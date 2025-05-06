Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

13 best hair brushes for painless detangling and silky smooth strands in 2025

We tested a range of brushes to suit different hair types and budgets

Lucy Smith
Tuesday 06 May 2025 09:14 EDT
Picking the most suitable one for you is completely personal, explains Adam Reed
Picking the most suitable one for you is completely personal, explains Adam Reed (iStock/The Independent )
Our Top Picks

Whether you have coils, curls or pin-straight strands, a hair brush is an essential part of most morning routines. From round stylers to in-shower options, the best hair brushes will keep your hair tangle-free.

Hair brushes have come a long way since the days of rigid vent brushes, and while paddle brushes and plastic bristles are still popular choices, brands such as Manta and No Knot Co are changing the haircare game with scalp-soothing, anti-breakage innovations.

Today, the options include everything from boar and bamboo bristles to cushion and ‘octopus’ brush heads. There’s a confusing amount of choice out there for different hair types, which is why I’ve tested the best hair brushes on the market to work out which is worth the investment. I also spoke to a trichologist with years of experience to learn more about hair and scalp health.

Read on for some top tips, plus my tried-and-tested list of brushes for every hair type and budget.

Related

How we tested

We considered each brush’s benefits and value for money
We considered each brush’s benefits and value for money (Lucy Smith/Fionola Delaney)

As well as testing on my own 1C/2A hair, I recruited reviewers with type 3 and 4 hair to gauge the best tools for different hair types. Each brush was tested for its intended use, whether wet combing, blow-drying or detangling dry hair. As we tested, the reviewers and I assessed the versatility of each hair brush, the ease of combing and unknotting, and how much hair the brush could tackle at once. Any unique features (such as smoothing or softening), value for money and durability were also considered when drawing up a final list of favourites.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Beauty writer Lucy Smith has covered haircare for years. For IndyBest, she’s tested the best shampoos and conditioners, and the best hair dryers, ensuring the products reflect every type of kink, curl and lock. She’s spoken to trichologists and professional hairdressers alike, so she knows what to look for when selecting top-notch haircare products.

The best hair brushes for 2025 are:

  • Best overall – Ziggy flexi hairbrush: £16, Ziggy.hair
  • Best budget buy – Tangle Teezer ultimate detangler hairbrush: £14, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best for scalp care – Manta pulse electric scalp massager brush: £70, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best for curl definition – Bounce Curl volume edgelift brush: £21, Bouncecurl.com

1
Ziggy flexi hairbrush

Best hair brush Indybest review Ziggy flexi hairbrush
  • Best: Overall
  • Hair type: nt varieties are available for other hair types)
  • Bristle type: 100 per cent recycled nylon twin pins with micro ball tips
  • For use on wet or dry hair: Ideal use from 50 per cent dry
  • Suitable for hot styling: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Detangles with ease
    • Smooths flyaways
    • Minimises frizz
    • Sustainability credentials
  • Take note
    • Wrong shape for blow drying

My frizzy, wavy, thick hair met its match with this Ziggy brush’s patented zigzag head design. The pronged approach effectively recreates the feeling of brushing your fingers through your hair. Each pin flexes independently, reducing the pressure and force often encountered during the detangling process. As for the bristles themselves, the Ziggy brush boasts soft flexi pins with micro ball tips that are incredibly gentle on the head. This means there’s zero risk of scratching, snagging or irritating your scalp or hair, leading to a much gentler brushing experience.

Ziggy flexi hairbrush
This brush detangles, smooths and reduces frizz (Lucy Smith)

I tend to have particularly knotty hair post-wash, but the brush made light work of detangling, and I was comfortable the entire time.

After a long day in the office, the brush helped smooth flyaways and, while I usually avoid brushing out my hair between washes, the Ziggy design minimised the frizzed finish I dread.

The soft pins glide through your hair, and the vented head increases air flow to prevent any heat build-up that could exacerbate frizz. My only gripe is that the brush is a cumbersome shape to use while blow-drying (a smaller, more rounded brush works better).

Overall, this brush is a triple threat for detangling, smoothing and reducing frizz. I also love the fact that it’s made using 100 per cent recycled materials.

  1.  £16 from Ziggy.hair
Prices may vary
Back to top

2
Tangle Teezer ultimate detangler hairbrush

Best hair brush IndyBest review Tangle Teezer ultimate detangler hairbrush
  • Best: Budget buy
  • Hair type: All
  • Bristle type: Flexible plastic teeth
  • For use on wet or dry hair: Both
  • Suitable for hot styling: No
  • Why we love it
    • Longer teeth effectively grip onto thick sections of hair
    • Clings onto wet hair well
  • Take note
    • Can tug on dry, knotty hair

This brush is designed to minimise breakage with a wide-set arrangement of bristles. It features two types of bristles – the longer ones work through knots while the shorter ones help smooth strands – plus a densely packed bristle section in the centre to ensure a thorough detangle. While this all sounds promising, I didn’t find it ideal for detangling dry hair, and noticed it caused some stress on my knottier strands.

Tangle Teezer ultimate detangler hairbrush
The wide-set teeth are good for distributing product (Lucy Smith)

However, when combing conditioner through wet hair, the ultimate detangler’s wide-set teeth made it much easier to settle the brush into my strands and distribute the product evenly. Although I have fine to medium hair, I imagine using this brush in the shower would work well for thicker hair too.

  1.  £14 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

3
The Detangler on the go travel detangling hair brush

best hair brushes IndyBest review The Detangler on the go travel detangling hair brush
  • Best: For travel
  • Hair type: All
  • Bristle type: Plastic
  • For use on wet or dry hair: Both
  • Suitable for hot styling: No
  • Why we love it
    • Foldable case protects bristles during travel
    • Case doubles as a handle
    • Detangles well
    • Good value
  • Take note
    • Uncomfortable compared to a standard hair brush

It can be hard to find a decent travel brush, but this on-the-go option is a great choice. The hair brush has bristles of three different lengths to latch onto tangles near the scalp, mid-lengths and ends. As someone with hair prone to matting, this brush was relatively pain-free to use and the least irritating of the mini models I tested.

Best hair brushes IndyBest review The Detangler on the go travel detangling hair brush
Different bristle lengths catch tangles near the scalp and at the ends of your hair (Lucy Smith)

In an ideal world, you wouldn’t use this brush every day, but it makes an excellent pick if you’re travelling with hand luggage only or need to tidy up on the way to work. In fact, this brush is sitting at the bottom of my work bag as I type this review.

  1.  £8 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

4
Mason Pearson popular hair brush

Best hair brush IndyBest review Mason Pearson popular hair brush
  • Best: For smoothing straight hair
  • Hair type: Normal to thick non-curly hair
  • Bristle type: Boar and nylon bristles
  • For use on wet or dry hair: Dry
  • Suitable for hot styling: No
  • Why we love it
    • Smoothes flyaways
    • Pain-free detangling
    • Gorgeous design, available in four colours
  • Take note
    • Not suitable for all hair types
    • Bristles will melt/bend if used with hot tools
    • Expensive

Mason Pearson’s boar bristle hair brushes have been around for more than a century, so it’d be fair to say the brand knows a thing or two about haircare. This popular brush features a blend of nylon and boar bristles to detangle and smooth. One of the key draws is the flexible rubber pad that enables the bristles to contour to the shape of your head, massaging the scalp and promoting natural oil release. It handled tangles without tugging, and, as someone who struggles with dry ends, I found it smoothed flyaways and breakage, minimising the appearance of dryness in the process.

Mason Pearson popular hair brush
A flexible rubber pad enables the bristles to contour to the shape of your head (Lucy Smith)

However, it isn’t perfect. It doesn’t cater to textured hair, our curly-haired tester wouldn’t recommend it unless you want brushed-out curls. While it works well, it’s laughably expensive, nearly ten times more expensive than our top pick.

  1.  £145 from Harrods.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

5
Cantu curl definer brush

best hair brush IndyBest review Cantu curl definer brush
  • Best: For 3C/4A curls
  • Hair type: Curly and wavy thick hair
  • Bristle type: Plastic grooves and long bristles, plus shorter boar bristles
  • For use on wet or dry hair: Damp hair
  • Suitable for hot styling: No
  • Why we love it
    • Two-in-one comb and brush
    • Relatively easy detangling
    • Produces beautiful tight, defined curls
  • Take note
    • Doesn’t banish frizz entirely

Cantu’s new curl definer brush combines boar and plastic bristles with long afro comb spokes to smooth, detangle, and define curls. It’s crafted from repurposed wheat straw and has a non-slip grip.

Best hair brush IndyBest review Cantu curl definer brush.png
Detangling was easy even after a week without brushing (Fionola Delaney)

Our tester Fionola has 3C/4A curls, and she found the suggested method of ‘comb, brush-twist-comb (one motion), scrunch’ made detangling her hair easy, even after a week of no brushing. She found using the brush and comb together a breeze and, together with a leave-in conditioner, noticed her curls appeared tight, defined and glossy after use. Fionola found a little frizz as the curls set and dried, but on the whole, they maintained their coily shape and gorgeous sheen.

  1.  £12 from Boots.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

6
Color Wow dream smooth paddle hair brush

Best hair brushes IndyBest review Color Wow dream smooth paddle hair brush
  • Best: For soft hair
  • Hair type: Brand states fine hair (including curly) but we say all thicknesses, straight to curly (non-coily)
  • Bristle type: Nylon and natural boar bristles
  • For use on wet or dry hair: Wet
  • Suitable for hot styling: Yes, if not concentrating heat on the brush itself
  • Why we love it
    • Softens
    • Smooths (great for slick-back styling)
    • Massages scalp
  • Take note
    • A little harsh on the scalp

If you’re one for an updo, this brush needs to be on your wishlist. It’s perfect for tackling flyaways, so it’s perfect for a ‘that girl’ slick-back. Its large surface area means that it can grip onto large chunks of hair with ease. I found that it’s easy to use when blow-drying and styling, but it’s worth noting that nylon can melt, so don’t overdo it with high heat around the bristles.

Best hair brush IndyBest review Color Wow dream smooth paddle hair brush
The dual bristles left my tangle-prone hair incredibly soft (Color Wow)

I love how the mirror-shine design looks on my dressing table, and was seriously in awe of how soft the dual bristle types made my tangle-prone hair. The brush made relatively quick work of tangles, too, though I found it a little harsh on my scalp.

  1.  £45 from Harrods.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

7
Bounce Curl volume edgelift brush

Best hair brushes IndyBest review Bounce Curl volume edgelift brush
  • Best: For curl definition
  • Hair type: Curly or coily
  • Bristle type: Vegan-friendly boar-style bristles
  • For use on wet or dry hair: Wet
  • Suitable for hot styling: No
  • Why we love it
    • Defines curls
    • Adds volume
    • Leaves curly hair soft to the touch
    • Vegan-friendly
  • Take note
    • Struggles with detangling

I asked a tester with curls ranging from 2C to 3C to put this brush through its paces, and she found it did an amazing job of keeping her curls defined while boosting volume, especially around the roots. She was also impressed with how the brush left her curls super shiny and soft to the touch.

BBest hair brushes IndyBest review Bounce Curl volume edgelift brush
Curls were defined and volume was boosted when using this brush (Bounce Curl)

While the brush’s narrow side teeth separate curls and edges, encouraging natural volume and height, the broader top teeth are great for clumping fringes and short strands. The flexible, round-tipped bristles are designed to tackle tangles while reducing breakage, and the vegan-friendly boar-style bristles help to smooth and reduce frizz. We found that if you tilt the brush at the roots, your hair falls into the grooves, separating and creating the ultimate curl definition as you brush it through.

However, the brush isn’t designed for heavy detangling, and it struggled with large chunks of particularly knotty hair, so be sure to section hair into smaller clumps when using this brush.

  1.  £21 from Bouncecurl.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

8
Denman classic D3 styling brush

Best hair brushes IndyBest review Denman classic D3 styling brush
  • Best: For distributing styling products
  • Hair type: Curly or coily, 2C to 4C
  • Bristle type: Round-end nylon pins
  • For use on wet or dry hair: Both
  • Suitable for hot styling: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Evenly distributes styling products through hair
    • Works well with the ‘curly girl’ haircare method
    • Tackles knots and tangles with ease
    • Separates strands with every stroke, for curl definition
  • Take note
    • Harsh on sensitive scalps or damaged hair

One of IndyBest’s curly-haired reviewers uses a lot of hair creams and serums, and this brush is the one she looks to for an even distribution of product. The strong nylon bristles ensure every single strand gets the same amount of love, while the even spacing of the bristles encourages optimum strand separation and defined curls.

Best hair brushes IndyBest review Denman classic D3 styling brush
Reach for this one for a simple comb or the three-step curly girl method (Ella Duggan)

This brush can be used on wet and dry hair, whether a simple comb or the three-step curly girl method – all you’ll need to do is twist and wrap strands around the brush’s handle as you work from root to tip, before gently unwinding. However, those with sensitive scalps or fragile or damaged hair may find this brush a little too harsh.

  1.  £11 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

9
Aveda wooden paddle brush

Best hair brushes IndyBest review Aveda wooden paddle brush
  • Best: Paddle styler
  • Hair type: All
  • Bristle type: Extended, flexible plastic bristles
  • For use on wet or dry hair: Both
  • Suitable for hot styling: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Long bristles permeate thick hair
    • Sturdy bristles get good purchase on hair
    • Cushion moulds to scalp
  • Take note
    • Not as gentle on tangles as brushes with ‘octopus’ style fronds
    • Non-smoothing

Paddle brushes have a bad reputation. The squishy, air-filled base can trap water when used on wet hair, which can lead to mould and mildew.

However, Aveda has solved this issue with a simple adjustment: a single missing bristle to aid ventilation beneath the rubber cushion. This same rubber cushion helps to curve the bristles to the shape of your scalp and, in theory, aims to provide a thorough root-to-tip detangle.

Aveda wooden paddle brush
You can use this brush while blow-drying, too (Lucy Smith)

While it can work through every knot and snarl, it’s not the gentlest at unravelling. If you’re prone to matts or ‘bed head’ in the morning, I don’t recommend this brush. However, it’s an excellent scalp massager, and the wide spacing of the bristles means you can slot a hair dryer concentrator nozzle between them to help flatten flyaways. When blow-drying, I found the bristles were sturdy even when using the highest heat setting and, thanks to the bristles’ length, they gripped onto large sections of hair for a speedier dry.

  1.  £26 from Cultbeauty.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

10
Ghd the final touch narrow dressing brush

Best hair brushes IndyBest review Ghd the final touch narrow dressing brush
  • Best: For updos
  • Hair type: All
  • Bristle type: Dual-length natural bristles
  • For use on wet or dry hair: Brush itself for use on dry hair, sectioning tip suitable for both
  • Suitable for hot styling: No
  • Why we love it
    • Suitable for hairline edge styling
    • Smooths ponytail/bun bumps and flyaways
    • Pointed handle is great for partings and sectioning while styling
    • Natural bristles work well for back combing
  • Take note
    • Would benefit from one or two more rows of bristles
    • Can’t detangle

As someone who struggles to create a smooth and seamless slick-back, this brush was a welcome addition to my styling arsenal. Though you’ll need a heftier brush to pull most of the hair away from your face, this narrow dressing brush makes it easy to slick down pesky lumps, bumps and flyaways.

Best hair brush Indybest review Ghd the final touch narrow dressing brush
Seamless slick-backs become a cinch with this narrow design (Ghd)

If you have hairspray, gel or mousse handy, the brush’s natural bristles will distribute the product well, helping to create straighter strands. An extra row or two of bristles might have aided the brush’s grip on my somewhat slippery hair. On the whole, I enjoyed using it to volumise and found it easy to section hair using the tapered handle.

  1.  £21 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

11
Cricket Professional static-free 12-row round brush

Best hair brushes IndyBest review Cricket Professional static-free 12-row round brush
  • Best: For styling short hair
  • Hair type: Fine to medium, short hair
  • Bristle type: Nylon ball-tip static-free bristles
  • For use on wet or dry hair: Both, mainly for wet-to-dry styling
  • Suitable for hot styling: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Gentle on hair
    • Creates fewer tangles than boar- or natural-bristle round brushes
    • Small circumference to create movement on shorter hair
  • Take note
    • Hard to get a purchase on soft hair
    • Not for long hair blow-outs

This static-free round brush will be a welcome tool for anyone sporting a ‘Rachel’, a textured pixie (think: Princess Diana), a flicked-out bob or a bell-bottom bob. The brush is lightweight and uses flexible ball-tipped bristles to minimise tugging and tangles, and the smaller circumference makes it easier to create a lasting hold while curling fringe pieces.

Cricket Professional static-free 12-row round brush
The shape is well-suited to curling fringe pieces (Lucy Smith)

In terms of breakage, the spindly pins felt gentler than boar or natural bristles, which are often used in round brushes. The Cricket brush glided through my hair without putting pressure on the roots, but that meant it was harder to grip onto the hair. It won’t work for long hair, and I wouldn’t recommend it for creating texture in dense hair, but fine to medium thicknesses shouldn’t have a problem.

  1.  £9 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

12
Manta pulse electric scalp massager brush

Best hair brush IndyBest review Manta pulse electric scalp massager brush
  • Best: For scalp care
  • Hair type: Brand states all hair types but we’d say fine to medium, straight to curly hair (non-coily)
  • Bristle type: Soft plastic with 360-degree motion
  • For use on wet or dry hair: Both but best used on wet hair
  • Suitable for hot styling: No
  • Why we love it
    • Includes handy shower holder
    • Waterproof
    • Removes product build-up and dead skin
    • Stimulates hair follicles
    • Long-lasting charge
  • Take note
    • Expensive
    • Can’t get purchase on tangles

Manta hair brushes found fame after an appearance on Dragons’ Den last year. This flexible, finger-grip design aims to minimise breakage. Created by Tim Binnington for his wife, who was regrowing her hair after a life-threatening illness, Manta was designed to mimic the feeling of running fingers through hair. Its patented bristles offer 360-degree motion, enabling them to flex and move with the hair, to reduce stress on the shaft.

Manta pulse electric scalp massager brush
The massage function soothed my scalp after wearing my hair up all day (Lucy Smith)

Unfortunately, from a dry detangling point of view, the Manta didn’t compare to a traditional rigid brush during testing. Granted, this brush didn’t cause any tugs or tears, but it didn’t tackle the knots, either. The brush felt more at home on wet hair and proved a handy in-shower tool to work my conditioner through my strands.

The Manta pulse’s massage function was a highlight. With two speed settings (2,000 or 4,000 pulsations per minute), it delivers a relaxing, salon-style experience that claims to exfoliate the scalp and relieve tension. I found it especially soothing after wearing my hair up all day, and the vibrations eased tightness around my crown and hairline. While I won’t be retiring my paddle brush just yet, the pulse has earned a place in my shower and scalp care routine.

  1.  £70 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

13
Ceremonia brush de pelo

best hair brushes ceramonia brush de pelo indybest
  • Best: With bamboo bristles
  • Hair type: Brand states thick hair but we'd argue it's suitable for fine types, too
  • Bristle type: Bamboo ball-tip bristles
  • For use on wet or dry hair: For styling wet-to-dry, but the underside of the cushion can trap moisture
  • Suitable for hot styling: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Works well for straight blow-drying
    • Bamboo ball tips massage scalp
    • Good grip
    • Eco-friendly makeup
  • Take note
    • Not an effective detangler
    • Underside of cushion can trap moisture from wet hair

If you like to use your hair dryer to flatten down flyaways, Ceremonia’s brush de pelo will be your saving grace. Crafted from bamboo, this eco-conscious brush features evenly spaced ball-tip bristles that cradle a blow-dryer concentrator nozzle.

best hair brushes ceramonia brush de pelo indybest
(Lucy Smith)

While the length of the bristles means you can tackle a large amount of hair in one pass, their sturdiness also means this brush is a little uncomfortable. That’s not to say that the brush can’t detangle – it definitely can – but it’s a little more uncomfortable than the Ziggy and Mason Pearson brushes above.

The brand claims that its bristles help to “remove impurities and distribute the hair's natural oils.” While it’s hard to ascertain whether this is true, I found that the ball tips worked to relieve tension around the crown of my head after an updo.

There’s no drainage puncture as with Aveda’s paddle brush, so I wouldn’t use it in-shower or on sopping wet hair. This probably also rules it out for curly types who only style water or product-saturated hair.

  1.  £29 from Cultbeauty.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Hair brush FAQs

Can you use a hair brush on wet hair?

Trichologist Deborah Maguire says that you can use any brush designed for wet hair. She says: “Hair is more fragile when wet, so you’ll want to use a wet brush like a Tangle Teezer (£14, Amazon.co.uk) or a wide-tooth comb and pair this with a conditioner or leave-in spray to help detangle and glide through the hair without tension.”

Do different hair types need different brushes?

Maguire says: “There are brushes that are more suitable for different hair types and results.” Different bristles work for different hair textures. Maguire explains: “Boar bristles create lovely shine and smoothness, and are best for straight, fine and wavy hair, as they’re super gentle and help to distribute the scalp’s natural oils.” They can help to minimise frizz, too.

For wavier and curlier hair, Maguire says: “Nylon bristles help with detangling and volume and are better suited to 2A-3B hair. They offer more grip than boar bristles and are brilliant for getting through slightly thicker textures without causing breakage and static.” However, Maguire suggests that a mixture of nylon and boar bristles can help 2A-3B hair achieve volume and bounce.

For afro textures, Maguire says: “Plastic or silicone bristles offer flexibility and are therefore good for 3A-4C hair. The bristles glide through curls and coils quite easily, reducing tension and breakage, especially when detangling wet hair.”

Wooden bristles are a good choice for scalp health. “They’re natural, anti-static, eco-friendly and provide gentle detangling and scalp stimulation.”

What is the best hair brush for detangling?

For Maguire, this depends on your hair type: “Paddle brushes are good detanglers for straight and wavy hair, as they have flexible bristles and ball tips. On curly or coily hair, you want to use a detangling brush with flexible rows or a wide-tooth comb.”

What is the best hair brush for heat styling?

When it comes to heat styling, you have options. “A brush with a mix of boar and nylon bristles helps with smoothness, shine and volume when styling with heat,” says Maguire. “This type of brush is also good for people with long extensions.”

If you’re in a rush, “a ceramic vented brush will speed up drying time and help prevent heat damage”, adds Maguire. Meanwhile, to help define curls while using heat, “a traditional wrap brush, like a Denman (£11, Boots.com), is good for gentle heat styling”.

Can a hair brush boost scalp health?

“Not only will [a hair brush] stimulate blood flow and healthy hair growth, but dead skin cells will be removed from the scalp, preventing congestion,” says Maguire. “Brushing helps to spread natural oils throughout the hair, not only mitigating the build-up of product but nourishing those lengths.”

The verdict: Hair brushes

While the best hair brush for you will depend on your hair type and preferred styling techniques, overall, it was Ziggy’s flexi brush that came out on top for us. The flexible design minimised tugging and frizz with ease, and there are variations of this brush available for multiple hair types. For travel, it was The Detangler that proved most effective, while, for curly hair, Bounce Curl’s edgelift brush helped create effortless curl definition. Lastly, Cantu’s elongated comb and boar-bristle combo was found to be a top pick for curls and afro coils.

Want more recommendations? We’ve rounded up the best hot brushes

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in