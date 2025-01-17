15 best high chairs for babies and toddlers to gain a seat at the table

When your baby hits six months, you’ll probably be thinking about introducing solids, opening up a whole new world and leaving you on the lookout for the best high chairs to support this stage in your baby’s development.

As it’s really important for babies to sit correctly when they eat, a high chair is an absolute must. Baby and Child nutritionist, and author of How to Wean Your Baby, Charlotte Stirling-Reed says: “Ideally, baby needs to be able to sit up really well in a high chair and hold their head, neck and trunk easily, so they can focus on their hand movement and self-feeding.

“A footrest is also really important, as it allows baby to sit up straight more easily, without leaning to one side or forwards and backwards,” she adds. “You want their knees at right angles, so they are nice and comfortable. Lastly, you also want them to be strapped in with an appropriate harness.”

As well as safety, you want to look at practicality. Take it from us, you’ll want a tray that detaches easily, so you can stick it in the sink to clean up. You should also make sure it fits your space – some high chairs take up a huge amount of space, while some are much more compact.

Lastly, make sure the high chair matches your aesthetic. The best high chairs that grow with your child can be used in your home for years, so, make sure it’s one you’re happy to have around.

How we tested

open image in gallery We tested a range of high chairs and booster seats ( Zoe Phillimore )

We spent months testing high chairs, from budget-friendly to more expensive models. While testing, we looked at the comfort of our mini-testers and the practicality of the high chairs. The design was factored in, as was quality, and whether the chair could grow with our little one, dramatically affected its cost-effectiveness. Here are the ones that raised the bar.

Why you can trust us

Zoe Phillimore is a journalist and editor who has been writing review features for IndyBest since 2021. She specialises in all things sleep, bedding and of course kids and parenting. Having written several of our best baby product reviews including the best kids’ mattresses and Christmas toys, Zoe has a keen eye for high-quality materials, durability and affordability. A criteria she applied to the best high chairs over several months of testing.

The best high chairs for 2025 are: