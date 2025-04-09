Trampolines are a fantastic bit of kit for your garden. Bouncing on them not only boosts your stamina and promotes balance but can even reduce stress. Plus, it’s a whole lot of fun.

Some people may have concerns about safety, and while they’re sometimes founded, the trampoline world has come a long way in the past few years. In fact, they have never been safer.

Of course, there are the nets – most are more flexible and durable, meaning they won’t fail under pressure or over time. Just remember to look at the fastenings and think about what’s going to work for you. Older jumpers might be mature enough to remember to zip up the opening every time, but chances are, younger kids won’t be.

Zips aren’t the only way, though; some now have wraparound nets that you slide between. Zips will also increase the stress on your net over a period of time. But they do tend to be on more affordable trampolines.

Look out for additional parts you need for your trampoline. Does it come with a ladder? Most don’t, so factor that into your budget and pay attention to the fine print. You can also get tie-down kits to stop the trampolines blowing away in strong winds – great if it’s in an exposed spot. Other fun things you can pick up include basketball hoops, slides off the trampoline and even star-gazing kits.

How we tested

We spent more than a month testing trampolines to find the best. Along with us, there was a steady stream of testers – young and old(er) – lining up to lend a hand. Trampolines that were fun were the main order of the day, but we also kept an eye on the safety features, how bouncy they were and, as always, value for money. We tested trampolines of all budgets, shapes and sizes to find the very best, and these are the ones that made us jump for joy.

The best trampolines for 2025 are: