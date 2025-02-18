Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Despite babies generally sleeping in the same room as their parents for the first six months, many expectant mums and dads set out to decorate a nursery ahead of their little one’s arrival.

But, with so many things to consider, from themes to functionality, it can be difficult to know where to start. Furniture is a great springboard for inspiration, with everything from cots and wardrobes to chest of drawers and changing tables available in a range of designs that will ensure your baby’s first bedroom has everything it needs and looks the part, too.

However you’d like to style your nursery – with a full matching set or a cot that will grow with your child – there’s plenty of choice.

To help take some of stress out of decorating, we’ve put together a comprehensive list of places where you can buy everything you need, taking into consideration the variety of options available, design and, of course, affordability. Keep reading to discover the best online furniture brands and stores that cater to every style, space and budget.

Why you can trust us

Ella Delancey Jones has been a contributing writer to IndyBest for many years, specialising in all things parents and babies. She has written feature reviews on everything from pregnancy pillows and breast pads to baby blankets and rockers. Sarah Jones is the assistant eCommerce editor for IndyBest, not only does she commission articles across the desk but she herself has written many mum and baby review features too, including best kids clothing brands, best gifts for two-year-olds and many more.

Best nursery furniture brands in the UK

Boori

open image in gallery The brand’s pieces are designed to support your child’s needs from birth ( Boori )

Australian nursery furniture brand Boori has stood for quality and innovation for 25 years. It combines classic heritage with contemporary trends to create timeless nursery furniture, children’s furniture and accessories, like the oasis oval cot (£339.90, Boori.co.uk). Made with unique conversion technology, sustainably-sourced wood – like the Alice cot bed, (£269, Boori.co.uk) crafted with sustainably sourced Australian Araucaria wood, New Zealand Radiata wood and engineered timber – and durable eco-friendly finishes, Boori furniture is designed to support your family from the nursery and beyond. As a bonus, furniture comes with a comprehensive manufacturer’s warranty for one to five years.

Cuckooland

Cuckooland specialises in unique versions of popular products to suit a range of price points. Go retro with the brands vox range – the vox vintage chest of drawers (£445, Cuckooland.com) which comes in a variety of pastel colours is a big hit with customers, and for the transition from baby to toddlerhood, the vox baby cot (£445, Cuckooland.com), is worth the price. The vos baby cot is currently out of stock, so we suggest you join the waitlist to be first in line once it returns. When the time comes, the cot can be transformed into a toddler bed by simply removing the sides, perfect for those first steps towards childhood.

CuddleCo

CuddleCo understands the pressures on modern parents and makes useful, multi-functional, long-lasting products that will grow with your child, to ensure that its lines truly are for baby and beyond. It even won an award at the recent International Nursery Fair at Harrogate for its Lukas range, which uses sustainably sourced materials, eco-friendly packaging, including the Lukas cot bed (Was £229, Now £159 Cuddleco.co.uk) which is carefully made in Latvia from local birch timber and finished to a high standard with water-based paints. Pricing for nursery furniture ranges from £14.99 to £1,600.

Ickle Bubba

open image in gallery The gorgeous snowdon classic three-piece furniture set from Ickle Bubba ( Ickle Bubba )

Since 2013, Ickle Bubba has worked hard to give parents more choice, no matter what their lifestyle or budget. It covers it all: reasonable prices, helpful bundles and quality products. Complete your nursery in one fell swoop with Ickle Bubba’s three-piece Snowdown classic furniture set (£979, Icklebubba.com), or start off a nighttime theme with its 10-piece Cosmic Aura nursery set, (prices ranging from £4 , Icklebubba.com). Although tested vigorously, products come with a four-year warranty to ensure longevity, plus a generous returns policy.

John Lewis & Partners

A British classic, John Lewis provides a varied and exciting range of nursery furniture for all budgets. The Anyday collection provides items from just £7, including the Anyday moses basket in white (£65, Johnlewis.com), while the core John Lewis & Partners range gives the option of several colourways and styles of nursery kit. Try before you buy with personalised free appointments to discover all things baby and nursery, with dedicated nursery experts to help you navigate the information you are given and answer any questions you may have.

La Redoute

open image in gallery The willox changing table available at La Redoute ( La Redoute )

Stylish French brand La Redoute can fulfil your interior design needs for your child’s nursery, bridging the world of French home and fashion to customers everywhere. Try the Jimi cot with adjustable base (£449.99, Laredoute.com) with a height-adjustable slatted base that offers supreme comfort for sleeping babies, and pair with the Jimi changing unit (£349.99, Laredoute.com) for a matching set. La Redoute offers free returns and will refund or replace most goods if returned within 21 days of receipt if they are unused and with any security stickers, seals or tags intact.

Mamas and Papas

A popular, well-known brand since 1981, Mamas and Papas is an award-winning nursery brand with over 30 stores across the UK. Its bestselling Franklin and Keswick nursery furniture collections can be bought separately, or in a two-piece bundle that includes a cotbed and a combined dresser changer, or in a three-piece bundle that also includes a wardrobe. Prices suit every budget from £269 to complete sets for £1,799.

Natural Baby Shower

Natural Baby Shower is home to beautiful eco-friendly products, all carefully handpicked to provide products that are best for babies, best for parents and best for the environment. It stocks 120 trusted baby brands online and in its Surrey store, from well-known outlets such as Cybex, Bugaboo and Maxi-Cosi, alongside smaller brands such as Mori, TotsBots and Liewood. Natural Baby Shower also offers in-depth one-to-one 1.5 hour appointments or brief virtual product demos of products, provided by its nursery specialists. Products best loved by customers include The Little Green Sheep organic knitted moses basket bundle (£119.95, Naturalbabyshower.co.uk), which comes at an appealing price point and looks beautiful in the home.

Scandiborn

Scandiborn is the Scandinavian-inspired design brand, launched in 2016 with the aim of bringing customers the finest in Scandinavian children’s interiors and baby nursery furniture, to wooden baby toys and doll house kits from all across the globe with. Its Oliver Furniture products is particularly popular, including the wood dresser (£699, Scandiborn.co.uk). It’s the epitome of beautiful Scandinavian design combined with amazing build quality, and the curved corners and elegant design hark back to a gorgeous 50s Scandi style. Scandiborn also carries the Cam Cam Copenhagen range of furniture.

Silver Cross

A classic among traditional parents but keeping up with the times in line with current trends and modern designs, Silver Cross is a mainstay brand for those looking to create a nursery. Popular products among customers include the three-piece Bromley collection, (Was £1,129, Now £695 Silvercrossbaby.com). Take advantage of the luxury service, too: Silver Cross’ home delivery team contacts the customer directly to book in its free home delivery and the furniture will be delivered to a room of the customer’s choice at no extra cost, along with a three-year warranty.

Snüz

open image in gallery This oh-so-cute Snuzkot from Snuz ( Snuz )

If you’re looking to give your child the best start at sleeping well, Snüz nursery products focus on good sleep and design products to help make nap times as stress-free as possible. The brand has created award-winning designs, boasting superior quality and stylish design. Among these is the iconic Snüzpod bedside crib (£199.95, Snuz.co.uk). With dual-view mesh windows and a half-height zip-down wall, you can keep your baby close for a safe bonding experience. For a nursery that oozes Scandi style, look no further than the SnüzKot, (from £349, Snuz.co.uk). For use from birth, it converts into a toddler and junior bed.

Very

The popular Very website sells everything from tech to tableware and is famous for its combination of big-name brands and on-trend fashion. Its children’s nursery offerings cover brands popular with customers, with its hero products spanning the Tutti Bambini rio cot bed (£249.99 Very.co.uk), the Mamas and Papas atlas 3-piece furniture set (£799.99, Very.co.uk) and the Obaby nika 3-piece furniture set (£569.99 Very.co.uk). Returns are the standard 28 days, and customers can get support from the Very Assistant 24 hours per day.

Wayfair

You’ll not be short for choice when it comes to Wayfair. For building your child’s nursery, consider Wayfair’s modern baby and children’s collection Mack + Milo a hit amongst customers. The assortment is full of “whimsical finds that don’t scrimp on style” and its curated range updates classic design with a stylish, playful twist, with products sure to inspire both adults and kids. Keep your baby close in the CoZee Bedside Crib, (Was £195, now £185, Wayfair.co.uk).

The White Company

open image in gallery The most adorable nursery set-up from The White Company ( White Company )

Founded by Chrissie Rucker in 1994, The White Company aims to create “precious moments of uncomplicated happiness”. Along with its decor, linen and dinnerware offerings, The White Company holds a series of bestselling children’s nursery furniture.

Top picks are the classic convertible cot bed, (£695, Thewhitecompany.com) made with a birch frame and pine wood slats, and finished in a soft white paint that will look lovely in any nursery. Or make your nursery unique with the award-winning rattan elephant bookshelf (£245, Thewhitecompanycom). This statement Kimbo elephant was designed in-house and is beautifully woven from white-washed rattan into a generously sized bookshelf. Once fixed to the wall, its floor-standing design is the ideal height for little ones to pick out their favourite books and cuddly toys.

Best nursery furniture deals

Mamas and Papas coxley 3 piece furniture range: Was £1,647, now £999, Mamasandpapas.com

open image in gallery ( Mamas & Papas )

Save £648 on this three-piece set that includes a cot bed, dresser and double wardrobe. Created in collaboration with furniture designer Anne Sewell, the coxley furniture range is a great option for lovers of mid-century style with a natural wood and signature sage finish. The cot comes with three adjustable height positions and converts into toddler bed, while the dresser comes with a removable changing top which takes the dresser from a handy baby changing unit to a sleek storage unit that can be decorated with all your baby’s favourite toys and keepsakes. The wardrobe offers plenty of space to store your little one’s clothes with two rails and a drawer.

Obaby whitby cot bed: Was £199.99, now £159.99, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Very )

This traditional cot bed can be used from birth up to four years and, while that already makes it a great investment, it also has £40 off right now. Designed with grooved end panels and curved tops, the cot grows with your child and has three adjustable heights which can be lowered for both extra safety and ease of access. It also has lots of clever features, including teething rails that ensure delicate teeth and gums are protected and open slatted sides so you can watch over your baby while they sleep. Obaby offers a free five-year guarantee to UK and Ireland when you register your product within 28 days.

Tutti Bambini tivoli changing unit: Was £450, now £369.99, Wayfair.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Wayfair )

Changing tables are a great addition to a nursery, giving you a dedicated space to get your little one ready for a good night’s sleep and late night nappy changes. This chest changer from Tutti Bambini is a verstaile piece of furniture that offers plenty of storage space, with three generously sized soft close drawers and a removable changing top. It looks the part too, with a sophisticated navy hue and brushed metallic handles.

