I used to see bathroom scales as something you’d only pull out when you were interested in your weight. But after testing dozens of smart bathroom scales over the past few years, alongside fitness trackers, smartwatches and other health tech, I’ve come to appreciate how much they can actually offer. The best bathroom scales don’t just track your weight, they track trends in body composition, fat loss, muscle mass and even nerve health and heart rate.

Most modern smart scales these days use something called bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA), a painless electrical current that’s sent through your body to estimate your fat, muscle and water levels. It’s not a medical-grade reading, but it’s really good at helping you spot patterns over time. Jonathan Wells, professor of anthropology and paediatric nutrition at University College London, tells me that while you shouldn’t expect BIA to give you an accurate value on day one, it will deliver a good indication as to whether you’re gaining or losing muscle and fat. “The real value comes from seeing the direction of travel,” he says.

With that in mind, I’ve spent the past year stepping on and off dozens of smart and digital bathroom scales to find the best, tracking my metrics week by week and weighing their accuracy against one another. Eufy’s P2 pro smart scale stood out for its balance of features and value, while the Withings body comp scale gave me the most amount of data, with easy-to-follow trends and detailed graphs. These are the best bathroom scales in 2025.

How I tested

I've tried and tested a range of the best bathroom scales ( Alex Lee/The Independent )

I’ve spent several months testing a mix of smart and digital bathroom scales, using each one regularly to track body composition metrics and compare week-to-week trends. I do CrossFit most days, occasionally intermittent fast and regularly monitor my weight and muscle mass as part of my routine, so I was particularly interested in finding the best scales for tracking my progress.

I’ve looked at how consistent the readings were across multiple weigh-ins, how intuitive the set-up felt and how good the companion app was for monitoring changes over time.

While the BIA-based smart bathroom scales in this list are safe for most people, manufacturers advise against using them if you’re pregnant or have a pacemaker.

Here’s what I looked out for while testing every bathroom scale:

Accuracy and consistency: I weighed myself multiple times a week on each scale to see how consistent the readings were. I noted down if the numbers stayed fairly consistent, jumped around or didn’t reflect real changes over time.

I weighed myself multiple times a week on each scale to see how consistent the readings were. I noted down if the numbers stayed fairly consistent, jumped around or didn’t reflect real changes over time. Smart features: I’m data obsessed, so I looked at what each scale could actually track, not just body fat or BMI, but other metrics like muscle mass, heart rate and body water.

I’m data obsessed, so I looked at what each scale could actually track, not just body fat or BMI, but other metrics like muscle mass, heart rate and body water. App experience: I downloaded every app and used it daily to log my weigh-ins, looking at how easy it was to use, whether I could spot trends easily and the simplicity of switching profiles, setting goals or syncing with other apps like MyFitnessPal or Apple Health.

I downloaded every app and used it daily to log my weigh-ins, looking at how easy it was to use, whether I could spot trends easily and the simplicity of switching profiles, setting goals or syncing with other apps like MyFitnessPal or Apple Health. Design and usability: A smart scale shouldn’t be an eyesore in your bathroom. As well as how it looked, I tested how easy each scale was to store, how readable the screen was and whether it responded well when stepped on, as well as sturdiness and flimsiness underfoot.

A smart scale shouldn’t be an eyesore in your bathroom. As well as how it looked, I tested how easy each scale was to store, how readable the screen was and whether it responded well when stepped on, as well as sturdiness and flimsiness underfoot. Extra features: I tried out baby and pet modes (where available) and tested object weighing for things like luggage, and looked at whether the scales connected via Bluetooth, wifi or both.

