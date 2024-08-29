Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

17 best gifts and toys for six-year-olds to inspire fun and learning

Find something they’ll love and use on repeat

Martha Alexander
Thursday 29 August 2024 04:47 EDT
We’ve made present-buying a little easier, with our bumper guide of books, educational toys, games and more
We’ve made present-buying a little easier, with our bumper guide of books, educational toys, games and more (iStock/The Independent)
Our Top Picks

Buying gifts for six-year-olds might seem simple because there are literally thousands of products that could fit the bill – including toys, clothes and books – but too much choice can lead to indecision.

It’s worth bearing in mind that, by the age of six, most children tend to be hungry for independence, are more influenced by their friends and are deeply curious. They want to belong, yet they want to demonstrate their own autonomy and individuality.

Generally speaking, six-year-olds are susceptible to trends and subconsciously recognise the social value in them. They can hold their own in an age-appropriate board or card game, won’t abandon a craft within minutes and, when they like doing something, will become single-minded about it. Therefore, the best gifts are those that capture a child’s imagination, offer a sense of fun or wonder, won’t “run out” and will help them develop a skill. They can also teach them without it feeling like learning, and help raise their self-esteem.

Today, when screens and tablets are – for better or worse – at the heart of daily life, parents and carers may feel like their lives are spent wrangling their children away from devices. So, in this round-up, we’ve barely included anything with a screen: the two products that do have screens – a camera and a calculator game – have creative and educational benefits, which mean they more than earn their place here.

Related

How we tested

We had two six-year-old testers dip into a variety of gifts over the course of a month. We wanted to see the items they gravitated towards and which products kept their attention for long periods of time, or helped them learn without them even knowing it. It was important that each gift was durable and could withstand the wear and tear that being in the possession of a six-year-old inevitably brings.

A selection of the gifts tried and tested by our six-year-old helpers
A selection of the gifts tried and tested by our six-year-old helpers (Martha Alexander)

We also made sure we were catering to a range of budgets – there are plenty of affordable gifts here that don’t compromise on quality.

The best gifts for six-year-olds 2024 are:

  • Best overall – Katamino classic puzzle and game: £37.97, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best budget buy – Waboba moonshine ball: £9.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best competitive game – The Genius Square XL: £34.99, Happypuzzle.co.uk
  • Best tech toy – MyFirst camera insta wi: £139, Myfirst.tech

Katamino classic puzzle and game

best gifts for 6 year olds Katamino classic game.png
  • Best: Overall
  • Dimensions: ‎20.32cm x 5.08cm x 30.48cm
  • Assembly: Ready to use
  • Why we love it
    • It’s easy to grasp
    • Parents will enjoy it, too
  1.  £37 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Waboba moonshine ball

best gifts for 6 year olds Waboba moonshine ball.png
  • Best: Budget buy
  • Dimensions: ‎6cm x 6cm x 6cm
  • Assembly: Ready to use (lithium batteries included)
  • Why we love it
    • Great for late night playing
  1.  £9 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Beast lab exclusive reptile playset

Beast lab reptile playset best gifts for 6 year olds
  • Best: For aspiring scientists
  • Dimensions: 31.48cm x 26.09cm x 19.64cm
  • Assembly: Batteries required, 6 x AA (not included), 3 x LR44 (included)
  • Why we love it
    • It can be enjoyed on repeat
    • It encourages experimental and inventive play
  1.  £90 from Argos.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Helen Leslie dinosaurs alphabet print

Helen Leslie dinosaur print best gifts for 6 year olds
  • Best: For Jurassic fanatics
  • Dimensions: A3
  • Assembly: Frame required
  • Why we love it
    • Beautifully detailed
  1.  £25 from Helenleslie.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Style 4 Ever scrapbooking 3-in-1 station

Style 4 Ever 3-in-1 scrapbooking station best gifts for 6 year olds
  • Best: For stationery collectors
  • Dimensions: 22cm x 9cm x 14cm
  • Assembly: Sorting required
  • Why we love it
    • Neatly organised, which encourages children to be tidy
  1.  £18 from Smythstoys.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Lilliputiens Little Red Riding Hood magnetic theatre

Lilliputiens Little Red Riding Hood magnetic theatre best gifts for 6 year olds
  • Best: For budding thespians
  • Dimensions: 32cm x 24cm x 4cm
  • Assembly: Required
  • Why we love it
    • The set is sleek and compact
  1.  £35 from binkyshop.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Rainbow loom combo set jewellery maker

Rainbow loom loomi-pals collectibles pack best gifts for 6 year olds
  • Best: For learning a new skill
  • Dimensions: 13.3cm x 4.5cm x 9.6cm
  • Assembly: N/A
  • Why we love it
    • Not too difficult
  1.  £19 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Yaya Studio coolest kid

best gifts for 6 year olds
  • Best: Decorative gift
  • Dimensions: Choose between A4, A3 and A2
  • Assembly: Arrives without a frame
  • Why we love it
    • Multiple sizes to choose from
    • The paper is of high quality
  1.  £15 from Yayastudio.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

The Genius Square XL

best gift for 6 year olds
  • Best: Competitive game
  • Dimensions: 27cm x 27cm
  • Assembly: Less than two minutes
  • Why we love it
    • It can be played alone
    • It encourage spatial awareness
  1.  £34 from Happypuzzle.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Melissa & Doug decoupage made easy

best gifts fr 6 year olds
  • Best: Craft toy
  • Dimensions: 20.3cm x 14.6cm x 8.3cm
  • Assembly: Ready to use
  • Why we love it
    • Allows children to create an ornament they can keep
  1.  £13 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Brainstorm Toys outdoor adventure nature explorer

best gifts for 6 year olds
  • Best: STEM gift
  • Dimensions: 3.5cm x 19cm x 28.5cm
  • Assembly: Ready to use
  • Why we love it
    • Great for children who love being outdoors
  1.  £7 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Little Hot Dog Watson Arctic cub hat

Little Hot Dog Watson arctic cub hat.png
  • Best: For little trendsetters
  • Dimensions: From 43cm to 60cm
  • Assembly: N/A
  • Why we love it
    • Multiple colourways and patterns to choose from
    • Waterproof
  1.  £33 from Littlehotdogwatson.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

MyFirst camera insta wi

MyFirst camera insta wi.png
  • Best: Tech toy
  • Dimensions: Unspecified
  • Assembly: Charge via USB
  • Why we love it
    • It has selfie mode, frames and filters
  • Take note
    • The camera only prints in black and white, but you can print in colour elsewhere
  1.  £139 from Myfirst.tech
Prices may vary
Back to top

Janod bodymagnet

Janod bodymagnet.png
  • Best: Educational toy
  • Dimensions: 26cm x 0.5cm x 41.5cm
  • Assembly: Ready to use
  • Why we love it
    • Enables children to learn about anatomy
  1.  £31 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Exploding Kittens happy salmon

Exploding Kittens happy salmon.png
  • Best: Active game
  • Dimensions: Unspecified
  • Assembly: N/A
  • Why we love it
    • It’s a high-energy game
  1.  £12 from Explodingkittens.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

National Trust 'Birds of a feather’ by Lauren Fairgrieve and Kate Read, published by Nosy Crow

‘National Trust Birds of a feather’ by Lauren Fairgrieve and Kate Read, published by Nosy Crow.png
  • Best: For nature-lovers
  • Dimensions: 26cm x 23cm
  • Assembly: Pop-out pieces are slotted together to create model birds
  • Why we love it
    • It’s gorgeously illustrated
    • A gift that can be enjoyed more than once
  1.  £12 from Nosycrow.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Math Whiz maths challenge

Math Whiz maths challenge.png
  • Best: For fun learning
  • Dimensions: Unspecified
  • Assembly: Requires 2 AAA batteries (not included)
  • Why we love it
    • Includes morale-boosting motifs
  1.  £29 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: Gifts for six-year-olds

The Katamino puzzle is best overall: it’s clever and engaging for every age group, all while honing geometry skills. Plus, it’s not expensive and will last a lifetime. However, opt for the Genius Square XL if you have a competitive six-year-old to buy for.

Our testers also adored the Birds of a Feather book – not least because they could remake each of the creatures again and again. Meanwhile, with such a range of colourways, you can’t go wrong with a Little Hotdog Watson hat.

For a child who loves to fidget, the Rainbow loom combo set jewellery maker will be a tonic – and a treat for the recipients of what’s produced. Our testers were simply obsessed. Finally, for a classic gift – one that delights with some old-fashioned charm – go for the magic of Lilliputiens Little Red Riding Hood magnetic theatre.

Want more ideas for entertaining kids? We’ve rounded up the best karaoke machines

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in