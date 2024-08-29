Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Find something they’ll love and use on repeat
Buying gifts for six-year-olds might seem simple because there are literally thousands of products that could fit the bill – including toys, clothes and books – but too much choice can lead to indecision.
It’s worth bearing in mind that, by the age of six, most children tend to be hungry for independence, are more influenced by their friends and are deeply curious. They want to belong, yet they want to demonstrate their own autonomy and individuality.
Generally speaking, six-year-olds are susceptible to trends and subconsciously recognise the social value in them. They can hold their own in an age-appropriate board or card game, won’t abandon a craft within minutes and, when they like doing something, will become single-minded about it. Therefore, the best gifts are those that capture a child’s imagination, offer a sense of fun or wonder, won’t “run out” and will help them develop a skill. They can also teach them without it feeling like learning, and help raise their self-esteem.
Today, when screens and tablets are – for better or worse – at the heart of daily life, parents and carers may feel like their lives are spent wrangling their children away from devices. So, in this round-up, we’ve barely included anything with a screen: the two products that do have screens – a camera and a calculator game – have creative and educational benefits, which mean they more than earn their place here.
We had two six-year-old testers dip into a variety of gifts over the course of a month. We wanted to see the items they gravitated towards and which products kept their attention for long periods of time, or helped them learn without them even knowing it. It was important that each gift was durable and could withstand the wear and tear that being in the possession of a six-year-old inevitably brings.
We also made sure we were catering to a range of budgets – there are plenty of affordable gifts here that don’t compromise on quality.
The Katamino puzzle is best overall: it’s clever and engaging for every age group, all while honing geometry skills. Plus, it’s not expensive and will last a lifetime. However, opt for the Genius Square XL if you have a competitive six-year-old to buy for.
Our testers also adored the Birds of a Feather book – not least because they could remake each of the creatures again and again. Meanwhile, with such a range of colourways, you can’t go wrong with a Little Hotdog Watson hat.
For a child who loves to fidget, the Rainbow loom combo set jewellery maker will be a tonic – and a treat for the recipients of what’s produced. Our testers were simply obsessed. Finally, for a classic gift – one that delights with some old-fashioned charm – go for the magic of Lilliputiens Little Red Riding Hood magnetic theatre.
Want more ideas for entertaining kids? We’ve rounded up the best karaoke machines
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in