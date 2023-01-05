Trust us, finding the best kids’ hiking boots and walking shoes is probably the most important thing to sort ahead of a long family ramble or countryside hike. The reason? If the youngsters don’t feel their feet are comfortable, dry and well-supported in their shoes, your hike just isn’t going to happen (well, it might – you’ll just end up carrying a child for three hours).

For kids, the best hiking boots need to be durable yet lightweight, weather-resistant to handle all conditions, and should tread just as easily across forest floors and muddy trails as over sand dunes. Appealing to a child’s sense of style in terms of colour choices and design is important, too, and parents will be pleased to see that there’s a lot more variety in kids’ hiking shoes these days beyond black and brown shades.

You’ll also want to check the fastenings. Some kids’ hiking boots have Velcro straps and adjustable toggle laces, so little ones can get them on and off on their own without needing to know how to tie them.

Kids’ hiking boots are available at a range of price points, from high street offerings that cover the basics for under £25 to technical performance footwear, which is designed to stand the test of time (and handle the elements). We’ve found that as our kids get older, a good pair of walking shoes is indispensable as they head off on daytime treks and overnight camping trips.

Top tip: Since most kids’ hiking boots are hi-top styles, pairing these with the right socks is important to avoid rubbing and discomfort. Merino wool is moisture-wicking if you’re hoping to keep feet drier for longer.

How we tested

We started testing these boots on four kids aged four to 12 before the summer break – some styles were so popular in our household, our kids insisted on wearing them around even when we weren’t planning any treks. The kids have worn these hiking boots to school, on walks and activities in London, as well numerous trips to the local playground.

These boots have gone on bike rides, hikes and wet walks in Richmond and the Wiltshire countryside, climbed what feels like every tree, and gone camping overnight. The kids’ cousins have also been testing them on walks around beaches, lakes and trails in north Devon.

One caveat: We tested these shoes through the summer heat waves. It was uncharacteristically dry and hot, so we didn’t have as much experience with inclement weather, cold weather and Peppa Pig’s favourite – muddy puddles – as we would have liked. Having said that, we tried to push these shoes to the max, encouraging the kids to wander into streams, jump into every puddle they spotted, and run around in the mud on the few rainy days we experienced.

The best kids’ walking boots for 2023 are: