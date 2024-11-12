Shark flexfusion straight 5-in-1 air styler and dryer
- Key features: Wet-or-dry fusion straightener, wet-or-dry fusion brush, auto-wrap curlers, styling concentrator and curl-defining diffuser
- Why we love it
- So many functions
- Hair feels glossy and healthy
- Take note
- Hard to get to roots
- Compromised finish on textured hair
This tool is a solid piece of kit that covers all of your bases in one. For me, the attachment I was most excited about was the round fusion brush, with its column of ceramic plates nestled down a gap in the bristles. I long for gorgeous bouncy blow-drys but even when done by world-renowned hair stylists, they last about five minutes in my naturally curly hair, before turning into shapeless frizz. My hair needs plates after air-styling for it to last. So, I was excited about the prospect of my blow-drying brush having those plates included, to lock in a voluminous ’do.
Though the flexfusion straight wet mode runs the plates at low heat, I opted to avoid that side of the brush until the hair section I was working on was dry, then turned to the plates. I was really impressed with the initial silky, bouncy results and, even though my hair didn’t stay exactly like that after leaving the house, it didn’t completely frizz, either, instead turning into loose curls. That’s a big improvement on any other blow-dry brushes I’ve used, and I feel like it would be absolutely top-tier on straight or wavy textures that aren’t quite as determined as my hair is to return to their true form.
Two days later, I restyled the fluffy curly hair. I sprayed it damp with heat defence and was pleasantly surprised by the straightener attachment. Using the dry mode, the combination of air and plates seemed to provide a much gentler straightening process that was done in 20 minutes and left my hair soft and glossy. The downside is this device is not as nimble as a traditional straightener, and I did find it a little hard to get into the roots and edges.
The diffuser has deeply curved edges, which is great for getting in among the hair and for drying without marked circles or lines. Meanwhile, the auto-curlers are designed to be used from damp, to get a curl that holds, which makes it pretty tricky with textured hair that typically needs to be straightened before it can be curled. When I tried it on wet hair I just couldn’t get a sleek or lasting finish on the curls, while, when used on dry hair, it dropped instantly.
Overall, I didn’t see any signs of heat damage during or after trialling the tool, with my hair looking healthy and happy.