13 best kids’ scooters that will have toddlers and teens whizzing around

For kids, it doesn’t get much better than whizzing around on a scooter. If you’re a parent yet to be convinced, expect to be converted. School runs get done in record time, and those previous family walks stretch on for longer, with dragging feet replaced with a new need for speed.

Scooters also act as a vehicle for kids to get some exercise while spending more time outdoors, too. Plus, zipping around on them can help improve their balance and gross motor skills during their early development, too. Of course, little racers should wear their helmet at all times.

Usually, kids from the age of two can use basic kick scooters, and these tend to have two height adjustments for kids to grow into. More recently, innovations have seen ride-on toys that can transform into scooters that can be used by children from around a year old, meaning you’ll get much more use out of them, and your money is well spent.

Whether it’s three-wheeled or two-wheeled, a first scooter or an upgrade, we’ve found the best scooters for everyone.

How we tested the best kids’ scooters

Our troop of core reviewers were aged four, seven and 13 during testing. We also called in help from toddler testers when it came to the multifunctional scooters, which are aimed at kids aged one year plus.

We tested the scooters on tarmac and some tougher terrains ( Rebecca Moore )

Most of the testing took place on pavements or tarmacked paths – whether that was the school run or out and about on a family walk – which is where the majority of the scooters performed best. We did also scope out other terrains, such as decking, indoor sports halls and bumpier terrain, such as cobbles and uneven surfaces. Testing took place, rain or shine, for over a month.

We looked at adjustability, brakes, and the longevity the scooter provided. Most of all, we had a keen eye on which scooters our testers seemed to enjoy riding the most.

Rebecca Moore has reviewed products for IndyBest since 2020 and has gathered a great deal of knowledge and testing experience, in particular for kids’ and parenting buys, including toys. Rebecca and her group of willing young testers have taken these scooters for a spin to see how they fare under real-world conditions.

The best kids’ scooters for 2025 are: