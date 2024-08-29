Buying gifts for six-year-olds might seem simple because there are literally thousands of products that could fit the bill – including toys, clothes and books – but too much choice can lead to indecision.

It’s worth bearing in mind that, by the age of six, most children tend to be hungry for independence, are more influenced by their friends and are deeply curious. They want to belong, yet they want to demonstrate their own autonomy and individuality.

Generally speaking, six-year-olds are susceptible to trends and subconsciously recognise the social value in them. They can hold their own in an age-appropriate board or card game, won’t abandon a craft within minutes and, when they like doing something, will become single-minded about it. Therefore, the best gifts are those that capture a child’s imagination, offer a sense of fun or wonder, won’t “run out” and will help them develop a skill. They can also teach them without it feeling like learning, and help raise their self-esteem.

Today, when screens and tablets are – for better or worse – at the heart of daily life, parents and carers may feel like their lives are spent wrangling their children away from devices. So, in this round-up, we’ve barely included anything with a screen: the two products that do have screens – a camera and a calculator game – have creative and educational benefits, which mean they more than earn their place here.

How we tested

We had two six-year-old testers dip into a variety of gifts over the course of a month. We wanted to see the items they gravitated towards and which products kept their attention for long periods of time, or helped them learn without them even knowing it. It was important that each gift was durable and could withstand the wear and tear that being in the possession of a six-year-old inevitably brings.

open image in gallery A selection of the gifts tried and tested by our six-year-old helpers ( Martha Alexander )

We also made sure we were catering to a range of budgets – there are plenty of affordable gifts here that don’t compromise on quality.

The best gifts for six-year-olds 2024 are: