Once synonymous with vacuum cleaners, Dyson became the unlikely brand to dominate the beauty space when it launched its supersonic hair dryer in 2016. In the decade since, Dyson has expanded its roster to include the airwrap, corrale straighteners and airstrait.

Fast becoming a hero tool for hair styling at home, the supersonic was designed to streamline your routine by styling and drying simultaneously. The tool’s innovative design revolutionised the industry thanks to its intelligent heat control, quiet motor and super fast speed (you’ve got no excuse for being late when using the supersonic).

Owing to constant innovation, the hair dryer has only grown in popularity – and price. The nural – my favourite hair dryer, and one of the latest models – costs £400, for example. But thanks to our exclusive code below, you can save a rare £120 on the sleek hair tool, which brings the price down to £280.





Since its original inception, Dyson has upgraded the supersonic with various attachments to add styling versatility – from a smoothing nozzle and styling concentrator to a diffuser. The supersonic nural is touted as its most intelligent dryer yet, with a focus on scalp and hair care using sensor technology.

At a time when scalp care is booming (tutorials have been viewed more than 3 billion times on TikTok), Dyson is arguably once again revolutionising the hair tool world. And I’m on board – since getting my hands on a nural upon its launch last year, I’ve relegated all other tools to the cupboard in favour of the speedy and scalp-friendly hair dryer.

How I tested

The Dyson supersonic nural hair dryer in action ( Daisy Lester )

Granted, it’s still not cheap – even with the generous £120 discount. So, should you invest? I’ve put the supersonic nural through its paces for more than a year, assessing everything from frizz management to drying capability. For context, I’ve got fine hair but a lot of it, which is prone to frizz – especially when heat styling.