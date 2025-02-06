Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Our experts put these top-rated pushchairs and travel systems through their paces
If you’re looking to buy a new stroller, pram or travel system, the sheer choice when it comes to brands and models can be overwhelming. They don’t come cheap, either, which means you’ll want to be especially confident you’re buying the right one for you. In short, it needs to be high quality, and have the kinds of features that help your journeys go smoothly.
Something to think about is future-proofing. If you’re planning on having more than one child, you might want a pram that converts form one seat into two. You may also want an on-board buggy board on which older kids can ride when their little legs get tired.
The pram will also need to be suitable for where it is you’re going. If, more often that not, you’ll be in built-up areas, you’ll want a pram that’s public-transport-friendly – a compact silhouette with smaller swivel wheels that are nippy at manoeuvring. On the other hand, if you’re based somewhere rural, look for bigger tyres and decent suspension, to tackle the terrain.
You’ll also need to become familiar with the different types of buggies on offer. For example, a travel system is normally a kit with a bassinet for newborns and a seat unit for when they get older, plus, these models can take an infant car seat (normally with adaptors). Alternatively, a pushchair or stroller tends to be something more lightweight – but they don’t always lie flat, so may not be suitable from birth.
We’ve tested countless prams, whittling down the options to the very best. We recruited babies and children of different ages to ride in the models on test. We walked and went running for miles over different terrains – from country paths to city streets – in the wind, rain and sunshine, to find the best prams on the market. We looked at how easy they are to use – both pushing and folding – how comfortable they seem and any nice little extras that made us think: “Ooh, clever”.
Zoë Phillimore has been producing product reviews for IndyBest since 2021, and has written extensively about kids’ and parenting essentials, including the best high chairs, mattresses for children and kids’ toys and gifts. With the help of some mini testers, Zoë assesses products to see how they’ll stand up to real world testing, before bringing you her honest reviews and verdicts.
There are many great features we were impressed with on the iCandy lime. There’s the “totalfold” function, which essentially means the pram folds compactly with the seat unit still attached. Then, once folded, there’s a carry strap to help you lug it about. It’s a long way from being the most compact pram we tried, but on the other hand it’s a much more robust pram than some others. It’s also a great option if you have an older child and a baby, as this travel system comes with a built-in buggy board.
The lime comes with a fleece-lined bassinet included, which sounds absolutely dreamy – who wouldn’t want to sleep in a fleecey nest? Plus, it’s suitable for overnight sleeping, which is great if you don’t have a travel cot or moses basket. There are attachments both for car seats and to raise the seat up further, so it’s about the right height for your child to reach a dining table – great for not having to faff about with high chairs at restaurants. And as for the drive, the push is easy and the chair nips along nicely. This is a great option for city dwellers who want a bit more luxury from their ride.
Marketed as a highly practical pushchair, we can’t say we can argue with that. We were impressed by this pushchair because it had so many of the nice touches of more expensive, bigger prams, yet it had most of the benefits of a smaller stroller, too. We liked the smart black colourway with tan leatherette trim on the handle and bar, and the cream fabric insert. The hood is extendable, has UPF50 and also has a pull-out mesh sunshade that tucks away into the top, which gives more coverage than any other hood we tried. There is also a nice roomy basket, with some pockets to store smaller items.
Best of all? A cup holder and a zippy pocket in the back of the seat that’s smartphone sized. Yes, the designers of this pram clearly knew what parents of small children need. It folds really easily with the seat unit attached, which lies totally flat so it’s suitable from birth (you can buy a bassinet that fits onto the chassis if you want). We thought this was a fantastic pushchair, which ticked pretty much all of our boxes.
While this pram has a moderate footprint – it’s not up there with a big iCandy, but nor is it a nippy libelle (£289.95, Naturalbabyshower.co.uk) – it also has several clever functions that make it a really smart choice if you’re short on space. It folds with the seat unit in place, whether it’s world or parent facing, and has a really smooth folding mechanism. We don’t have time to stand about coaxing prams to fold, and this would be a brilliant bonus for people who need to take their pram on public transport often. Once it’s folded, it has a sturdy carry handle, and it is freestanding.
The Oyster3 is also surprisingly lightweight compared with some of its competitors, so, it would be one of the easiest out of the more comprehensive prams to lug up stairs. The wheels are large and foam filled, which gives a smooth ride, but we didn’t find it quite as smooth to push, or as quick to speed away as other prams.
The five-point harness clips are magnetic, which helps when securing our little one in place. However, the separate clips are a bit like pieces of a puzzle, and we’re not often in the mood for puzzles when our toddler is planking while being put into their pram. There is a moderate size extendable sun canopy with UV protection, and while the seat unit is lying flat you can also buy a bassinet for it – we’ve found “bundles” of the stroller and bassinet for really great prices.
More papped than Britney, this stroller is a celebrity favourite, including among the Kardashians and Jessica Biel. It seems those celebs know a good pram when they see one. The mixx next is suitable from birth, as it smoothly reclines completely flat, or you can buy a bassinet that attaches to the pram, which is sold separately (£200, Mamasandpapas.com). It’s also possible to have the seat facing the parent or the rest of the world.
This pram feels really premium – the fabrics are hardwearing and luxurious on the hood and seat, and the handlebar and arm bar are made of a lovely leatherette material that is very tactile and nice and easy to grip. We were wowed by the sizable under-seat storage basket, which has a zip-up compartment too, so VIP passengers – Rusty the cuddly toy fox, for example – don’t get dropped. There’s also a little phone pocket in the back of the seat that’s pure genius.
There is a summer seat, which has a mesh back to help keep passengers cool, and in colder weather you can add a seat pad (which is included) that feels really cosy. Our tall parent testers loved this pram as the handle baseline is quite high up (which might not be great for petite parents), and extends further upwards too. And let’s talk about the fold – the seat unit stays attached to the chassis, and you simply pull up two latches on the handle and it collapses without any pushing or shoving. Definitely an easy one-hand fold here. It folds small enough to fit into a compact car boot, but the wheels are quite chunky so it’s not one that you can slip under your arm and jump on a bus.
“It doesn’t look like a pram – are you sure it’s a pram?” This is what our family asked when this model turned up. It’s definitely a pram – a pram like no other. The xplory X has an iconic Stokke look to it, and the clever design that goes along with their products. The seat unit was the snuggest seat of all we tested, and our little one looked so cosy in their nest. Your child can be parent or world facing, and the seat has a cute little foot rest that slips on the bottom.
However, the seat unit is only suitable from six months, and the bassinet is sold separately (£155.40, Stokke.com) – the price combined brought us out in a cold sweat, if we’re honest. That said, it does glide nicely, with the flexibility of locking the front wheel if you are covering rough terrain.
The basket underneath closes totally, meaning none of your shopping gets wet, although it’s not generous in size. For those precious naps while out and about, the seat unit reclines well, and allows an almost horizontal angle. And if you buy into the Stokke range, the Stokke car seat clips onto the chassis without the need for adaptors – why can’t all prams do this? We felt pretty trendy pushing this pram down the street, and it’s definitely a front runner for parents who are style conscious.
This jazzy little number has an eye-catching metallic pattern in the sun canopy, and comes in lilac, aqua or the standard black. The seat unit is quilted in a geometric pattern to match, and looks really comfortable. The shoulder straps also have pads for extra luxury travel.
The clic claims to be a one-hand recline, which is true, but you have to fiddle with a clasp to get it back upright again. However, the clic lies completely flat, so newborns and pram nappers will be just fine in it. The storage has quite high sides, so it’s not the easiest to lob your shopping into when in a rush at the self checkout. The push on it is great though, it glides smoothly and doesn’t feel cumbersome, taking on all the speedy corners we threw at it.
We couldn’t find a better pram for a growing family than the iCandy orange. It has the footprint of a single pram, but can convert to twin or double mode, and it has an integrated buggy board too. It’s worth noting though that you wouldn’t be able to use the buggy board if in twin or double mode, unless your child was a contortionist.
As a single pram, it does have quite a big footprint, but for that it’s very stable and gives a smooth ride. And the basket is epic. It folds down well though, and you can fold it with the seat unit and bumper bar attached. The seat unit is quilted and feels really luxurious. And once our little darling is rocked to sleep thanks to the decent suspension, the seat reclines really smoothly using a handle at the top of the seat.
Suitable from birth, this compact pushchair lies totally flat and is a comfortable ride too. The recline on it is super smooth, so no jerky manoeuvres to wake up our sleeping beauty. It’s also possible to buy a newborn pack (sold separately), which includes a bassinet (£149, Mamasandpapas.com).
The one-hand fold has several stages to it, so it wasn’t the simplest – not ideal when you have a tantruming toddler stood next to you. But it does have a useful padded carry handle. You can also wear it like a backpack, but we weren’t convinced by this feature as you have quite a large pram for a tail – perhaps useful if you need to be hands free at an airport or something, but not a feature we’d like to use often. The fold is compact, and it fits neatly into our compact-car boot with loads of room for other toddler paraphernalia. The extendable hood is great and the storage basket is a decent enough size to fit your shopping underneath.
The Raffi is a great little travel system. The seat unit is well padded – even on the sides – and it reclines back into a horizontal position easily. You can also have the seat unit either parent or world facing. We liked that the bassinet – is nice and robust, with its own sunshade that locks into position – is included in the price on this travel system.
When thinking about fitting this in the car boot, we’ve got to be honest, the chassis isn’t the most petite. But the seat unit can stay attached to the chassis when you fold it, which is music to our ears. However, it is heavy, so it might not be one for lugging about too much. The basket space is ample, and the sides come up nice and high to stop anything getting turfed out on the road. We were really impressed with this little (ok, big) number and think it is great value for money.
If you’re looking for something very lightweight, without the hassle of a bassinet, this is a great option. The stroller has a hidden, built-in newborn nest and flaps that you fold out from the foot rest, which folds all the way up at the bottom. We thought this was a brilliant feature for such a compact pram. The seat unit is nicely padded and feels quite bouncy, and the straps are padded, too. The seat uses a strap and clasp recline, which isn’t our favourite as it’s a bit more fiddly. When reclined, the back of the seat is mesh, which helps prevent our snoozer from overheating.
All mechanisms on the pram were great – it’s easy to fold with one hand, and folds compactly. It doesn’t take up much room in the boot, so it’s great for even very small cars. The pram really moves nicely, too – a gentle push and we’re away, nipping around pedestrians with ease. The spring suspension provides a smooth ride for our passengers, too. You can also buy a carry bag for it, which is great if you’re putting it in an aeroplane hold or lugging it some distance.
When this arrived, we were slightly disbelieving that a pram could fit in such a small box – but fit it did. This pushchair is a brilliant option if you’re after a lightweight, very compact pram for around town and going away. Indeed, it can fit in overhead compartments on planes, and under train seats. For all this zippy, compact fun, this pram isn’t the plushest of rides. Although the fabric feels nice and durable, the seat isn’t super padded and the straps are fairly basic. Our tester looked happy enough in there, but we’re not convinced it’s as comfy as some other (larger, heavier) prams.
The hood isn’t extravagantly large, but fares ok on the coverage front. Pushing the pram is easy, and it zoomed around the shops and over curbs. Because the seat doesn’t lie flat, it’s not suitable for newborns, but it does have a nice recline on it, which is very adjustable as it’s a cord you pull at the back. For such a tiny pram, the basket underneath is also a good size.
Sleek and stylish, this pram has definitely been designed with aesthetics in mind but it isn’t just style and no substance. The grey chassis can accommodate a seat unit or a bassinet, and it feels really smooth to operate. The recline function when in seat mode is operated from the top, which means you don’t have to stop and fiddle around at the sides when you’re in a rush. And the recline is smooth – it didn’t wake our slumbering baby.
Speaking of the seat unit, it’s plush and padded. In fact, we were quite jealous of how comfortable our mini tester looked in it. It looks good, too – all smooth curves and glossy metal. Another thing we liked was the foot break, which was nicely sensitive and springy – much smoother than others we battled with.
It’s a big thumbs up for the basket underneath, which is really nice and roomy. It has a good space between it and the seat or bassinet above, meaning we didn’t have to get on our hands and knees to load and unload items. Another smart thing we thought was clever was the elasticated insect net, which is stored under the footrest. If you have twins or children close in age, the egg2 can be adapted to a tandem configuration – but you have to buy the tandem adaptor set.
This three-wheeler pushchair is great if you’re pushing more than two kids around. It’s brilliant at handling off-road obstacles, pavement bumps and curbs – we didn’t even have to pull it onto its back wheels to get it up the curb. And the suspension is great – our passengers didn’t blink an eye at potholes or bumpy tracks. We loved the generous sun canopy with lift-up flap, and that there are lots of built-in pockets in the hood.
The nipper isn’t the most plush of prams though, and the fabrics feel made for durability rather than comfort. We found the recline function a bit tricky to master as it’s a case of pulling a strap through a clasp. And crucially there’s no under seat basket, which seems madness for parents with two or more kids. We also found the foot brake a bit sticky. However, despite this we were overall really impressed with this double, and that’s why it’s got the top billing. It’s narrow enough to fit through pretty much all doors and you can fold it with the seat units attached. Plus once it’s folded it’s actually pretty compact, so would probably fit in most car boots.
Almost good to go out of the box, this pram is ready for a life on the road. It seriously moves – one gentle push and it’s off, and it’s really easy to push one handed even over rough terrain. We loved that you have the option of locking the front wheel for running, or unlocking it when negotiating the streets and shops – it offers the best of both worlds.
Another great touch is the secret pocket behind the hood for phones, keys and masks (but you do need slim fingers to retrieve anything in there). The under-seat basket is waterproof and zips up so you can keep things clean and dry if you’re off for a muddy run across the fields. There’s also a generous sun canopy, which has a magnetic window so you can silently check on your baby as they snooze. There is also a hand brake, making it easy to slow when running.
One thing that was tricky is that the pram is large – it didn’t fit in our compact-car boot without taking the wheels off. This was a muddy job after some runs, so definitely worth factoring in. Even so, we fell hard for this pram, both as a running buggy and for general use. The price is quite punchy compared to some other running prams but we think the difference in quality of the fabric, build and mechanisms is noticeable on the Thule.
The biggest selling point of the Bugaboo Dragonfly is its foldability with varying attachments. If you buy the option with both the seat and bassinet, both of these are able to be folded down fully and the frame can then continue to be wheeled around in its folded state. The folding mechanism takes a few practice goes to get a feel for, but once you get the hang of it you’ll be folding down in the blink of an eye.
This is very convenient for city living, and it’s also not too heavy compared to other models of this size if you need to carry it up stairs on occasion. When in its unfolded state the pushchair has quite substantial storage space under the seat and feels sturdy and robust. In motion it feels smooth and has an extendable handle that should be comfortable whatever your height.
Available extras include a snazzy changing backpack, which comes in very handy, and a cup holder attachment which may become essential for your morning coffee.This model is also compatible with a number of different brands of car seat, which can be lifted from your vehicle and straight into the pushchair frame without having to wake the baby. Features like this make this pram one of the most adaptable on our list.
The main and most important difference between prams and pushchairs is that the former is designed for younger infants and babies, and they’re generally suitable to use from birth. On the other hand, strollers are designed for older infants and toddlers. This is down to the positioning of the seat or carry cot – while prams feature a flat position, strollers are more upright, which suits infants who are capable of sitting up independently. Last but not least, if you’re looking to go further afield, travel systems may be a good choice, as they’re able to have a car seat attached to the frame.
The iCandy lime was a standout pram during testing. We loved how robust yet manoeuvrable it is, and it’s packed with design features that really make a difference to parents’ lives. If you’re after something smaller in size and budget, we really loved the Silver Cross clic, too.
