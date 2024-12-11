8 best baby snowsuits to keep your little one warm from head to toe

Whether you’ve got a sleepy newborn that needs careful coddling or a puddle-crazed toddler that requires extensive waterproofing, a baby snowsuit is a winter essential.

Whatever fluffy layers you might don on a frigid winter’s day, your baby needs something even warmer – with their little head, hands and feet given consideration, too. A one-piece snowsuit can be the simplest (and most cost-effective) way to keep them cosy top-to-toe, particularly on pram walks or park plays. Just zip it over today’s outfit, and away you go.

Handy for when you’re living in a country that typically sees more winter rain than snow, many baby snowsuits come with waterproof or water-resistant exteriors, alongside windproofing features and cosy lining. Increasingly, many of the best baby snowsuits are now crafted from recycled materials, so you can feel good about buying them new, even if your baby might only wear them for a season or two.

Beyond that, it can be tough to generalise – and options abound, with a snowsuit out there for every age and aesthetic. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best baby snowsuits available, for every budget. Whichever you choose, just remember it shouldn’t be worn in car seats and must be removed indoors, to keep your baby from overheating. You can check if they’re getting too warm by feeling the back of their neck.

How we tested

open image in gallery Quality, value for money and how easy the suits were to get on and off were all considered during testing ( Alicia Miller )

All the snowsuits featured were tested during wintry weather, with our infant tester wearing them out and about in the pram and for plays in the park. When scoring each snowsuit, we considered their overall quality, durability, value for money, looks and how easy they were to get on and off (a crucial factor if you want to avoid infant meltdowns). Read on to discover which ones ranked highest.

The best baby snowsuits for 2024 are: