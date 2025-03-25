Best hair masks 2025, tried and tested for all hair types

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
If healthier, happier hair is on your wishlist, these elixirs could be the answer
If you’re living with lacklustre locks, it’s time to invest in one of the best hair masks. “When selecting a mask, the main focus should be active ingredients and matching them to what your hair needs,” explained Miffy Goknil, stylist at Hari’s. “If your hair is dry, look for an oil-rich mask, which can add moisture back into the hair. If your hair is broken or damaged, you want to look for rebuilders, rich in protein and ingredients that will help your hair feel stronger.”
When applying the hair mask, Miffy recommends always doing “two cleanses with the shampoo, to remove any build-up and allow the active ingredients to work, before gently towel drying by blotting the hair and removing the excess water. Then, apply the mask from mid-length to end, or, if you’ve got severely dry hair, apply all the way through root to end. Clip the hair up, pop a shower cap on, and continue with the rest of your shower and rinse after five to 10 minutes.”
Now you know what to look out for and how best to apply, keep scrolling, to see which hair masks made it into our list of the very best to buy now, from Aussie, Aesop, K18 and many more.
Taking Miffy Goknil’s advice, we applied each hair mask for 10 minutes post-shampooing, to see how it fared. To keep the playing field even, we used the same shampoo for each wash, the Bondi Boost rapid repair shampoo (£17.90, Amazon.co.uk), and left our hair to air dry. Ease of application, texture, ingredients and final result were just a handful of the key categories we were judging. Keep reading to discover the brands that stood out from the crowd.
To understand how to look after our hair and how the best hair masks can help, we spoke to Miffy Goknil who is the senior stylist at Hari’s, a chain of award-winning hair salons in London (and a favourite among the royals). She specialises in styling natural textured hair and curls but is also an authority in styling every other hair type. She also trains the next generation of stylists and has a wealth of knowledge we trust.
Lauren Cunningham has been covering hair, make-up and skincare for numerous years and has spoken to several experts in her time – such as Goknil – to inform her writing. When it came to hair masks, she drew on her experiences writing about the best healthy hair products and more. Having reviewed brands from Maria Nila to Moroccanoil, she’s well versed on the best products for hydrated, frizz-free locks.
It’s no secret that we love We Are Paradoxx – the planet-friendly brand has worked its way into many of our hearts over the past couple of years. With natural ingredients and no parabens, sulphates, PEGs or mineral oils included in the formulas – which are housed in plastic-free packaging – it’s the go-to brand for sustainable beauty buffs.
As with all of the brand’s products we’ve tried, the hair mask didn’t disappoint. Shea butter, argan oil and coconut oil work to lock in moisture, nourish the scalp and increase hair elasticity to bring dry and damaged strands back to health. Our tester’s hair was incredibly soft after even the first use, and curls were more defined and frizz reduced, so we only have good things to say.
This Garnier hair mask is a real bargain buy. It’s also one of the largest options on our list, meaning you really get a lot of mask for your money. Dubbed a three-in-one product, it can be used as a regular conditioner, leave-in conditioner or hair mask, making it a one-stop-shop for all your hair hydration needs.
Using it in all three ways, our testers’ hair certainly felt healthier but leaving it on for a good ten minutes as a mask made the most difference when it came to smoothness and shine. Pineapple and alma are the two key ingredients here, but it’s rich in vitamin C to nourish the hair and protect it from premature greying – another big bonus.
This Christophe Robin hair mask is so creamy (and smells so lovely) that our tester’s partner mistakingly used it on their body for weeks before being caught. The main ingredient is aloe vera, followed by glycerin, argan oil and arctium lappa root extract, lending it a lightweight, instantly melting formula that softens hair and adds shine almost instantly. Plus, with the warmer weather on the way, it’s sure to help with sun-scorched strands, too. After all, your hair can get damaged if it’s been exposed to the sun for prolonged periods of time, with UVA and UVB rays causing damage to the cuticle.
When speaking about hair masks, all of the emphasis goes on, well, hair. Although seeing as good hair starts with a healthy scalp, it’s time to put a little emphasis on that as well. Luckily, there are now hundreds of scalp-focused products to pick from and this STRAAND scalp mask is one of our favourite finds. The cooling, jelly-like formula is easily applied onto the head with the included spatula and feels instantly soothing.
Glycerin, niacinamide, cedarwood bark oil and rosemary leaf oil work as the main ingredients helping to reduce itching and flakiness and we definitely were flake-free.
The Aussie hair mask has been designed for incredibly dry locks. Just as Miffy Goknil advised, it’s an oil-heavy mask laden with jojoba, avocado and macadamia nut oils that nourish strands from root to tip. Unsurprisingly, it’s rather thick and heavy but it smells divine, so it is best for those with truly unruly thick and curly manes.
Our tester, who has exactly that hair type, didn’t have a bad word to say about it and saw instant life back in their locks after just one use. It’s also vegan, so everyone can enjoy it.
Calling all curly-haired readers, this is one for you. As the name suggests, this brand is built to battle curls, so it was no surprise it worked wonders in livening up our tester’s locks, taking them from scraggly strands to near-perfect corkscrew curls.
The ingredients, such as shea butter, coconut extract and prickly pear oil, are heavy and rich and deeply nourish each and every strand, boosting the moisture levels so it can spring back up.
If your hair is quite healthy and doesn’t feel like it will snap in half at any given moment, then this Arkive hair mask may be exactly what you need as a weekly haircare aid rather than a rescue product. In a squeezable bottle, it’s incredibly easy to use yet doesn’t have any of the heavy, greasy or sticky feelings that can come with some of the other options in this round-up.
It only needs three minutes to work its magic, so smooth through strands once a week when in the shower for a tiny touch of TLC to keep your hair in tip-top shape.
If it’s shine you’re after, look no further than this BondiBoost miracle mask. Packed with plant-based oils such as jojoba oil, abyssinian oil, castor oil and macadamia oil, it nourishes hair while sealing in moisture and leaving strands nice and shiny. Plus, we found it also worked as a great detangler although we did need to apply quite a hefty amount of product as our dry strands really did soak this up.
This Monat hair mask is incredibly rich, so best for those with very thick, curly or coily hair. In a squeezable bottle, it’s incredibly easy to use, although we did need quite a generous amount to fully cover every strand. One of the key ingredients working wonders is the brand’s patented rejuveniqe formula. This is blended from 13 plant and essential oils to really pack in those much-needed vitamins and minerals. There’s also illipe and kokum butter to provide a deep level of hydration, soothe and smooth the scalp and hair.
After just one use, our testers’ hair was back to being big and bouncy with happy, healthy curls, but it will be too heavy for those with straight or fine strands.
Blonde hair is notoriously difficult to keep nice and bright, especially if it isn’t your natural colour. The bleach can be drying, the colour can go coppery– or worse, green, if in contact with chlorine. But while purple shampoos and conditioners can neutralise these brassy tones, John Frieda’s go blonder range boosts shine, softness and makes strands brighter without looking like a witches brew.
Highlights, lowlights and whole heads of colour are instantly revived, and our tester’s straw-like locks looked like they’d just been dyed again after only two uses. The citrusy smell can be a little overwhelming though, so be sure to rinse well.
There’s quite a large number of vegan hair masks in this round-up, but with a whole brand ethos focused on the alchemy of Indian plants, Fable and Mane nicked the top spot when it came to an animal-friendly find.
Not only did our tester fall in love with the scent of this hair mask, but it also revived lacklustre locks after just one use, defining curls and reducing frizz.
Key ingredients include Aloe Barbadensis leaf juice which hydrates the head and scalp, meadowfoam seed oil, which battles brittleness, and cocoa seed butter, which deeply nourishes. Just be sure not to use too much if your hair is on the finer side, as this hair mask is rather heavy.
As anyone who is a fan of Beauty Pie will know, it certainly pays to be a member, and this hair mask is a great example of why. Costing £23 for non-members, but just £10 for those who pay £29 for the annual membership, it’s a standout star. Packed with argan oil, a vegan-friendly keratin substitute, hyaluronic acid and panthenol, it’s incredibly hydrating while helping to strengthen locks and even protect from UV damage.
We found a little goes a long way, with one tub lasting us around two months and we definitely did notice a difference in how shiny and strong our hair felt as well. Plus, it’s a great detangler.
Sulphates seem to be a Marmite ingredient, with people either loving or hating them. So, if you aren’t a fan of the foaming agent, this hair mask may be your best bet. Including hydrating ingredients such as organic pea shoots, panthenol and the brand’s own Anagain, the fully vegan formula is incredibly impressive. But, before it catches you by surprise, it’s also bright green, meaning you may want to put your nice white towels to the side.
After 10 minutes our tester’s hair was noticeably smoother, knots were easier to comb through and strands certainly looked shinier, just be sure to rinse incredibly well.
If you are looking to support a smaller business, Moo & Yoo is the perfect pick. Housed in plastic-free packaging, the small family-run Scottish company creates hair care heroes that don’t cost the earth. Our tester loved the look of this hair mask in its glass jar, and what was inside didn’t disappoint.
Sweet almond oil and marula seed oil are two core ingredients working to nourish strands, while hydrolysed wheat protein smooths frizz and battles breakage from the inside out. A little goes a long way, especially on finer strands, so be sure to use sparingly and build up.
Whether you’ve over-styled or bleached your hair to oblivion, many of us can find ourselves with dry, damaged strands, and it can seem like there’s no quick fix. But K18 is here to change all of that with its four-minute leave-in mask. After shampooing, simply towel dry and smooth the serum through strands to let the power of the K18 protein work.
Our tester has hip-length, very thick hair, so a lot of product was needed to get through the strands, but there was a visible reduction in split ends and the strength of strands after just one wash. If used consecutively for around five washes and then around once a week, it really can make a world of difference. It is expensive though, so be sure to keep it for when you’re truly in need.
Moroccanoil is famous for its use of Argan oil, which, as the name suggests, is endemic to Morocco. Full of antioxidants, fatty acids and vitamin E, the seed oil moisturises the hair and scalp, reduces frizz, split ends and breakage, and increases shine – everything we’re after when searching for a hair mask. As it sits on the heavier side, it can feel quite weighty on the hair, so this mask is best for those with thick locks that really are in need of some moisture and a little really does go a long way. We noticed an instant improvement in shine and softness.
Percy & Reed is quite the famous name when it comes to haircare, so it’s no surprise that the brand made it onto this list. Compared to the long list of tub hair masks, this one actually comes in a squeezable bottle, making it easier to judge the amount and apply it in the shower.
Named the strengthening hair mask, it’s designed to do just that with a blend of wheat protein, vitamin B3, coconut oil and camellia seed oil, which nourish strands and battle breakage and brittleness. Our tester certainly noticed a reduction in the appearance of split ends, which was a definite plus, and also applied a small amount to the scalp, which helped with breakage at the top of the head too.
If it’s volume you’re after, look no further than Maria Nila. This rapid-fast treatment takes only three minutes to soften strands and add shine without weighing down thin, fine locks like a conditioner might. Provitamin B5 makes it incredibly moisturising without any oil build-up or greasiness, a colour guard complex stops it from stripping any hair dye, and pomegranate extract stimulates the scalp to help boost hair growth, giving it a volumising effect.
It really is small yet mighty at just 50ml, and our tester loved its sweet, fruity scent.
For those who like the little luxuries in life, Sam McKnight is sure to be a name you know, and his namesake haircare label is equally worth reading up on. Housed in a sleek black tub, this mask looks luxurious at first glance, and what’s inside doesn’t disappoint.
Designed to battle breakage, seal split ends and strengthen strands, the little pot packs a punch. Our tester did spy a rather impressive reduction in the appearance of split ends thanks to the plant keratin, hydrating shea butter and the brand’s patented “rephair” technology which reinforces elasticity and seals down damaged hair cuticles. So, if you’ve got the cash to splash, then we’d highly recommend it.
Founded by celebrity hair stylist Jen Atkin, who works with the likes of Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber, you’d be right to expect big things from this brand. Not only does the tub look like a minimalist lovers dream in a super chic neutral colourway but the ingredients really do pack a punch to make hair softer and smoother.
This option is specifically designed with fine haired folks in mind, so it won’t weigh down strands. Shea butter, panthenol and hydrolysed keratin make up the main ingredients and left us with silky feeling strands and a noticeable reduction in flyaways.
This is certainly no bargain beauty buy. But, as with all Aēsop products, the price comes from the potent ingredients. Rose petal, beta-carotene and lavender stem are the standout stars in this mask, conditioning the scalp, reviving dry and dull strands and soothing any itching that may be happening on the hair.
While the final result was softer, smoother strands, our favourite part about this hair mask was the packaging, as the simple pump bottle was the easiest product to use in the shower and slotted onto our shower shelf just perfectly. If you’ve got the budget, this is a fabulous buy.
Also included in our review of the best haircare under £15, this Good Gracious coconut oil mask is a real bargain buy, coming in at only £6.50.
“Named a repair mask, it does exactly as it says on the tin: revive lacklustre locks, add more shine and hydrate dry ends. Cetearyl alcohol is one of the main ingredients, which, contrary to most alcohol-like attributes, actually helps with hydration and texture. Coconut oil, glycerin and argan oil are also added, helping build moisture levels, and any hair type is sure to reap the rewards of this nourishing cocktail. Using just once a week is enough to see a difference in the level of softness, trust me,” shared our tester, and our thoughts haven’t changed.
Any regular IndyBest readers will know we love this brand. Its hair mask wowed us the first time we tried it in our best Coco and Eve product round-up, and our love has not wavered. After just one use, we’re sure you’ll be sold, if not by the scent alone, then certainly by the look of your softer, smoother locks.
Within the formula are biomimetic ceramides, which reinforce and smooth the hair fibres, a vegan keratin complex that aids strength and elasticity, and hyaluronic acid to provide hydration alongside Bali botanicals such as banana, avocado and guava, all packed with minerals.
For those with finer locks, there are a few things you can do to help thicken up your mane, and this Waterman’s mask is claiming to be one of them. Although we didn’t try it for quite long enough to notice a difference in the thickness of our hair, Watermans is well-known for its hair growth credentials, so we’re not doubting the result when used over a longer period of time. And rosemary oil is one of the key ingredients, which is currently trending on TikTok as the go-to hair growth hack, need we say more?
In the short term, this mask was deeply hydrating and packed with vitamins E, C, B3, B5 and B6, which smoothed strands and softened the locks of our lucky tester.
There can only be one winner, and the We Are Paradoxx moisture express hair mask took the top spot for all hair types, thanks to its potent ingredients and plastic-free packaging.
That said, finding the right hair mask comes down to how healthy your hair currently is. For those with heat, styling or dying damage, the K18 leave-in molecular repair hair mask is sure to work wonders. For dry hair, the Aussie deep moisture hair mask is a lovely lower-priced pick, and weaker strands are sure to benefit from the Percy & Reed give me strength conditioner.
If on a tighter budget, then the Garnier ultimate blends glowing lengths hair food is a great find, alongside the Good Gracious crown of glory coconut oil. Or, if splashing the cash, the Aēsop rose hair and scalp moisturising masque and Hair by Sam McKnight deeper love intense treatment mask might just be the luxury label you’ll fall in love with.
