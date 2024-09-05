9 best night lights that will comfort babies and kids

The best night lights soon become a child’s (and parent’s) best friends, helping little ones (and, subsequently, everyone else) get some much-desired shut-eye. Night lights can help children who are fighting sleep, are afraid of the dark, or are partial to a midnight toilet break.

When it comes to choosing a night light, looks matter – you’ll want something that blends in nicely with the rest of your child’s bedroom or nursery – but there are a few other things to consider before making your purchase.

Firstly, how child-friendly is the light? Will kids be able to use it independently? Is it portable or does it need to be plugged into the mains to operate? Portable options will give you freedom, particularly if you’re holidaying or spending a weekend with the grandparents.

You should also consider battery life, especially if the night light is going to be used daily. Although, we prefer those that offer a charging facility, as they are kinder to the planet. We also recommend finding night lights that give the option of adjusting the brightness and come with a timer. The latter will be hugely beneficial, and less draining on the battery, saving you from having to sneak into the nursery to turn off the device. We also praised extra handy features, such as light projections or sounds.

It’s important to flag that experts believe the best possible way for a child to sleep is in pitch darkness, as this encourages melanin to do its work, but this doesn’t always work for every family.

How we tested

We tested a range of night lights over the course of two weeks, with the help of five-month-old and three-year-old testers. We used the lights to help with naps and overnight sleeping. We looked at running time, practicality, price, aesthetics and any additional features, such as different light modes and soothing sounds.

The best kids’ night lights for 2024 are: