13 best kids’ scooters that will have toddlers and teens whizzing around

Whether they’re scooting during the school run or flying around the park, there’s hours of fun to be had
For kids, it doesn’t get much better than whizzing around on a scooter. If you’re a parent yet to be convinced, expect to be converted. School runs get done in record time, and those previous family walks stretch on for longer, with dragging feet replaced with a new need for speed.
Scooters also act as a vehicle for kids to get some exercise while spending more time outdoors, too. Plus, zipping around on them can help improve their balance and gross motor skills during their early development, too. Of course, little racers should wear their helmet at all times.
Usually, kids from the age of two can use basic kick scooters, and these tend to have two height adjustments for kids to grow into. More recently, innovations have seen ride-on toys that can transform into scooters that can be used by children from around a year old, meaning you’ll get much more use out of them, and your money is well spent.
Whether it’s three-wheeled or two-wheeled, a first scooter or an upgrade, we’ve found the best scooters for everyone.
Our troop of core reviewers were aged four, seven and 13 during testing. We also called in help from toddler testers when it came to the multifunctional scooters, which are aimed at kids aged one year plus.
Most of the testing took place on pavements or tarmacked paths – whether that was the school run or out and about on a family walk – which is where the majority of the scooters performed best. We did also scope out other terrains, such as decking, indoor sports halls and bumpier terrain, such as cobbles and uneven surfaces. Testing took place, rain or shine, for over a month.
We looked at adjustability, brakes, and the longevity the scooter provided. Most of all, we had a keen eye on which scooters our testers seemed to enjoy riding the most.
As a parent, the name Trunki is likely to ring a bell. Best known for its innovative pull-along kids’ suitcases, as such a reputable brand, there was certainly a level of expectation when it came to testing its scooter. And it’s safe to say the product delivered.
Our seven-year-old tester is transitioning to a two-wheel scooter but was drawn to this three-wheel design from Trunki. There’s lots to like about this lean-to-steer scooter. This larger version is suitable for those aged four plus but, with a maximum weight of 75kg and four height positions (maximum height 90cm), it’ll certainly see us through a few years of use.
We love the bigger footbrake, making it easier to access, plus the chunkier back wheel offers great stability. In true Trunki style, it also boasts a smart child-safe folding system, as there are twin buttons to press at the front of the scooter, while the footplate is TPR overmoulded, durable and keeps slips at bay, even in the soggiest of weather. This scooter also comes with a handy bag for storage, and an even handier strap, which is great for attaching to a pushchair, or slinging over your shoulder.
If you’re introducing a toddler to the delights of scooting, this no-frills Early Learning Centre zoomer scooter makes a good budget buy. While it doesn’t fold, or have flashy lights, it does show learners the basics, with its lean-to-steer design, which is a great way to instill confidence.
It also has a rear footbrake, an adjustable handlebar (62-72cm), and anti-slip footplate, and it can support children up to 20kg. Unlike most of the other scooters we tested, it doesn’t have a long shelf life – our slight four-year-old was a good size for it, as were her younger friends, but two years of use is probably the maximum. The wheels are also made from a plastic rather than rubber, so we can predict wear and tear being an issue long term.
Micro Scooter, the company that invented the original folding two-wheeler scooter two decades ago, is still among the top kids’ scooter brands in the UK. Being such a popular choice, expectations were high.
Designed for those aged five to 12 years old (or up to 152cm tall), this Swiss design instantly stands out from the crowd, and can’t be faulted. The maxi micro scooter deluxe foldable LED oozes quality, with an aluminium frame that weighs less than 3kg.
Our tentative seven-year-old tester is new to using a bike steering, two-wheel scooter, but this felt like the perfect introduction, because it feels so robust. Our tester was automatically drawn to this scooter, thanks to the induction powered LEDs, which feature on the front and back.
Our mini tester loved the foam grips, too, which are soft and can fold down when not in use. While there’s only one brake, it feels substantial, designed to cover the length of the back wheel with a rough surface, to provide extra grip for the foot when pressing down. The folding process is also a breeze – you just have to click a button.
The brightly coloured scooter has great child appeal, but our only gripe is that the paint can chip away quite easily on the frame if it’s not handled with care. However, overall, it’s no surprise this is the brand’s best-selling two-wheel scooter.
We simply love this scooter’s mint and bubblegum colourway, which reminds us of summer holidays, but what’s more is the superb rideability. We found it excelled in steering, thanks to Decathlon’s patented steering system, which means the precision on the footplate tilting is really reactive, plus the purple handles move, improving motor skills.
Our four-year-old tester was over the moon when we realised the front wheels light up with a variety of colours, and we found the curved shaft kept her in the correct scooting position. The fold on this scooter is a little different. You’ll need to remove the handlebar and shaft using the eject button, and place it under the footplate using the provided rubber strap. It’s a little fiddlier than clicking a button, but we were pleased the function existed. Our young tester looked so confident on this scooter, and as it can be used by kids aged two years old and above, it’s a wonderful piece of kit for those starting out, at a purse-friendly price.
If there’s one thing parents love, it’s multifunctional products, as they take up less precious space in the home. Ticking that box is the highway kick 1, which could be mistaken for something from the space age. Its smart design technology provides two toys in one – before it graduates into a scooter, you have the option of a ride-on toy, and changing between the two options is achieved in one swift movement, without a single tool in sight.
Full of innovation, this product has great longevity. We recruited a younger tester to try out the ride-on element, and his reluctance to give it back is testament to how good it is. It’s another lean-to-steer scooter, and the peach colourway and fun design cemented our four-year-old’s interest.
We found it glided on tarmac, and we love the longevity of use. While it doesn’t fold, per se, we did find it easy to carry in ride-on mode, after our tester lost interest. There are also six colours to choose from, so you’re spoiled for choice.
Micro Scooter is probably the brand of scooter that has whizzed past you on the school run or in the park. The multi-award-winning maxi is jam-packed with features and has a large age span, as it’s suitable for children aged five to 12 years old. We actually had our four-year-old test this out, and it fit her well. There aren’t pre-determined holes for adjustability, unlike some other models, so you can create a tailored size.
Our little tester loved gliding around on this sturdy scooter, particularly as the front wheels light up with a white light as you scoot about. The extra-grippy silicone mouldings on the fibreglass footplate kept our tester firmly in place, while the responsive footbrake kept her in control. Another lean-to-steer scooter, movability was excellent, even when tested with our heavier seven-year-old (the weight limit is a whopping 70kg).
The handle can be removed from the base, but it’s not foldable. The brand has recently brought out a foldable version, which only costs an extra £13, which we’d see as a worthwhile upgrade. Like all Micro Scooter products, it’s made with replaceable parts for a lifetime of scooting.
Decathlon is a go-to sporting giant, thanks to its affordable prices, particularly when it comes to kids who are constantly in need of something. With both our seven-year-old and 13-year-old testers, as well as us adults (given the 100kg weight limit), trying out this scooter from own-brand Oxelo, we were able to really put it through its paces.
Given the reasonable price tag, you get a whole lot of scooter for your money. One of the most notable highlights has to be its super-smooth folding mechanism, by far the easiest of all the products we tested, meaning the scooter can be out of the car and on the go in seconds. We also applaud the built-in front suspension, which is an added bonus for a scooter of this size and was able to handle bumpier roads with ease.
There’s no denying its robustness, but it’s almost double the weight of the Micro sprite scooter, which isn’t ideal if you’re left carrying the Oxelo model, although, it does come with a strap. There are two brakes – a textured one at the rear and one on the handlebar, to give speed control – and there’s also a nifty kickstand. We’d like to see a little more padding on the handles but we all appreciated the smooth, slightly curved edges of the footplate, which helps when the scooter inevitably ends up in contact with your shins.
There are only two height adjustments, which restrict our teenager, but for those aged 7-10 years old, this makes a brilliant scooting sidekick.
A new release from the scooting brand, the Zinc flyte three-wheeled folding scooter is a fantastic bit of kit. A well-thought-out kids’ scooter, the first point of interest for our four-year-old tester had to be the battery-free LED lights, which shine brightly on all four wheels. In fact, the wheels are responsible for many of this scooter’s excellences: extra-wide front wheels (120mm with 30mm thickness) and larger rear wheels (two 80mm wheels, 24mm thick), overall providing super stability, which is so useful to those new to scooting.
We also love the larger footplate, which is the widest of those we tested – great for building confidence as kids can place both feet on the deck while they’re learning and being pushed by an adult. Another fantastic feature is the sizeable rear brake, which is almost double the size of others, to ensure young riders have the best access to it.
As this is a lean-and-steer scooter, it’s a natural process for little ones when learning the ropes. Our tester found it intuitive, and seemed very comfortable, gliding with ease. For those very new to scooting, there’s a steering safety lock, which effectively limits the steering capabilities. Another highlight includes the easy-to-grip handlebar with an embossed pattern.
The only quibbles we have are with the slightly tight folding mechanism for unfolding the scooter and the height limitations. This is a wonderful scooter for those aged three years old, but our four-year-old, who’s quite small for her age (around 105cm) – will be too tall for this in a year’s time, as there are only two height adjustments to be made, up to 110cm. However, we can’t deny the quality of this scooter.
We called in the help of a two-year-old tester to fully test the Globber go.up foldable lights scooter. Those not DIY inclined will be pleased to hear this is a tool-less design, despite its multifunctional nature, as there are three modes to choose from: ride-on, walking bike, and scooter.
Our toddler tester was fascinated by the different modes, which, fortunately for the adults, are easy to change, by twisting, pulling and pushing, all of which feel intuitive and can be completed at lightning speed after a bit of practice.
The way this product graduates from a ride-on for a small child to a scooter for school-age kids is genius. While it suggests scooter mode for ages three years and above, our dinky toddler tester was just big enough on the lowest height setting (there are four in total). Using the lean-to-steer method, it’s a great introduction for a first-timer, but you can also lock the steering by pressing the button at the front, which is helpful for those finding their feet. Folding and unfolding the scooter is equally as straightforward, as it neatly folds away by pushing the button tucked away by the front wheel.
Form has well and truly been matched by fun with the Globber go.up – not only did our tester love the mint colour but his highlight has to be the red, blue and green flashing front wheels. The faster you go, the brighter they shine, which will be seen as a challenge in the years to come. A multifunctional toy that brings great bang for your buck, it makes a great gift at less than £100.
If it was a child’s choice, they’d choose this scooter every time. As soon as our four-year-old tester clocked the bubble machine, shoes were on, helmet located, and we were on our way.
A word of warning for anyone purchasing this as a gift – and it does make a great one – you’ll need six AA batteries to operate the on/off front-mounted bubble machine (which you’ll need to attach). However, the scooter does come with 500ml of bubble solution, which can easily be topped up when the liquid runs out. We were dubious that it was just about the fun factor, but were pleased to see that functionality hasn’t been overlooked.
A well-thought-out scooter, it has three large PU wheels, with an extra chunky one at the back, quality ABEC7 bearings, and a wide, textured footplate. We found it a little rattly in comparison with the others we’ve tested, but it’s a price we were willing to pay for the flowing bubbles, which heightened our user experience. It’s also foldable (though this took a bit of wiggling), and the bubble machine can be removed to avoid potential leakages.
With four height settings, the maximum height for this lean-to-steer scooter is 67cm, which was the perfect height for our four-year-old, but she’ll probably outgrow it by the time she’s five, so the longevity is limited. For less than £50, however, it does offer plenty of entertainment.
The Liferyder infinity is totally different to any other kids’ scooter we tested. Almost part bike, part scooter, with its 12in tri-spoke, air-filled wheels, our somewhat nervous seven-year-old wasn’t so keen to hop on, which our teenage tester was delighted about, giving her more ride time.
Before any of the fun starts, though, this scooter certainly took the longest to set up. DIY amateurs, fear not, there are some easy-to-follow video tutorials on Liferyder’s website. The scooter comes in separate parts, which you’ll build using the trusty Allen key, so we’d recommend putting aside 30 minutes to complete the task.
Incredibly robust and effortlessly cool, this big-wheel scooter has the advantage of terrain versatility. Our tester loved being able to use it on grass, particularly if it was sloped, which she whizzed down, and the scooter handled cobbled lanes, muddy park tracks, and the sand well. Made from a special composite material, it’s unbelievably strong but also weighs 5.5kg, which is less than most other models this size. While there’s a generously sized foot brake, it would be nice to see a handlebar brake, too, just for extra control as you pick up speed.
Liferyder is a family business, with all scooters designed and made in the UK – while it’s an expensive option, we believe it also offers good value for money, particularly as the three-handlebar height gives it a 10-year lifespan.
When searching for kids’ scooters, you’re likely to come across Zinc. Zinc Sports is the UK’s number one wheeled toy brand (according to market research company the NPD Group), and with so much to offer for the varying stages of childhood, this isn’t surprising.
Our teenage tester was more than happy to hop on the sporty-looking urban 230 pro, lured by its supersized wheels, which measure in at 230mm. In our tester’s words: “It’s a beast.”
The wheels play a big part in the success of this scooter, as not only are they large, they’re also highly durable with high-quality ABEC 7 chrome bearings and impressive front suspension, which translates to smoother riding, so our tester was happy to scoot for longer journeys.
There’s the traditional rear footbrake, a handbrake and easy-to-grip rubber handlebar, so our tester felt in control. It also folds using one click, with the options to tuck in the handles for easy storage, plus there’s a kickstand.
It’s recommended for use by those aged six years plus, as you can adjust the height options between 85cm and 95cm, but we’d suggest closer to double figures in age because it’s quite a substantial scooter, and you can pick up speed fast. It takes up to 100kg of weight, so even the adults had a go, giving this scooter a thumbs up all round.
When buying a new scooter for your little adventurer, you’ll want to make sure you pick up something that balances fun and function. Kids grow fast, so adjustable handlebars make for a great feature – some scooters even come with adjustable footboards, too. You'll want something durable with sturdy wheels that can handle all the inevitable bumps and scrapes. Make sure you look into how you’ll store the scooter, too – collapsible models can make a big difference.
On the whole, we were so impressed with the quality of scooters on offer for children. Trunki’s large folding scooter clinched the win with its oversized footbrake, super stability, safe folding mechanism, and extra-grippy footplate, all at an affordable price.
If you’re looking for a first scooter, opting for a multifunctional product such as the Globber go.up gets toddlers familiar with scooting, while providing a greater product lifespan.
