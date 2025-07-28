Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.
These are my favourite tried and tested bathroom scales for tracking every body metric
I used to see bathroom scales as something you’d only pull out when you were interested in your weight. But after testing dozens of smart bathroom scales over the past few years, alongside fitness trackers, smartwatches and other health tech, I’ve come to appreciate how much they can actually offer. The best bathroom scales don’t just track your weight, they track trends in body composition, fat loss, muscle mass and even nerve health and heart rate.
Most modern smart scales these days use something called bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA), a painless electrical current that’s sent through your body to estimate your fat, muscle and water levels. It’s not a medical-grade reading, but it’s really good at helping you spot patterns over time. Jonathan Wells, professor of anthropology and paediatric nutrition at University College London, tells me that while you shouldn’t expect BIA to give you an accurate value on day one, it will deliver a good indication as to whether you’re gaining or losing muscle and fat. “The real value comes from seeing the direction of travel,” he says.
With that in mind, I’ve spent the past year stepping on and off dozens of smart and digital bathroom scales to find the best, tracking my metrics week by week and weighing their accuracy against one another. Eufy’s P2 pro smart scale stood out for its balance of features and value, while the Withings body comp scale gave me the most amount of data, with easy-to-follow trends and detailed graphs. These are the best bathroom scales in 2025.
I’ve spent several months testing a mix of smart and digital bathroom scales, using each one regularly to track body composition metrics and compare week-to-week trends. I do CrossFit most days, occasionally intermittent fast and regularly monitor my weight and muscle mass as part of my routine, so I was particularly interested in finding the best scales for tracking my progress.
I’ve looked at how consistent the readings were across multiple weigh-ins, how intuitive the set-up felt and how good the companion app was for monitoring changes over time.
While the BIA-based smart bathroom scales in this list are safe for most people, manufacturers advise against using them if you’re pregnant or have a pacemaker.
Here’s what I looked out for while testing every bathroom scale:
Alex Lee is The Independent’s senior tech critic and has been reviewing everything in the world of health tech for almost a decade. He’s tested hundreds of gadgets over the years, from fitness trackers and smartwatches to sleep tech and massage guns, so he knows what to look for when it comes to app experience, user design and long-term usability.
Intelligent, good-looking, dependable. No, I’m not talking about my significant other, I’m talking about the Eufy smart scale P2 pro, which is all of those things, in one, easy to use, affordable package.
Not only does it look sleek, with its polished mirrored glass surface in either black or white, and its clear LED screen, but it helped me measure a whole host of metrics. I could see my weight (of course), my body fat percentage, water mass, muscle mass, and even my levels of subcutaneous fat (stored just beneath your skin), as well as my body’s age and my basal metabolic rate (BMR, the rate at which the body uses energy while at rest).
There is so much accessible information inside the app, too. You can set mini goals for weight and body fat percentage, receive daily weigh-in reminders and see all your data plotted on a graph. I also liked that I could see a 3D model of my body and rotate it at every angle.
Best of all? It doesn’t cost an eye-watering amount, and there’s no extra monthly subscription – everything’s ready to go out of the box (including a tape measure). My only slight niggle is it’s quite a compact machine – it’s easy to put away, but the platform is fairly narrow.
You don’t need to spend a pretty penny to track your body composition metrics. Etekcity’s body composition scale is an affordable pick and frequently falls below £20. It’s a smart-looking machine, and while the LED display looks a little old-fashioned, it does the job.
Like other Etekcity products, it works with the VeSync app, and measures a whole host of body composition metrics, such as BMR, subcutaneous fat, protein and metabolic age, as well as your body fat percentage, muscle mass, bone mass, water mass and protein percentage. It also has a baby mode, so you can measure your baby’s body weight and BMI – other body composition metrics are turned off if you use this mode. I liked that I could even weigh my dog, as well as parcels as light as 100g.
The app was simple and easy to use, and I liked that I could see every single body composition metric plotted on a graph. I could set goals and even sync the app to apps such as MyFitnessPal.
The numbers occasionally felt a little off compared with higher-priced models, and I wish it worked with wifi as well as Bluetooth, but I still managed to get a good trend line over time. This is a good machine with a relatively small price tag.
Withings has been making smart scales for more than a decade, and it shows. If you’re anything like me and care about the data, the Withings body comp is the best for tracking body fat, building muscle and trying to keep an eye on your overall health. I do CrossFit several times a week, so having a scale that can keep up with real changes in muscle mass (and not just my weight) is incredibly helpful.
The comprehensive machine is a doddle to set up with the app, connecting directly over wifi, instead of Bluetooth, meaning it automatically uploaded all my data to the app without me needing to have my phone nearby. I was able to track my weight, body fat percentage, muscle mass, lean mass, bone mass and water mass. The game-changing metrics, though, is that it can also track your visceral fat (the fat around your vital organs), vascular age and your nerve health. All of this data flashes up on the LED screen, and you can change what you do and don’t want to see inside the app, including the weather and air quality.
In the app, you can see your trends over time on a graph. Withings breaks down your body composition metrics into a percentage or unit of measurement, and tells you whether a specific metric, such as your muscle mass or fat mass, is going up or down. Withings also gives you quick missions to complete in the app – from stepping on the app to doing 30 minutes of activity. There is a premium subscription that gives you access to workouts and nutrition programmes, but it’s not necessary in the slightest to get the most out of the scales.
The scale can store results for up to eight people. It can tell who is who, based on their weight and composition, so I didn’t need to change profiles, and it also has a specially designed baby and puppy mode, which can measure a baby or pup’s weight when you step onto the platform with your loved one in your arms. It’s a neat little machine, and really easy to use.
Xiaomi might have started life as a smartphone manufacturer, but it’s really started to make a name for itself in the realm of home gadgetry in recent years. This scale is a slick-looking machine – it doesn’t look like it has a display until you step on and the digits pop up on its white surface, as if there weren’t an LED display at all.
It can do a boatload of things. Not only was I able to measure all my body composition metrics, including body fat percentage, visceral fat, muscle mass, protein and water, but the smart scale was even clever enough to weigh objects up to 10kg, making it ideal for luggage. I was even able to do a balance test, to see how long and how well I could stand on one foot (spoiler alert: not very long).
However, there were a few issues with the mi 2. I found it inflated my metrics by a percentage point or more when compared to the other scales on this list, so, I can’t be certain of its accuracy or reliability. The important thing though, as Jonathan Wells explained earlier, is that you’ll get a trend-line over time.
It’s also a Bluetooth-only scale, so you’ll need your phone nearby to sync your weigh-ins. I also wasn’t a massive fan of the app – it all felt a little cluttered. Lastly, there aren’t any batteries in the box, so I had to dash out to get four AAA batteries before I could set it up. Having said that, I love the object weighing feature, and it’s a pretty affordable option.
If you’ve got a Garmin smartwatch and want everything to sync together, then the index S2 smart scale is for you. It looks elegant with its curved corners and full-colour display, and syncs seamlessly with the Garmin Connect app over both Bluetooth and wifi. I didn’t have to keep my phone nearby to log weigh-ins, which made things feel effortless.
The screen crams in a lot of information. You’ll see your weight, BMI, body fat percentage, bone mass, muscle mass, water levels and monthly trends – along with the date, time, battery level and wifi strength all at once. Personally, I found it a bit cluttered. The app doesn’t offer much beyond what’s already on the display either, which made it feel slightly limited next to other scales I tested.
Another small frustration is that you have to tap the scale with your foot to activate it before every weigh-in, and sometimes it just wouldn’t register. It also feels a bit expensive considering the Eufy P2 Pro tracks more data for less. But if you’re already using a Garmin watch, the integration here is worth it, and the design’s undeniably polished.
This scale isn’t just sustainable, it’s ideal for the forgetful. I liked that it didn’t need batteries at all. Instead, it’s self-powered: just press the raised button with your foot before stepping on for a reading.
It’s a no-frills machine, but the results came through quickly and consistently, even though I was initially sceptical about the whole battery-free thing. You can view your weight in stones, pounds or kilos, and I found the platform comfortable to stand on – socks on or off. The LCD screen is big enough, though not the brightest if your bathroom’s dim.
There’s no body fat or BMI data here, so it’s best suited for people who just want the basics. One small issue I noticed was the position of the power button. It’s right in the middle, so I couldn’t use it to weigh boxes or bags. Still, for a simple, eco-conscious option, it’s a handy little scale.
I wasn’t expecting too much from Homedic’s body analyser scale. It’s Bluetooth-only, so I had to open my phone every time I took a measurement, and pretty stripped back compared to the likes of Withings or Eufy, but I actually really liked it. It doesn’t really add anything to the actual weighing experience, but it has a nice pulsing ambient light in the centre that glows as you weigh in, which yeah, sounds a bit gimmicky, but made me want to keep using it just to see it pulse.
It tracks a huge number of metrics too, including body fat percentage, muscle mass, BMI, water weight, visceral fat and metabolic age, syncing all the data to the Homedics Health app over Bluetooth. It was one of the most reliable in terms of connectivity – I didn’t have to close the app and reopen it to trigger the save. When you do stand on the scale, you’ll also be able to save a picture of all your stats.
While it’s quite a simple app, it’s taken a lot of good design cues from Withings. Your results are displayed on a clean graph, and I could tap the data point to view more detail – similar to how the Withings app works. I could also set weight and body fat goals, which was a nice touch. It did think my body fat percentage was slightly less than the others I’ve tested here, but again, it’s the pattern that matters most.
There’s also an athlete mode you can enable in the app before your first weigh-in if you train regularly. It tweaks the readings to better reflect lean body composition and avoid overestimating fat. There’s also a baby mode, and you can have up to eight profiles. It’s a great Bluetooth-only scale that looks really nice and gives you the data you need.
The Eufy smart scale P2 pro is my favourite smart scale of the lot. It’s cheap, syncs with Bluetooth and wifi, provides thorough body composition measurements and looked the sleekest of the bunch. If you want a detailed look at your body’s metrics, I can’t fault the Withings body comp smart scale, which is so comprehensive, featuring a pulse wave velocity sensor so I could analyse my overall cardiovascular health. If you don’t mind the hefty price tag, the Withings machine is the one to get.
Smart scales help to give you a clear picture of your health and fitness by offering additional metrics besides weight, including body mass index (BMI), body fat percentage, muscle mass and more. They do this by sending a small, non-harmful electrical impulse through your body to measure the resistance, or impedance, your body gives against the current in bone, fat and muscle. They must be used barefoot and it is important to note that they should not be used by anyone who is pregnant or anyone who uses a pacemaker.
While mechanical and digital scales can give you a basic reading of your weight, smart scales can provide you with even more information about your body, allowing you to log your weight and track changes remotely on your smartphone. They are the most accurate of all the options and also offer the most comprehensive view of the composition of your body.
As well as tracking your weight, smart scales can calculate everything from body fat and muscle mass to BMI, water percentage and even your resting metabolism. These measurements can help give a better overview of your general health and knowing how much fat, water, muscle and bone your body is made up of can give insight into whether you are achieving your health goals. However, it's important to remember that these values are estimates and that you should always consult a doctor for the most accurate measurements and advice.
Some smart bathroom scales also give users the option to measure objects and babies, and the best ones have simple-to-use apps with goal-setting features to keep you on track.
