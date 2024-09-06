18 best kids’ raincoats that keep them dry during showers and downpours

Whatever the time of year, it makes sense to plan for rain in the UK. A decent waterproof coat is essential if you want to encourage the kids to get outside, whatever the weather. However, not all children’s raincoats are made equal. The last thing you want is for your child’s coat to spring a leak at the merest hint of a rain shower, which is why we’ve put a huge selection of raincoats through their paces to find out which ones are actually worth the money.

How waterproof a coat or jacket is all depends on its waterproof rating. Waterproof up to 2,000 mm means the coat is suitable for light rain (so you should be fine in short showers), up to 5,000mm is ideal for moderate rain, while up to 10,000m offers protection against heavy rain. We’d recommend aiming somewhere between the 5,000-10,000mm rating for a child’s raincoat.

It’s worth considering how often your child will wear their raincoat (if it’s a lot, you want them to be durable and super-easy to clean), what kind of temperatures or time of year they’ll get used the most (some are lightweight, others have fleece lining or padding) and what they are going to be used for – whether that’s school, day to day, or walking holidays.

Children, especially younger kids, don’t tend to stay still for long, so you want to look for raincoats that offer a good level of breathability to stop them getting sweaty and overheated. Clever fit details such as adjustable cuffs, longer lengths and peaked hoods are also worth looking out for as these all offer extra protection in heavy downpours. And, if your child walks or rides a bike to school, opt for a coat with reflective panels on it to increase visibility on winter mornings.

Practicalities aside, we are talking about kids’ raincoats after all, so of course bright colours and cute patterns will always be appreciated. We’ve included a mix of school-appropriate colour ways and some fun designs which definingly score high on kid-appeal

How we tested

open image in gallery Sarah Dawson’s team of little testers putting the raincoats to their limits ( Sarah Dawson )

We rounded up a team of child testers ranging from 18 months to 12 years, to put a range of waterproof coats and jackets to the test. These were put through their paces for over a month on rainy walks and bike rides, soggy trips to the park and even on an eventful camping trip to the Peak District during Storm Lilian.

We assessed everything from comfort, how freely they were able to move in their coats, the breathability, fit details and levels of waterproof protection offered to durability, style, and of course whether they offered value for money. Here are the ones that made the cut.

The best kids’ raincoats for 2024 are: