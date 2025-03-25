Best hair masks 2025, tried and tested for all hair types

If you’re living with lacklustre locks, it’s time to invest in one of the best hair masks. “When selecting a mask, the main focus should be active ingredients and matching them to what your hair needs,” explained Miffy Goknil, stylist at Hari’s. “If your hair is dry, look for an oil-rich mask, which can add moisture back into the hair. If your hair is broken or damaged, you want to look for rebuilders, rich in protein and ingredients that will help your hair feel stronger.”

When applying the hair mask, Miffy recommends always doing “two cleanses with the shampoo, to remove any build-up and allow the active ingredients to work, before gently towel drying by blotting the hair and removing the excess water. Then, apply the mask from mid-length to end, or, if you’ve got severely dry hair, apply all the way through root to end. Clip the hair up, pop a shower cap on, and continue with the rest of your shower and rinse after five to 10 minutes.”

Now you know what to look out for and how best to apply, keep scrolling, to see which hair masks made it into our list of the very best to buy now, from Aussie, Aesop, K18 and many more.

How we tested

open image in gallery A selection of the different formulas we tested ( Lauren Cunningham )

Taking Miffy Goknil’s advice, we applied each hair mask for 10 minutes post-shampooing, to see how it fared. To keep the playing field even, we used the same shampoo for each wash, the Bondi Boost rapid repair shampoo (£17.90, Amazon.co.uk), and left our hair to air dry. Ease of application, texture, ingredients and final result were just a handful of the key categories we were judging. Keep reading to discover the brands that stood out from the crowd.

Meet the expert

To understand how to look after our hair and how the best hair masks can help, we spoke to Miffy Goknil who is the senior stylist at Hari’s, a chain of award-winning hair salons in London (and a favourite among the royals). She specialises in styling natural textured hair and curls but is also an authority in styling every other hair type. She also trains the next generation of stylists and has a wealth of knowledge we trust.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Lauren Cunningham has been covering hair, make-up and skincare for numerous years and has spoken to several experts in her time – such as Goknil – to inform her writing. When it came to hair masks, she drew on her experiences writing about the best healthy hair products and more. Having reviewed brands from Maria Nila to Moroccanoil, she’s well versed on the best products for hydrated, frizz-free locks.

The best hair masks for 2025 are: