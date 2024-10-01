9 best curly hair products to hydrate, moisturise and define locks

The market for hair products dedicated to waves, curls and coils is unrecognisable, compared with the choice available 20 years ago. Back then, most major brands didn’t have targeted curly hair lines – the closest we got was products targeting the horrifying curse of frizz, a characteristic that delivers volume and texture and really doesn’t deserve such a bad rap.

Two decades ago, straighteners ruled haircare routines, and those who did wear their natural texture had to do a lot of making-do, adapting or importing when it came to products.

Now, we have a huge offering of curly haircare – from the independent brands that drove the change to the big-brand launches that followed suit. From rich conditioners that nourish kinks and coils to lightweight milks that allow waves to pop, we’ve reached a point where there really is something for everyone.

If the snowballing options are leading to decision fatigue, however, we’re here to help. We’ve cherry-picked some holy-grail curly hair products and brands to help you care for your tresses while bringing out the very best in your natural hair type.

How we tested

open image in gallery Our reviewer in action, putting curly hair products to the test ( The Independent )

Having worked in beauty journalism for six years, and after a lifetime of caring for curly hair, our tester has highlighted the products and brands that really stand out. The tried-and-tested products in this line-up have earned permanent spots in our reviewer’s routine as well as in the routines of fellow curly and coily hair experts in the industry.

For reference, our tester has type 3B/3C curly Afro-textured hair with tight curls in some areas and spiral waves in others. However, her in-depth knowledge of other curl types has also factored into her reviews and recommendations.

The best curly hair products for 2024 are: