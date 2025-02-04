As well as making sure we don’t slip when we get out of the bath or shower (or flood the bathroom floor), the best bath mats provide a treat for our feet, which happen to be among the most sensory parts of the body.

Bath mats come in all shapes, sizes, textures, colours and levels of absorbency, but some of the top criteria to consider when choosing one are how practical, absorbent and non-slip the mat is.

Choosing a bath mat is also entirely subjective. While some people may opt for the softest and most cushioned option, others will keep design, colour and style front of mind. After all, a bath mat is a fairly affordable item that can give your bathroom a pop of vibrancy or character.

You could even have more than one on rotation. Many of the mats we tested can be tucked or rolled away or hung over the side of the bath or towel rail when not in use.

How we tested

When it came to testing the best bath mats, our reviewer stepped up to the plate

We tested myriad mats over the course of a month. Top of our list of things to consider were comfort, absorbency, non-slip capabilities and aesthetics. Washability was also a key reviewing metric: there’s nothing worse than when a bath mat sheds flecks of cotton or becomes wafer thin after one or two washes. Keep reading to find out which ones are worthy of a spot in your bathroom.

Why you can trust us

Kayleigh Rattle is a freelance writer and editor who specialises in covering homeware, among other things. She has written several product reviews for IndyBest, covering everything from shelving units to reusable lunch boxes. She knows how to spot quality, good-value items and will always offer her honest opinions after thoroughly testing products, to help you select the best items for your home.

