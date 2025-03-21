Can Superdrug’s £7.50 moisturiser rival Elemis’s £65 cult cream

1Elemis pro-collagen marine cream
- Key ingredients: Collagen, antioxidant radish and carrot root extracts, glycerin, vitamin E, padina pavonica, chlorella, soothing rose and bark extracts, shea butter, fatty acids, fragrance
- Skin type: All bar sensitive and acne-prone skin, plus those with *very* oily skin
- Cruelty-free and vegan: Vegan but not cruelty-free
- Why we love it
- Smells heavenly
- A little goes a long way
- Suitable for most skin types
- Gives skin a healthy, dewy glow
- Take note
- Expensive
- Fragrance may irritate sensitive skin
The formula
The ingredients in Elemis’s pro-collagen marine cream are undoubtedly impressive. The formula is chock full of antioxidants, vitamins and naturally-derived goodness; it sets out to soothe and revitalise with the added bonus of a refreshing essential oil scent.
In terms of its anti-ageing effects, the marine cream takes a three-pronged approach, combining collagen amino acids with the collagen-boosting abilities of algae, plus the vitamin A-adjacent properties of carrot root. Together, this promises to increase the skin’s elasticity and minimise the appearance of fine lines.
Performance
It’s worth noting that, as a 27-year-old, my skin isn’t exactly abundant with fine lines and wrinkles (if I do say so myself). That said, I paid close attention to the plumpness of my complexion, which can appear dry and lacklustre when I’ve not moisturised. However, the brand’s marine cream certainly transformed it from that state. While I do have oily skin, I was still impressed to find that a dollop the size of a 10p coin managed to saturate the entirety of my face and neck. And it sunk into the skin swiftly without leaving a greasy barrier on the surface.
I wouldn’t say the cream took my skin from limp to springy (I’m not sure anything can) but I could certainly see that my cheeks appeared youthfully dewy and the fine lines around my eyebrows and forehead looked less sunken.
After one week’s wear, I saw no surplus of blackheads or breakouts – despite the presence of a few moderately comedogenic ingredients (shea butter) – and my make-up always applied comfortably, without any separation or excess shine.