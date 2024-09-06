18 best kids’ raincoats that keep them dry during showers and downpours

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Tried and tested waterproof jackets for school, play and outdoor adventures
Whatever the time of year, it makes sense to plan for rain in the UK. A decent waterproof coat is essential if you want to encourage the kids to get outside, whatever the weather. However, not all children’s raincoats are made equal. The last thing you want is for your child’s coat to spring a leak at the merest hint of a rain shower, which is why we’ve put a huge selection of raincoats through their paces to find out which ones are actually worth the money.
How waterproof a coat or jacket is all depends on its waterproof rating. Waterproof up to 2,000 mm means the coat is suitable for light rain (so you should be fine in short showers), up to 5,000mm is ideal for moderate rain, while up to 10,000m offers protection against heavy rain. We’d recommend aiming somewhere between the 5,000-10,000mm rating for a child’s raincoat.
It’s worth considering how often your child will wear their raincoat (if it’s a lot, you want them to be durable and super-easy to clean), what kind of temperatures or time of year they’ll get used the most (some are lightweight, others have fleece lining or padding) and what they are going to be used for – whether that’s school, day to day, or walking holidays.
Children, especially younger kids, don’t tend to stay still for long, so you want to look for raincoats that offer a good level of breathability to stop them getting sweaty and overheated. Clever fit details such as adjustable cuffs, longer lengths and peaked hoods are also worth looking out for as these all offer extra protection in heavy downpours. And, if your child walks or rides a bike to school, opt for a coat with reflective panels on it to increase visibility on winter mornings.
Practicalities aside, we are talking about kids’ raincoats after all, so of course bright colours and cute patterns will always be appreciated. We’ve included a mix of school-appropriate colour ways and some fun designs which definingly score high on kid-appeal
We rounded up a team of child testers ranging from 18 months to 12 years, to put a range of waterproof coats and jackets to the test. These were put through their paces for over a month on rainy walks and bike rides, soggy trips to the park and even on an eventful camping trip to the Peak District during Storm Lilian.
We assessed everything from comfort, how freely they were able to move in their coats, the breathability, fit details and levels of waterproof protection offered to durability, style, and of course whether they offered value for money. Here are the ones that made the cut.
So much thought has gone into the design of this raincoat to make it as kid-friendly as possible. Comfort is key here, with clever fleece detailing around the collar (to prevent any rubbing) and excellent breathability (we love the mesh inner lining), so even the most active children won’t overheat.
The jacket is waterproof to 12,000mm (that’s full-on storm levels) and we certainly put those tapered seams to the test during Storm Lilian. Our tester was out in torrential rain but stayed perfectly dry – surely enough to be awarded the top spot alone, but this jacket is packed with so many other outstanding features as well.
We appreciated the adjustable cuffs, which can be tightened with Velcro strips and mean you can opt for a larger size to get as much wear as possible out of it. The reflectors on each side of the coat were great and offered excellent visibility. Our eight-year-old tester was a big fan of the (removable) hood which provided complete protection from the rain, as well as the two massive zip-up pockets.
PO.P is all about sustainability and creating clothes that last, and we are convinced this jacket absolutely justifies the price tag. The fabric feels very durable and the adjustable fit means you could get away with stretching this coat out for more than three years before passing it on to another sibling or friend. Whether you’re looking for a school jacket or something for everyday wear, we think it’s hard to top this amazing raincoat. Sarah Dawson
If you’re after a budget-friendly raincoat that can withstand the odd shower, this colour block mac fits the bill. While it’s not suited to heavy downpours, it’s a great lightweight option for days out when the weather looks a bit iffy. It stood up well during a dog walk when we were treated to an impromptu shower, with no leaking whatsoever, and our tester staying completely dry.
For less than £20 you get some features not usually expected at this price point, including soft fleece lining and elasticated cuffs. It’s also easy to pack down and stick in a bag on a day out, making it a useful raincoat for spring and summer when rain isn’t guaranteed but more than possible. We’ll be honest with you though, what our 9-year-old tester loved the most was the Nineties colour block design and dubbed it “very cool”. It’s bright and will definitely make it easier to keep an eye on your child at the park. SD
It’s a big ask for a raincoat to be fleece-lined and breathable, but this cool jacket from Muddy Puddles does just that. When our five-year-old tester got her hands on it, it was love at first sight.
It really does tick all the boxes when it comes to looks, but thankfully it’s not a case of style over substance. Its fully taped seams offer waterproofing up to 10,000mm and we certainly made the most of this with rainy bike rides and walks. The elasticated cuffs keep any rainwater out and the longer length at the back means your child can sit down without getting a soggy bottom.
Forget rigid raincoats, this offers great rain protection without restricting movement, and it’s soft to the touch. The fleece lining covers the body and hood, making it extra cosy on chilly days – we can see this working on snowy days with a thick jumper underneath, no problem.
There are plenty of reflective details and the chunky zip makes it easy for a child to get the coat on and off themselves. It’s also machine washable at 30C, so you don’t have to worry about it getting muddy either. We’d say this comes up slightly large but take your child’s usual size to get the most wear out of it. SD
Lightweight, yet fleecy inside, this shower-resistant jacket is perfect for school. It offers enough waterproof protection to keep kids dry in light rain showers, as well as keeping them cosy in the playground.
Our testers really rated this jacket for comfort – it’s soft without being too hot and allows plenty of movement. They also liked the hooded neck design, which added a sporty feel (we just liked that it provided more protection from the elements).
As you’d expect from an M&S best-seller, it’s a well-made jacket which offers great features, including plenty of pockets and riptape cuffs, while being machine washable and great value for money. SD
Coming in a choice of bright designs, this stripey jacket was very popular with our younger testers. From a practical point of view, this great quality coat ticked lots of boxes. The fleece lining is soft and warm, making it a good choice for children who spend a long time outdoors, whether that’s at an outdoor childcare setting or Forest School. It’s 100 per cent waterproof – something we put to the test during Storm Lilian – with welded seams to keep the rain out.
The elasticated, fleece-lined hood is particularly snuggly, and the Velcro at the cuffs helped provide a nice fit for our young tester. The jacket also has reflectors for visibility and manages to feel nicely insulated without beng tight. It can be washed in the machine, but we found a wipe down with a damp cloth managed to get rid of any mud our tester picked up on their adventures. SD
A compact waterproof jacket you can stuff in your bag or your child’s school bag is a useful thing to have, however many of the pack-away jackets we’ve come across have lacked somewhat on the waterproof front. Not so with this great quality offering from Regatta. Despite being very lightweight this jacket proved to be breathable (thanks to the mesh lining) and completely waterproof, even in heavy showers.
It all packs away neatly into the ‘stuff sack’ created by turning one of the front pockets inside out, so it doesn’t take up much space and won’t get your bag wet after a downpour. We love the range of colours this jacket comes in, particularly the bright orange that our 11-year-old tester tried out – just the thing to boost visibility when out on his bike.
As it’s so lightweight, it doesn’t offer much warmth, so if you are planning on your little one wearing this all year round, we’d suggest sizing up so they can fit a fleece or thick jumper underneath. SD
There were genuine squeals of delight when our five-year-old tester laid eyes on this gorgeous coat from Boden. Rainbow hearts? What’s not to love? It features a detachable hood and sleeves, so you can transform the coat into a gilet for milder autumn days, while the super-snuggly faux sherpa lining will see your child through the coldest winter days in style. Our tester really loved the fleece-lined, zip-up pockets for keeping their hands toasty, too.
Tested in light and moderate rain showers, this coat performed well, keeping our tester dry and cosy, although it may not keep them bone dry during prolonged heavy downpours. The zip and popper fastenings, and elasticated cuffs, help keep the rain and wind out, and the large hood offers plenty of protection from the showers. As the zippers to detach the sleeves are tucked away inside the coat, there’s no chance of any leaks here.
Made from 100 per cent recycled materials, it’s machine washable at 30C, which is good news. SD
The first thing that struck us about this premium winter puffer is how much insulation it provides without feeling heavy and bulky. It’s surprisingly lightweight for such a heavy-duty jacket, filled with vegan-friendly, faux eco-down fill. Offering a tog rating of 6.3, this will keep your child warm on even the coldest of winter mornings, something the fleece-lined pockets and snuggly hood will help with too.
While it’s not fully waterproof (more shower resistant), we’ve tested this coat out in light to moderate rain showers with great success. Usually, with winter coats, you’d expect some level of movement restriction, but our eight-year-old was able to run, play and bike in this coat with no problems whatsoever.
Yes, at this price it’s certainly an investment, but the quality here is undeniable. This is a coat that will last many winters and is designed specifically to be passed down. It’s luxurious, yet totally practical and durable and, in our opinion, worth the expense. While the navy colourway is a brilliant choice for school, the coat comes in a variety of colours making it a fantastic buy for both boys and girls. SD
In traditional yellow with a Breton stripe lining this cute mini fisherman’s jacket is a rainy-day classic. Designed for babies through to preschoolers, it’s a good option for keeping the rain out. Now, while getting any toddler into a coat is no mean feat, the soft, flexible material of the JoJo Maman Bébé jacket did reduce the wrangling somewhat when we tried it out with our 18-month-old tester.
With a zip and poppers to protect from the rain and wind, as well as breathable cotton lining for comfort, it’s a durable option to see your child through the toddler and nursery years. We like the Velcro fastening on the hood which stopped our tester from trying to pull their hood off mid-rain-shower. They were most fond of the two front pockets, just the thing for storing essentials like stones, acorns and twigs. SD
This classic waterproof jacket is a simple and affordable all-rounder that fits the bill for older kids. The coat is lined in breathable mesh with the addition of a soft fleece lining around the collar, for extra comfort. Featuring taped seams, the jacket has been tested to 2,000mm, so while it’s ideal for general day-to-day wear it may not be 100 per cent effective at keeping your child dry during the heaviest of downpours.
That said, it’s a good-looking, good-value lightweight jacket that would be great for school or days out when the weather looks changeable. It also has adjustable cuffs and large side pockets, which our tester really rated. Our tester found it came up a little on the small side size-wise, so for longevity, size up. SD
Danish brand Wheat knows exactly what it is doing when it comes to practical outerwear with a stylish edge. This floral print raincoat is genuinely beautiful in real life, yet also provides waterproof protection up to 8,000mm. This was another of the raincoats that weathered the (literal) storm when camping and performed incredibly well, keeping our tester dry and warm in the face of gale-force winds and sheet rain.
It features welded seams and is made from 100 per cent recycled polyester with water-based PU coating. The hidden zipper and press button fastenings look stylish and help to keep any water out, while the large patch pockets offer plenty of room for storing treasures.
Our tester loves wearing this raincoat, declaring it “the prettiest coat ever” and loves how comfy it is. It feels very durable, so we imagine this is something that will be passed down through many family members. SD
We love the versatility of this jacket, which provides cosy protection from whatever the British weather decides to throw at it. The fleece lining got the thumbs up from our testers who found it soft without being itchy or sweaty. The hood is elasticated and peaked which helped keep the rain off their faces in the heaviest of downpours and the zipped pockets were handy for keeping things dry and secured inside.
Waterproof up to 8,000mm, it features reflective safety trims and has adjustable cuffs for the perfect fit. Available in a choice of yellow, red or blue, it’s stylish and excellent quality and would be perfect for handing down between siblings – this is a raincoat that means business, offering superior protection without feeling weighty or restrictive. SD
Organic and incredibly well made, we couldn’t believe the value of this coat. Each raincoat is made from 28 single-use recycled plastic bottles destined for landfill, so it’s a big tick for the planet as well as the kids. Inside it’s lined with contrasting striped organic cotton, which made our tester feel cosy and snug and stopped them getting sweaty while they ran around the playground. Even the sleeves are lined, which is a rarity.
The dinosaur print is only really noticeable up close – a palatable dino piece for the wardrobe for parents who have dinosaur fatigue (we see you) when their kids don’t. There are cute little flap pockets on the front and a button-up fastening. Younger kids might find independent fastening a bit tricky, but our older tester faired fine. Zoe Phillimore
Kids grow at an alarming rate, but Craghoppers has your back here. This smart coat has been designed to grow with your child. Our tester found it to be comfortable and lightweight enough to not inhibit their playground antics – football was achievable. It’s lined with jersey material so it didn’t get too sweaty, but was warm. Water- and windproof, with tapered seams, a sturdy storm flap and an adjustable hood, the coat has a whole host of features that make it a great pick at a decent price point. ZP
This sunny little raincoat is perfect for keeping at nursery for those days when they get caught out by the weather. The bright yellow colour makes them easy to spot in the playground – and our little tester loves the duck design. It’s practical too, thanks to the taped seams and lined hood. Small air vents under the arms helped this coat from feeling too sweaty, and it has little pockets to stow away treasures. ZP
Durable enough to allow for being a great hand-me-down, the detachable hood is elasticated, keeping the worst of the wind and rain off faces. For extra cosiness, the collar is fleece-lined, which our tester appreciated. If your little ones aren’t yet great at independently zipping up their coats, the storm flap is fastened with poppers (as well as a zip), so they can pop it up themselves in the school playground. We also like the reflective details on the sleeves and back for those dark winter afternoons. ZP
Our only complaint with this coat is really that it doesn’t come in adult sizes. It’s so beautifully made, with attention paid to every detail – and it appealed to our five-year-old tester.
The detachable hood fastens tightly under their chin, the storm flap can be popped and zipped, and the elasticated cuffs. There’s also a beautiful quilted lining that’s backed up with thermal insulation and it’s completely waterproof (up to 10,000mm). Even better, it’s made from recycled plastic bottles, making it an eco-friendly choice too. Of course, it is an investment but one we’d certainly recommend you make. ZP
This coat is perfect for days spent at autumn forest school – it’s waterproof to 8,000mm and windproof too, without being very bulky.
The elasticated adjustable cuffs keep jumper sleeves dry underneath, allowing them to mix up potions in the mud kitchen without issue. There’s also a detachable fleece-lined hood, which has a peak to keep off that delightful sideways rain. A great all-rounder. ZP
Although it’s one of the most expensive in our round-up, the PO.P raincoat packs so many features into one comfortable and easy-to-wear package that we feel it deserves the accolade of taking the top spot. Designed to last through multiple children, extremely waterproof, cosy, breathable and stylish, it ticks all our boxes. If you’re looking for a slightly cheaper option, the Muddy Puddles fleece-lined jacket is worth every penny, and we also loved the Lilly and Sid raincoat – well-made, eco-friendly, and incredibly good value.
