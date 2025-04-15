Round volumising brush

The round brush dried my hair quickly into soft curls (Elena Chabo)

I started the testing process by using the round volumising brush, as I regularly use this kind of tool to blow-dry my hair straight before I get out my straighteners. As I expected after my experience with the Dyson supersonic hairdryer, this new tool was incredibly speedy and effective. It was easy to use, light, and dried my hair quickly into soft curls – I would happily leave this as my final look. I loved the volume and the look of the curls. They frizzed up a little over the rest of the day, but this is unavoidable with my determinedly curly hair unless I top-up my style with straighteners. Using the brush first also made straightening my hair a quick process, as there was little left to do.

Wide-tooth comb

Next, I tried the wide-tooth comb (or pick) attachment. I was blown away by how easily this worked its way through my hair. I’ve never found even a standard comb that so easily moved through my damp curls, and it made stretching out my hair (drying it into a fluffy elongated straight) a painless task. This tool is perfect for stretching out and drying textured hair to get it ready for braids.

Diffuser

The speedy and effective Dyson airflow combined with the perfectly cupped diffuser design makes for undeniable results. It made setting my natural curls with volume and bounce so much quicker, minimising exposure to heat. Somehow, it also made typically difficult angles and sections feel nimble and easy to style.

I also used the diffuser to dry a wavy human-hair ponytail extension, cupping the whole pony onto the diffuser and raising it up till it all sat piled up on the attachment. I’ve never seen the waves with so much definition, volume and bounce – it really brought out the texture without creating any frizz. Every feature is seriously impressive.

Fast dryer

I usually wouldn’t use this attachment as it doesn’t meet my needs. However, I tested it at the dense top of my ponytail hair piece, and it dried the hair miraculously fast. I had similar results when I tried it on a strand of my own hair.

Conical barrel

Finally, I tested the conical barrel that gives the airwrap its name. The idea is that the tool uses fast, hot airflow to wrap damp or wet hair around the barrel and dry it into curls. However, this revealed this tool’s only drawback. It struggled to draw my curly hair onto the full length of the barrel. Instead, I found its strongest suction was at the base.

The conical barrel is what gives the airwrap its name (Elena Chabo)

I worked out that using my hands to smooth the ends of my hair onto the tool helped it attach. I also struggled to get the hair wrapped tightly around the barrel but found that sliding the barrel slightly downwards while wrapping helped. Figuring out the direction it was wrapping in wasn’t the easiest, but I think that will come with practice. However, I predict that hair tighter and coiler than mine won’t attach and wrap around the tool because the airflow would be fighting against hair with a stiffer structure.

While I was impressed that the barrel created loose and bouncy curls, it wasn’t able to fully replace my frizzy and kinky texture, particularly around the roots. The result was a mixed texture that wasn’t very polished. I tried stretching out each section and sliding the barrel along the top part to smooth it out before wrapping, which helped a little. I actually really enjoyed wearing my hair like this, but it took an open mind to let go of the imperfections and warm up to the undone look. As the day went on, the curls held really well and even remained in place the next morning. I’m keen to keep experimenting and practising to see if I can improve the results.