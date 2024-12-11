8 best baby snowsuits to keep your little one warm from head to toe

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The wintriest expeditions call for waterproof materials, fleece linings and built-in mittens
Whether you’ve got a sleepy newborn that needs careful coddling or a puddle-crazed toddler that requires extensive waterproofing, a baby snowsuit is a winter essential.
Whatever fluffy layers you might don on a frigid winter’s day, your baby needs something even warmer – with their little head, hands and feet given consideration, too. A one-piece snowsuit can be the simplest (and most cost-effective) way to keep them cosy top-to-toe, particularly on pram walks or park plays. Just zip it over today’s outfit, and away you go.
Handy for when you’re living in a country that typically sees more winter rain than snow, many baby snowsuits come with waterproof or water-resistant exteriors, alongside windproofing features and cosy lining. Increasingly, many of the best baby snowsuits are now crafted from recycled materials, so you can feel good about buying them new, even if your baby might only wear them for a season or two.
Beyond that, it can be tough to generalise – and options abound, with a snowsuit out there for every age and aesthetic. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best baby snowsuits available, for every budget. Whichever you choose, just remember it shouldn’t be worn in car seats and must be removed indoors, to keep your baby from overheating. You can check if they’re getting too warm by feeling the back of their neck.
All the snowsuits featured were tested during wintry weather, with our infant tester wearing them out and about in the pram and for plays in the park. When scoring each snowsuit, we considered their overall quality, durability, value for money, looks and how easy they were to get on and off (a crucial factor if you want to avoid infant meltdowns). Read on to discover which ones ranked highest.
Our baby tester loved this snowsuit from sustainable Swedish outerwear brand Polarn O. Pyret almost as much as we did. Available in just one hue – a gender-neutral green-grey – it looks current and chic, but is super practical, too. Waterproof up to 10,000mm and windproof, its outer material is tough enough for bigger babies to tackle park play and is finished with grey reflective panels for dark winter afternoons. Meanwhile, the fleece inner layer is cushy but not over-stuffed, so your little one has the freedom to move around.
We also like the tapered sleeves and legs that keep out the cold; the removable hood; and the durable zips, which are perfectly placed to give you maximum room to manoeuvre baby in and out of the suit, without causing drama. Our favourite part? The snowsuit is entirely made from recycled materials. What’s more, the brand operates a trade-in service, so, once your baby has outgrown the snowsuit, you can post it back for free and receive a voucher for your next buy.
After an ultra-padded suit that will keep baby snug and cushioned from pram-ride bumps? This fleece-lined model from Mountain Warehouse has an excess of microfibre filler, so it ticks exactly those boxes at a reasonable price point.
Many snowsuits we tried seemed to fit on the larger side, but this one felt bang on for our baby’s age, even with other layers underneath – handy if you’ve got a tot on the smaller side. The suit comes in a range of bright, cutesy prints (think rainbows, unicorns, dinosaurs and stars), so it’s also a solid pick if you’re a bit sick of the trend for Scandi-minimalism or pastels. Finally, it comes with a two-year warranty, so, your baby is guaranteed to outgrow the suit before it’s past its best.
Muddy Puddles’s three-in-one scampsuit is already an IndyBest favourite, so, perhaps it’s no surprise it finds itself in another of our round-ups. It’s ultra-waterproof (10,000mm to be precise – suitable for tackling the biggest, muddiest puddle your little one can find); available in a huge range of sizes, from newborn to six years; and comes in fun, fresh prints and colourways.
The design is thoughtful, with adjustments made for different ages – for example, there are tuck-over booties for sizes 0-12 months (when baby is less mobile) and boot snaps for older kids. The outer shell is made from 100 per cent recycled materials, too.
What really sets Muddy Puddles apart, though, is the fact the soft inner fleece lining is removable, which quickly transforms it from a warm winter suit to something lighter that’s suitable for wear come spring or summer showers. During fluctuating temperatures and transitions between seasons, this is an invaluable feature and will ensure your little one gets as much wear out of this suit as possible. The inner lining can be worn solo, too, to double as a cosy indoor onesie.
Planning a getaway to somewhere extra-icy this winter? This ultra-warm, durable and waterproof snowsuit does the job of keeping bigger babies and toddlers cosy and dry, even in the most frigid climes. It’s actually designed as a ski suit, which means Decathlon hasn’t messed around: it has 200g per square metre of insulation (suitable for seriously cold settings) and a 5,000mm waterproof rating.
Despite all that built-in durability, this is still a lightweight snowsuit that folds up to be fairly compact (handy for packing into a brimming suitcase) and is quick and easy to get baby in and out of, thanks to the double-zip front. Cleverest of all, though, is its zippered sleeve and leg innovation (Decathlon calls this pull’n’fit), which enables you to shorten or lengthen the suit’s limbs with ease. A way to avoid tantrum-inducing soggy cuffs and trip-inducing dragging hems.
Whether you plump for the snowy ecru – which lent our baby distinct E17 ‘Stay Another Day’ vibes – or the powdery olive green, your child will look Arctic-chic in this cushy monochromatic suit, made from almost entirely recycled materials.
The hood is fringed in 100 per cent recycled faux fur – super-soft to the touch – and the exterior is crafted from 93 per cent recycled nylon, with two sturdy zips that made it quick and easy to zip our baby in, even when she was wriggling. In sizes below 18 months, there are mitts and booties included and, because they snap onto the cuffs, we never once lost them, even though our child is a pro at pulling them off.
With the softest furry-style hood we tested and a satiny interior lining, this luxe padded snowsuit from British brand Rachel Riley is the perfect indulgence for newborns. It comes in cutesy pale pink or blue, and keeps new arrivals extra snug, thanks to built-in booties and fold-over handwarmers. Useful when you’re dealing with colic or hourly feeds, the suit is very easy to put on and remove, with the double zips placed far enough apart to create a nice wide base for getting baby in and out, without fuss.
It’s arguably slightly less practical for older babies, both because it’s not waterproof and because the built-in padded feet are less compatible with little ones beginning to walk. As long as you buy it at the right age and in the right size, though, you’re set. Just keep in mind we felt the fit was on the larger side, so, unless you have a particularly hefty babe, you may be able to size down – check the helpful size chart on the brand’s website before you buy.
We love the idea behind this two-in-one snowsuit, which – with the aid of some bottom zippers – transforms from a legged outfit into a roomy pram footmuff. However you fancy using it, you know baby will be kept nice and cosy on cold winter days. It comes in an adorable range of pastel-backed prints, too, from the sage fairy tale forest (with blooms, birds, bunnies and ferns) to pink-and-cream autumn rose – aesthetically, it was one of our favourites.
However, we did find the zipper transition a little bit fiddly – it’s the kind of thing we’d want to change now and then, rather than multiple times in a day. While we appreciated how lightweight and soft the suit felt, the water-repellent bionic finish felt a bit slippy when our baby was wriggling about in our arms. All in all, though, it’s a great suit that’s at its most practical for younger, pram-bound babes, rather than older explorers.
When your baby enters the walking stage – and the falling stage – you’re going to need a snowsuit that really can take the knocks, whether your little one is exploring a muddy park playground or leaf-strewn garden. This snow-, rain- and wind-proof suit from Norwegian ski brand Helly Hansen does the trick, with its hard-wearing material and reinforced seat, knees and bottom hems.
Each snowsuit – whether you buy it in yellow, pink, green or blue – comes with reflective strips and neon accents, to help with visibility on dark wintery afternoons. There are handy zip pockets roomy enough to hold mitts and a snack, and a removable hood to make it versatile for different seasons. Meanwhile, interior elastic suspenders and boot straps keep everything in place, so, whatever your toddler throws at this suit, they’ll be kept warm and dry.
