These in-shower hard-water filters could make a difference to your hair health
About 60 per cent of the UK is classed as having hard water, meaning high amounts of calcium carbonate are found in pipes, showers and other water sources. Alongside limescale in your kettle, reduced water pressure and an increased likelihood of blocked drains, hard water also has an impact on your hair.
Dr Anjali Mahto, consultant dermatologist and founder of Self London, explains: “Hard water contains high levels of dissolved minerals, primarily calcium and magnesium, and these minerals can have a significant impact on both skin and hair health. For hair, hard water can leave a mineral deposit on the strands, making it feel rough, dry, and more prone to breakage.
“Those who colour their hair may notice their colour fades more quickly due to mineral build-up preventing proper pigment absorption. Additionally, hard water can contribute to scalp irritation and dandruff in some individuals.”
A growing number of brands have begun focusing on treating hair damage due to hard water by creating dedicated shampoos and treatments, such as Hello Klean, Act+Acre and L'Oréal Professionnel. Dr Mahto recommends opting for clarifying shampoos, which can help break down residue, and following up with a deeply hydrating conditioner or hair mask containing glycerin, hyaluronic acid, or shea butter to help replenish lost moisture. “Leave-in conditioners and serums formulated with silicones (such as dimethicone) can create a protective barrier to minimise further mineral build-up,” says Dr Mahto.
However, some brands have gone one step further and created showerhead filters, specifically designed to combat hard-water damage, improve water pressure and help you use less water. But how effective are they? Keep scrolling for our full review and verdict.
I’ve spent the past few months putting some of the leading showerhead filter brands to the test. I examined each showerhead filter on how easy it was to install, any immediate differences I noticed in water pressure, the filtration system on offer, the aesthetic factor (let’s be honest, no one wants an ugly showerhead on show), price and long-term results.
Picki Nicki is a German brand that makes its showerhead filter in Korea. It’s a simple but effective design that features two different filters – one in the showerhead handle, which filters sediment, rust and dirt; the other in the head itself, which reduces hard water and chlorine. Installation takes seconds – simply unscrew your old showerhead and screw this one on in its place. The brand claims this showerhead reduces water consumption by 35 per cent, and I was thoroughly impressed by how quickly it made a difference to the water pressure. I also appreciated the fact that the brand’s website details the studies it has conducted to evaluate product performance, enabling people to learn more before investing.
After washing my hair just once, it felt smoother, silkier and shinier, thanks to the vitamin C gel filter, which also includes glycerin and collagen, helping to keep your skin feeling supple. The vitamin C filter is used to reduce any residual chlorine that can be left on hair washed with hard water. After two weeks, I saw a huge improvement in my overall hair health, with less dryness and frizz.
If you want to introduce a showerhead filter to your everyday routine but are shopping on a budget, this is a decent option. It’s not as chic as others I tried but it’s easy to get to grips with and has a simple filtration system. It comes in plenty of colourways, including white, pink, black and silver, with five spray modes, silicone nozzles that distribute even water pressure and a universal fitting (just make sure you screw it on tightly, to avoid leaks).
The filtration system is made up of multi-coloured mineral balls in the handle and is designed to reduce chlorine and contaminants in your water while improving pressure. I believe it does both adequately for the low price tag. Inside each kit is the showerhead, two bags of mineral balls and a safety ring. Place the safety ring at the top of the handle and carefully pour one pack of filter beads in before tightening the showerhead to your hose attachment. It’s as simple as that.
Since this brand launched its showerhead in 2019, it has gone on to build its offering to include shampoos, conditioners, body wash, scalp soaks and body creams, but its elegant showerhead has remained at the core of the business. With the original design having undergone a few tweaks, I tested the showerhead 2.0, which comes in beige, black and chrome colourways. Typically, the filter lasts about 50 washes, and you can rotate the headpiece easily to remove the cartridge and swap it out for a new one. It has a two-step circular filtration system that reduces metals, chlorine and impurities in hard water, which you may not notice immediately, but you will see a marked improvement in the water pressure after just one use.
The filtration system contains three key ingredients for tackling hard water damage: KDF 55, which removes iron, lead and mercury (small amounts are found in water) and neutralises chlorine to keep skin feeling soft; activated carbon, which traps contaminants in your pipes; and amino acid granules, which keeps your natural hair oils intact, so it doesn’t feel dry and stripped of moisture. It looks super chic and is very easy to clean, install and incorporate into your daily routine. Overall, it’s well worth the investment.
I loved that this showerhead has four spray modes: rainfall, spray, mixed and a powerful cleaning jet stream (which is fantastic for cleaning your shower walls, too). To adjust the water pressure, simply twist the handle of the showerhead to run through each mode.
It offers a 15-stage filtration system that reduces chlorine, bacteria, algae and fungus, thanks to the inclusion of concealed activated carbon, vitamin C, and ceramic balls in the showerhead handle. You can also quickly turn off the water flow by pressing the large stop button on the head. My only gripe is how heavy the silicone massage head is – something to keep in mind if you don’t have a very structurally sound shower setup.
Along with the handheld showerhead, you get a 1.5m stainless steel hose, teflon tape and two extra washers. Overall, it’s reasonably priced, easy to install and improves the water pressure and makes washing your hair a quicker experience, thanks to the adjustable water spray options.
Taking the top spot is the Picki Nicki filtered showerhead. It made a drastic and immediate improvement to my water pressure and hair health, delivering results after a single shower. I also love the aesthetically pleasing design and the fact that it’s easy to install. If you’re not as keen to splash the cash, Meko and Magichome offer decent products at budget-friendly prices.
