8 best football goals that are sure to score you some points with the kids

The best goals for kids turn any back garden into a football stadium. Whether your kids dream of scoring at Wembley or Hampden Park, the best goals for kids will let your children play the beautiful game right at home.

A high-quality goal brings a lot of benefits. First of all, it will help your budding sports stars improve their technique, giving them something to aim at. That will also stop balls flying over fences or into your plants, barbecues, and windows.

There are lots of options to choose from, whatever the size of your garden. From sturdy goals that can withstand the worst of the weather to goals you can easily take to the park, there’s something to suit a range of needs and budgets. Most goals are simple to assemble and can be fixed securely into the lawn to keep them safe.

Whether your kids are just learning how to kick a ball or aspire to play for the national team, we’ve rounded up a range of football goals to suit different children.

How we tested

Our mini tester in action ( Kat Storr )

Our writer’s seven- and five-year-olds are never far from a football, so testing out these goals wasn’t exactly a hardship. We had good weather in time for assembling the products and putting them through their paces. While the kids stuck us in goal and subject4r us to a barrage of penalties, we considered how portable, stable and easy to assemble the goals were, keeping an eye out for those that offered good quality and value for money.

