If you’re looking to buy a new stroller, pram or travel system, the sheer choice when it comes to brands and models can be overwhelming. They don’t come cheap, either, which means you’ll want to be especially confident you’re buying the right one for you. In short, it needs to be high quality, and have the kinds of features that help your journeys go smoothly.

Something to think about is future-proofing. If you’re planning on having more than one child, you might want a pram that converts form one seat into two. You may also want an on-board buggy board on which older kids can ride when their little legs get tired.

The pram will also need to be suitable for where it is you’re going. If, more often that not, you’ll be in built-up areas, you’ll want a pram that’s public-transport-friendly – a compact silhouette with smaller swivel wheels that are nippy at manoeuvring. On the other hand, if you’re based somewhere rural, look for bigger tyres and decent suspension, to tackle the terrain.

You’ll also need to become familiar with the different types of buggies on offer. For example, a travel system is normally a kit with a bassinet for newborns and a seat unit for when they get older, plus, these models can take an infant car seat (normally with adaptors). Alternatively, a pushchair or stroller tends to be something more lightweight – but they don’t always lie flat, so may not be suitable from birth.

How we tested

We’ve tested countless prams, whittling down the options to the very best. We recruited babies and children of different ages to ride in the models on test. We walked and went running for miles over different terrains – from country paths to city streets – in the wind, rain and sunshine, to find the best prams on the market. We looked at how easy they are to use – both pushing and folding – how comfortable they seem and any nice little extras that made us think: “Ooh, clever”.

Zoë Phillimore has been producing product reviews for IndyBest since 2021, and has written extensively about kids’ and parenting essentials, including the best high chairs, mattresses for children and kids’ toys and gifts. With the help of some mini testers, Zoë assesses products to see how they’ll stand up to real world testing, before bringing you her honest reviews and verdicts.

The best prams for 2025 are: