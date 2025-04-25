Can ghd’s new wave wand help me achieve effortless mermaid hair?

The latest season of The White Lotus might be over, but its influence is set to endure well into the summer. Aimee Lou Wood’s character, Chelsea, and Michelle Monaghan’s Jaclyn have become the poster girls for “holiday hair” – think tousled, perfectly undone waves after a day spent at the beach dipping in and out of the sea.

While most of us won’t be spending a week at the Four Seasons in Koh Samui this summer, that doesn’t mean we can’t look like we have, and one of the most popular methods to achieve these mermaid-style beachy waves is with a heated tool.

Thought you’d left your crimping iron in the Nineties? Think again. All the best haircare brands have launched professional-standard wavers in recent years, each delivering bouncy locks. Unlike your curling iron, these wavers specialise in creating bends rather than twists, to ensure your waves look as natural and soft as possible.

The latest brand to get in on the action is ghd, which has just launched its first triple waver. The new tool is designed to replicate surfer-girl waves without sacrificing on health and shine (sea salt can lead to dry, brittle and frizzy hair).

Operating at an optimum styling temperature of 185C to protect the hair’s texture, the tool features three chunky barrels, with the brand claiming it helps reduce frizz and boost natural shine.

How I tested

The ghd wave has a sleek black design ( Daisy Lester )

I’ve got naturally curly hair, but the waves are undefined and frizzy (particularly when left to air dry), which prevents me from embracing my coils. So, I wanted to see if I could create a curled, beachy look with ghd’s tool, minus the frizz.

I took ghd UK ambassador Halley Briske’s advice for using the waver: “The evenness will always come from consistent section sizing, and this is very important. Medium is best, always. When we talk about longevity, it is so important to emphasise a good prep with styling products, otherwise you can expect a limp style in no time.”

I’ve been testing the tool for a week ahead of its launch (using a heat protectant before styling), from evenings out for dinner to long days at work. Each time, I blow-dried my hair straight before using the ghd tool so I could easily section my hair.

Considering ease-of-use (I always want my tools to be quick and fuss-free), as well as the finished look, I assessed how long the waves stayed put and the tool’s value for money (at £159, it sits at the top end of the market). Here’s my verdict on ghd’s first-ever wave tool.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Senior writer Daisy Lester has been covering beauty at The Independent for the past four years. She’s an expert on everything from fake tan to bronzing drops, SPF and the latest and greatest hair styling tools. From Benefit and Jones Road make-up to Refy skincare, Daisy has reviewed countless products and will always offer her honest opinions to help you find the beauty products worth buying.