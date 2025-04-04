About 60 per cent of the UK is classed as having hard water, meaning high amounts of calcium carbonate are found in pipes, showers and other water sources. Alongside limescale in your kettle, reduced water pressure and an increased likelihood of blocked drains, hard water also has an impact on your hair.

Dr Anjali Mahto, consultant dermatologist and founder of Self London, explains: “Hard water contains high levels of dissolved minerals, primarily calcium and magnesium, and these minerals can have a significant impact on both skin and hair health. For hair, hard water can leave a mineral deposit on the strands, making it feel rough, dry, and more prone to breakage.

“Those who colour their hair may notice their colour fades more quickly due to mineral build-up preventing proper pigment absorption. Additionally, hard water can contribute to scalp irritation and dandruff in some individuals.”

A growing number of brands have begun focusing on treating hair damage due to hard water by creating dedicated shampoos and treatments, such as Hello Klean, Act+Acre and L'Oréal Professionnel. Dr Mahto recommends opting for clarifying shampoos, which can help break down residue, and following up with a deeply hydrating conditioner or hair mask containing glycerin, hyaluronic acid, or shea butter to help replenish lost moisture. “Leave-in conditioners and serums formulated with silicones (such as dimethicone) can create a protective barrier to minimise further mineral build-up,” says Dr Mahto.

However, some brands have gone one step further and created showerhead filters, specifically designed to combat hard-water damage, improve water pressure and help you use less water. But how effective are they? Keep scrolling for our full review and verdict.

How I tested

I’ve spent the past few months putting some of the leading showerhead filter brands to the test. I examined each showerhead filter on how easy it was to install, any immediate differences I noticed in water pressure, the filtration system on offer, the aesthetic factor (let’s be honest, no one wants an ugly showerhead on show), price and long-term results.

The best showerhead filters for 2025 are: