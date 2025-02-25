Ghd’s new straighteners are the ‘fastest I’ve ever used’

Elena Chabo

The new launch made an instant impression with the first swipe (Elena Chabo)

Growing up with tight and fluffy mixed-race curls, early attempts at straightening were, well, interesting. Only when I reached secondary school and tried my best friend’s baby pink 2005 special edition ghds did I ever really experience straight hair. Since then, ghd has always been my go-to brand, despite trying lots of others.

Testing the brand’s new chronos max, it made an instant impression from the first swipe – my hair has a lot of texture but, after two to three strokes with this device, it had the perfect straight look. I’d go as far as to say these straighteners are the fastest I’ve ever used, when it comes to achieving the look I’m after.

The wider plates were much more impactful than I expected. It makes a lot of sense, though, as it’s almost double the width of the ghd gold, which means each point of the hair you swipe down is between the plates for almost twice as long. It would likely be a similar result to passing twice as slowly, which I never have the patience to do.

I thought the wider plates would feel cumbersome, and that I’d never be able to get into my roots and baby hairs, but I was pleasantly surprised by how nimble they were. Turns out the brand has reduced the edges by 24 per cent (compared with the original model) and, combined with the curved design, you really can get into the nooks and crannies.

Touch-ups were also minimal. I went all day without needing to neaten up any bits. In the morning when I had slept and sweated, I had to touch up around my hairline and some areas, but the sleek straight finish has lasted really well for the most part. I’m currently on day four and, other than those morning spruces, it’s still looking good, despite the fact it’s rained every day.

The straighteners heat up really fast and the 10-minute inactivity sleep function is a very appreciated reassurance, if you’re someone who always feels like you may have forgotten to turn off your styling devices.

While you can’t curl with these, you can still create shape and waves. During testing, I varied the sizes of sections and the device still performed really well on larger sections of hair. This is likely down to the motion-responsive technology, which adapts to your styling movements and maintains the optimum temperature of 185C. I do think some people may prefer the option to style on a lower or higher heat, so, not being able to change it may not be for everyone. Overall, though, I couldn’t be more impressed with the ghd chronos max.

Eva Waite-Taylor

I have a lot of hair, and these straighteners made light work of styling (Eva Waite-Taylor)

Owing to having very thick hair, ghd’s max wide straighteners have been my go-to for more than 10 years, which is a testament to the brand’s ability to create hair tools that are made to last. Technology has since improved, though, so, I was interested in ghd’s (bold) claims about its newest design.

As a general rule, my hair takes around half an hour to go from wavy to straight, so, anything that can reduce that time is a win in my book. To really give this device a fair test, I timed how long it took to straighten my hair (all in the name of investigative journalism) and found the task was complete in about 15 minutes. Not only did the process take far less time than usual but the results were impressive – my hair looked and felt smooth and glossy. While I did have to do a few touch-ups in the morning, overall, I was impressed with just how long my hair stayed straight.

An issue I have found with my beloved max wide straighteners is it can be tricky to get to my roots, meaning I sometimes end up with a few rogue waves at the back. However, I found I was able to get closer to my roots with the chronos max, without it feeling too hot against my scalp.

My only slight gripe, though, is there is only one temperature setting (185C) – each hair type has a different heat tolerance, with fine hair requiring slightly lower temperatures (150-170C) than those with thick hair (which can handle 190-210C), so, I’d recommend steering away from this device if you do have thinner hair. That said, for those with thick hair, you cannot go wrong with this new hair tool.