Over the past few years, consumers have been particularly interested in hair-styling tools that use a concentrated airflow to dry and style hair, instead of blasts of extreme heat, which do more harm than good. Dyson’s airwrap – which debuted in 2018 only to be modified in 2022 and again in 2024 – is one such hair tool that helps to minimise heat damage.

The airwrap has garnered high praise due to its multifunctionality – the cult device can dry and style any hair type, without using extreme heat, therefore reducing the risk of hair damage and breakage, while still creating salon-worthy hairstyles quickly. However, as the device comes with a hefty price tag of close to £500, we’ve been on the lookout for some purse-friendly alternatives.

Shark’s air styler and Revlon’s volumiser have proved popular options for people wanting to achieve similar results for less but we’ve tried and tested a variety of hair tools from multiple brands, across an array of price points, to find the best budget-friendly airwrap alternatives on the market.

How we tested

open image in gallery We tested a range of hair tools for this review ( Maisie Bovingdon )

For this review, we trialled alternative hair tools to the Dyson airwrap, by introducing them into our hair routine – every time hair-wash day came around, we tried drying and styling our mid-long, frizzy tresses with a different appliance, to see how each fared.

We trialled a selection of tools over the course of a month. We paid close attention to the various settings on each appliance, including different temperatures and speeds, as well as the numerous attachments in each set. We looked at how well the devices dried and styled our hair, how long that style held, and how easy it was to change between attachments, to assess which were the best alternatives to Dyson’s airwrap.

Maisie Bovingdon is a lifestyle journalist with more than a decade of experience across ecommerce, fashion, beauty, health and wellness. For IndyBest, she’s reviewed everything from hair straighteners and foundations to pilates equipment, thoroughly testing each product to bring you her honest opinions and help you track down the options that offer the best value for money.

The best Dyson airwrap alternatives for 2025 are: