Ghd’s new straighteners are the ‘fastest I’ve ever used’

Two beauty experts put the all-new ghd chronos max to the test

Elena Chabo,Eva Waite-Taylor
Tuesday 25 February 2025 09:03 EST
(The Independent )

Regardless of your hair tool knowledge, you’ll likely have heard of ghd in some capacity. It is a brand that has firmly stood the test of time – and for good reason. While it has an impressive line-up of styling tools, from curlers and hair dryers to hot brushes, straighteners are where it really excels. Ghd straighteners perform exceptionally well and last for years, making them well worth the investment – assistant IndyBest editor Sarah Jones has ranked myriad models.

Now, the brand has expanded its line-up of hair straighteners. Following the success of the chronos, ghd has supersized the styling tool and launched the chronos max. With the new device’s larger plates, the brand claims your hair will be three times straighter in just one stroke (in comparison to ghd gold), and the enlarged design promises to be perfect for those with thick, curly hair, reducing styling time. To assess these claims, we put the new launch to the test.

How we tested

To get a good idea of how the straighteners perform, two of our beauty experts put them to the test.

Elena Chabo has tight and fluffy curls – she used the styler on blow-dried hair, which is an essential first step with tight curls like hers. After blow-drying the hair into a fluffy straight, she worked layer by layer, from the bottom up, in sections of varying size, to test the device. She then wore her hair straight the following days, analysing the staying power and how many touch-ups were needed.

Eva Waite-Taylor has long, thick, wavy hair. During testing, she let her hair air dry and separated it into different sections, straightening one section at a time. She assessed how long it took and how her hair looked the following days after straightening. Keep reading for the full verdict.

Why you can trust us

At IndyBest, we test products in everyday settings (rather than in labs), to replicate how you will be using them. Products are rated on several criteria and, while these can vary depending on the item being tested, we take into consideration everything from performance and design to value for money. For this review, global IndyBest editor Eva Waite-Taylor and beauty writer Elena Chabo put ghd’s new hair tool through its paces, to bring you their honest opinions and verdict.

Ghd chronos max

Ghd chronos max Indybest review
  • Plate size: 43mm
  • Temperature: 185C
  • Colours: Black, white
  • Sleep mode: Yes, after 10 minutes of inactivity
  • Cable length: 2.7m
  • Why we love it
    • Super fast straightening
    • Leaves hair shiny and healthy
  • Take note
    • Temperature cannot be lowered or increased

Elena Chabo

How we tested the ghd chronos max IndyBest review
The new launch made an instant impression with the first swipe (Elena Chabo)

Growing up with tight and fluffy mixed-race curls, early attempts at straightening were, well, interesting. Only when I reached secondary school and tried my best friend’s baby pink 2005 special edition ghds did I ever really experience straight hair. Since then, ghd has always been my go-to brand, despite trying lots of others.

Testing the brand’s new chronos max, it made an instant impression from the first swipe – my hair has a lot of texture but, after two to three strokes with this device, it had the perfect straight look. I’d go as far as to say these straighteners are the fastest I’ve ever used, when it comes to achieving the look I’m after.

The wider plates were much more impactful than I expected. It makes a lot of sense, though, as it’s almost double the width of the ghd gold, which means each point of the hair you swipe down is between the plates for almost twice as long. It would likely be a similar result to passing twice as slowly, which I never have the patience to do.

I thought the wider plates would feel cumbersome, and that I’d never be able to get into my roots and baby hairs, but I was pleasantly surprised by how nimble they were. Turns out the brand has reduced the edges by 24 per cent (compared with the original model) and, combined with the curved design, you really can get into the nooks and crannies.

Touch-ups were also minimal. I went all day without needing to neaten up any bits. In the morning when I had slept and sweated, I had to touch up around my hairline and some areas, but the sleek straight finish has lasted really well for the most part. I’m currently on day four and, other than those morning spruces, it’s still looking good, despite the fact it’s rained every day.

The straighteners heat up really fast and the 10-minute inactivity sleep function is a very appreciated reassurance, if you’re someone who always feels like you may have forgotten to turn off your styling devices.

While you can’t curl with these, you can still create shape and waves. During testing, I varied the sizes of sections and the device still performed really well on larger sections of hair. This is likely down to the motion-responsive technology, which adapts to your styling movements and maintains the optimum temperature of 185C. I do think some people may prefer the option to style on a lower or higher heat, so, not being able to change it may not be for everyone. Overall, though, I couldn’t be more impressed with the ghd chronos max.

Eva Waite-Taylor

ghd hair straightener review indybest
I have a lot of hair, and these straighteners made light work of styling (Eva Waite-Taylor)

Owing to having very thick hair, ghd’s max wide straighteners have been my go-to for more than 10 years, which is a testament to the brand’s ability to create hair tools that are made to last. Technology has since improved, though, so, I was interested in ghd’s (bold) claims about its newest design.

As a general rule, my hair takes around half an hour to go from wavy to straight, so, anything that can reduce that time is a win in my book. To really give this device a fair test, I timed how long it took to straighten my hair (all in the name of investigative journalism) and found the task was complete in about 15 minutes. Not only did the process take far less time than usual but the results were impressive – my hair looked and felt smooth and glossy. While I did have to do a few touch-ups in the morning, overall, I was impressed with just how long my hair stayed straight.

An issue I have found with my beloved max wide straighteners is it can be tricky to get to my roots, meaning I sometimes end up with a few rogue waves at the back. However, I found I was able to get closer to my roots with the chronos max, without it feeling too hot against my scalp.

My only slight gripe, though, is there is only one temperature setting (185C) – each hair type has a different heat tolerance, with fine hair requiring slightly lower temperatures (150-170C) than those with thick hair (which can handle 190-210C), so, I’d recommend steering away from this device if you do have thinner hair. That said, for those with thick hair, you cannot go wrong with this new hair tool.

  1.  £299 from Ghdhair.com
Prices may vary
The verdict: Ghd chronos max

We couldn’t be more impressed with the ghd chronos max. The added plate width made much more of a difference than we expected, and we were both really happy with how close to the roots we could get and how quickly we were both able to straighten our hair when using this device. As ever, we are sceptical of promises of zero heat damage – we don’t think that can ever really be the case – but we both agree our hair still looks healthy and shiny after the testing period. It’ll take a lot for this hair tool to be bumped from our number-one spot when it comes to achieving straight locks.

