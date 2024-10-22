25 best gifts for 7-year-olds, tried, tested and approved by kids

By the age of seven, kids seem to go from liking everything and anything to discerning youngsters who know their own minds. So, finding a present that delights them may be a bit trickier. Fear not, though, as we’ve been busy compiling a comprehensive list of the best gifts for seven-year-olds.

Generally, seven-year-olds can read and write to some degree, and can operate tech better than any Millennial. They’re no longer babies (sorry). Their crafting skills will be coming along nicely (if that’s their jam), as their fine-motor skills are developing, and they love a craze, trend or fad – especially if it’s cute or crazy (depending on their tastes).

As with adults, the best thing to do when buying a gift for a seven-year-old is to think about their interests. If they love sport, opt for something that helps them stay active. If they’re crafty, have a look for something that lets them get creative. If they’ve shown a passion for science at school or home, check out some STEM toys.

Kids spend a lot of time using tech these days, so, we’ve included mainly screen-free gifts for kids but there are some age-appropriate toys that involve screen time, too. Keep scrolling for our full round-up.

How we tested

We called in the big guns on this one – roping in every seven-year-old we know, to help with testing. We looked at how much wow factor the gifts had, followed by seeing how often our testers returned to each gift after the initial excitement wore off.

open image in gallery Some of the presents our little helpers put to the test for this review ( Zoe Phillimore )

Our young testers put in the hard graft, trying out the products for hours and hours. We wanted to ensure we had gifts to suit all budgets, whether you’re buying a big-ticket present or something for yet another class party. Value for money, quality and durability were all very important when creating this round-up, too.

The best gifts for 7-year-olds in 2024 are: