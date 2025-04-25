Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Can ghd’s new wave wand help me achieve effortless mermaid hair?

The tool promises beachy, tousled locks with less frizz and more shine

Daisy Lester
Friday 25 April 2025 04:03 EDT
The ghd wave costs £159, with a three barrel design
The ghd wave costs £159, with a three barrel design (iStock/The Independent )

The latest season of The White Lotus might be over, but its influence is set to endure well into the summer. Aimee Lou Wood’s character, Chelsea, and Michelle Monaghan’s Jaclyn have become the poster girls for “holiday hair” – think tousled, perfectly undone waves after a day spent at the beach dipping in and out of the sea.

While most of us won’t be spending a week at the Four Seasons in Koh Samui this summer, that doesn’t mean we can’t look like we have, and one of the most popular methods to achieve these mermaid-style beachy waves is with a heated tool.

Thought you’d left your crimping iron in the Nineties? Think again. All the best haircare brands have launched professional-standard wavers in recent years, each delivering bouncy locks. Unlike your curling iron, these wavers specialise in creating bends rather than twists, to ensure your waves look as natural and soft as possible.

The latest brand to get in on the action is ghd, which has just launched its first triple waver. The new tool is designed to replicate surfer-girl waves without sacrificing on health and shine (sea salt can lead to dry, brittle and frizzy hair).

Operating at an optimum styling temperature of 185C to protect the hair’s texture, the tool features three chunky barrels, with the brand claiming it helps reduce frizz and boost natural shine.

Related

How I tested

The ghd wave has a sleek black design
The ghd wave has a sleek black design (Daisy Lester)

I’ve got naturally curly hair, but the waves are undefined and frizzy (particularly when left to air dry), which prevents me from embracing my coils. So, I wanted to see if I could create a curled, beachy look with ghd’s tool, minus the frizz.

I took ghd UK ambassador Halley Briske’s advice for using the waver: “The evenness will always come from consistent section sizing, and this is very important. Medium is best, always. When we talk about longevity, it is so important to emphasise a good prep with styling products, otherwise you can expect a limp style in no time.”

I’ve been testing the tool for a week ahead of its launch (using a heat protectant before styling), from evenings out for dinner to long days at work. Each time, I blow-dried my hair straight before using the ghd tool so I could easily section my hair.

Considering ease-of-use (I always want my tools to be quick and fuss-free), as well as the finished look, I assessed how long the waves stayed put and the tool’s value for money (at £159, it sits at the top end of the market). Here’s my verdict on ghd’s first-ever wave tool.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Senior writer Daisy Lester has been covering beauty at The Independent for the past four years. She’s an expert on everything from fake tan to bronzing drops, SPF and the latest and greatest hair styling tools. From Benefit and Jones Road make-up to Refy skincare, Daisy has reviewed countless products and will always offer her honest opinions to help you find the beauty products worth buying.

ghd wave

ghd wave review
  • Temperature : 185C
  • Settings : One
  • Heat up time: 40 seconds
  • Why we love it
    • Creates tousled, soft waves
    • Takes less than 20 minutes
    • One setting for easy functionality
    • Waves last into the evening and next day
  • Take note
    • Heavy and clunky
    • Takes some trial and error
    • Doesn't combat frizz

Design

The ghd wave boasts a sleek black look, in line with the brand’s existing roster of cult hair tools. It’s complete with a long cable for extra versatility and even has a small stand built in so you can rest the tool during use without burning a surface top. There’s also an automatic “sleep” mode to avoid that recognisable panic after you’ve left the house.

The sheer size of the tool is somewhat intimidating at first, but the large barrels have been designed to help achieve natural-looking waves in signature S-shape swirls.

Performance

It’s incredibly easy to operate, with just one button and temperature setting (185C). Simply hold down the on-switch and wait 40 seconds for it to heat up (it helpfully beeps when it’s ready to use). Similarly, hold the button down to turn off (it beeps again to confirm it’s switched off).

ghd wave tool
The tool is heavy but straightforward to use (Daisy Lester )

You create a tousled look by sectioning your hair. The bigger the section, the looser the waves, but a medium amount of hair is best for definition. Simply clamp the tool down on each section, working your way down to the ends. To create an undone look, I started parallel to my eyebrows. I have quite frizzy, unruly hair, which sometimes struggles to hold heat styling. In this case, it took around 20 seconds for the curls to hold, but thinner hair might require around 10 seconds (prepare for some test runs to get your timings right for your hair type).

Styling wasn’t as effortless as I’d hoped, as the tool began to feel quite heavy; I was holding it with two hands by the end. In addition, reaching the back of your head is a tricky task which may require an additional pair of hands.

The results

After some trial and error, the entire look took around 15 minutes to complete once I got the hang of the tool and timings.

ghd wave tool review
Before and after styling with the ghd wave tool (Daisy Lester )

The barrels are the perfect size for defined, tousled waves without looking too crimped. But while the brand promised that the barrels would combat frizz, I still found a little. To be fair, a quick go-over with smoothing cream did the trick, but it won’t solve it off the bat. Be warned, the tool feels very hot - I had a couple of close shaves with burning myself. That being said, the tool did pass the true test: the mermaid waves lasted long into the evening and even into the next day, though with much less definition.

  1.  £159 from Ghdhair.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: ghd wave

Overall, the ghd wave helps you achieve tousled, beachy waves like you’ve just had a dip in the ocean. But while the curls might look effortless, the process is not. The tool is heavy and clunky to use, so it takes some trial and error to get a feel for the waver in your hand. The functionality of the tool is super simple, with just one setting and clamp, but on hair types like mine – there’s a lot of it and it’s frizzy – it needed around 20 seconds on each section, which seemed to only exacerbate frizz.

If you’ve already got curly or wavy hair, then the tool might not be for you, especially considering the steep price (instead, use a styling product to enhance your natural curls). But if you’ve got sleek, straight locks, then ghd’s tool is sure to work wonders on adding waves and volume for that enviable “holiday hair” look.

For more hair tool recommendations, we’ve rounded up the best hair dryers for 2025

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in