are easy to put on and take off. You can even buy separate outfits – all of which are adorable. While it doesn’t have any flashy or interactive elements, we love that this simple design encourages children to use their imagination.
Transform your child’s play space, with this multifunctional table from Scandinavian brand Stokke. An innovative and modular system, this is no ordinary table – which, granted, you’d expect for the price – as it adapts to both the physical and mental development of your child as they get older. Just like Stokke’s famous tripp trapp highchair, the table is designed to grow with your little one, as it comes with special leg extensions, enabling it to work just as well from 18 months up to eight years and beyond.
Packed with endless possibilities, the mutable transforms with the help of removable activity boards that sit in the centre. In this bundle, you get a wooden cover and blackboard, as well as a landscape board complete with a car track, and a bricks board, which can be used with most well-known toy bricks. There are plenty more add-ons that can be bought separately, too.
This provides a great way to keep playtime contained to one area, and our energetic tester gladly sat at the table for a decent chunk of time and now uses it for the majority of their play activities.
Aside from being lots of fun and bringing plenty of noise into your home, musical toys can help strengthen fine motor skills in little ones and develop their creativity. One of our favourite brands for instruments is Halilit, and this particular gift set contains everything your tot will need to make their own music. Inside, you’ll find six instruments, including rattles, shakers, jingle bells and even a baby tambourine, all of which come in nice, bright colours to which our tiny tester was drawn instantly. Strike up the band!
Playing outdoors helps to engage all your child’s senses, and this colourful house is ideal for sensory play, come rain or shine. Our little tester was mesmerised as soon as they laid eyes on this house and, we must admit, we had lots of fun joining in, too.
A great choice for budding gardeners, those who like to play pretend or make messy mud pies, the house is full of fun and exciting features that will spark your toddler’s imagination, including a real planter, a trellis with flower pots, a bird feeder and a water butt. There’s even a mobile work table and plenty of accessories, including a shovel, rake and a slate with chalk to take note of plantings.
While this is certainly an expensive present, we’re sure it will keep your child entertained for hours on end and last for many years to come, particularly as the house has been treated with anti-UV, ensuring good resistance and colour durability over time.
We believe everything in our round-up would be welcomed with wide eyes by most toddlers but, if we have to pick one ultimate gift, it would be the Fisher-Price Little People Barbie dreamhouse, with its interactive elements and huge scope for collaborative play. We also really rate the Leapfrog ice cream cart, which has become a firm favourite for both solo and group play with little friends. If your budget stretches, we also highly recommend investing in Tender Leaf’s kitchen range, as it promotes so many skills, from independence to communication and, well, it’s just generally lots of fun.
