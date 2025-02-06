Love it or loathe it, there’s no denying ironing is a must if you want to ensure shirts and trousers look their best. Yet many of us avoid ironing because it seems like a huge faff. Your mindset might shift, however, if you’re wielding one the best steam irons on the market.

OK, so even the best steam iron might not turn ironing into your favourite hobby but it will definitely lighten your load. Whether you’re the type who irons their tea towels (they are out there – I was brought up by one) or someone who begrudgingly irons a shirt when absolutely necessary, you deserve a decent iron at your disposal come laundry day.

As the name suggests, steam irons jet steam onto garments, making it easier for the appliance to glide over fabric. They’re also fantastic at getting out stubborn wrinkles from clothes, bedding and more – especially on bone-dry material that’s been crumpled by the tumble drier. These irons rely on water being inputting into an on-board tank, to create the steam, so, if you do a lot of ironing at once, you might find a bigger tank useful – but that will mean the iron will be heavier in use.

There are also steam-generating irons. These are more expensive but perform better, as the jets of steam are more powerful. Steam generator irons sit on a base unit, which you fill with water. This also makes them lighter work to move about, as the water isn’t contained in the iron itself.

Keep scrolling for our tried-and-tested pick of the best steam irons available right now.

How we tested

open image in gallery During testing, we ironed a range of fabrics that require different levels of heat and care ( The Independent/Zoe Phillimore )

We conquered piles and piles of laundry during testing, which went on in a very busy house of five, with school shirts, dresses, bed linen and trousers being on regular laundry rotation. We also recruited a true ironing expert, who is the most discerning ironer in the UK (potentially), who put the machines to the test in their home, too.

We set about ironing our socks off (so to speak). Testing took place in a busy household where we do on average two loads of washing a day (pray for our washing machine). We have three children in school uniform, all with five school shirts that need to be ironed weekly. Trust us – we are a family who put irons through some very thorough testing. We also recruited someone who irons almost as a lifestyle – pants, tea towels, bed sheets all get ironed to within an inch of their lives. This tester is seriously fussy about the iron they use, too.

We ironed a range of fabrics that require different levels of heat and care – such as cotton, silk and linen. During testing, pressing questions (pun intended) included how easy the irons were to set up, how heavy they were to use and how easily they glided over fabrics. We also took into account price and quality, to give you a really well rounded picture of which steam irons performed best.

Why you can trust us

Zoe Phillimore is a journalist and editor who has been writing review features for IndyBest since 2021. She specialises in all things sleep, bedding and home appliances. Having written several reviews, including the best SAD lamps and slow cookers, Zoe has a keen eye for high-quality materials, durability and affordability. A criteria she applied to the best steam irons during several months of testing.

The best steam irons for 2025 are: