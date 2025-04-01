Dyson’s new supersonic dryer styled my hair in less than five minutes

Best known for high-tech domestic appliances, Dyson shook up the beauty industry in 2016 with the launch of its first supersonic hair dryer. The brand reconfigured the digital motor used in its vacuums and hand-drying appliances for its hair tools, and the rest is history.

The brand then launched the airwrap multi-styler and the corrale hair straighteners in quick succession. These innovative approaches set a new standard for the industry, fundamentally rethinking the design and technology of the hair dryer to prioritise hair health.

Last year, these two appliances were succeeded by the Dyson supersonic r, a brand-new hair dryer. Debuted in February 2024 at Paris Fashion Week, it came with a major catch: only professional stylists were allowed to use it.

However, that gatekeeping has come to an end. The brand has just made the professional version of the supersonic hair dryer available to purchase for the very first time. Setting it apart from the other tools in the range, the pro hair dryer boasts a unique “r” design, making it 20 per cent smaller and 30 per cent lighter than the original supersonic, adding to its user-friendly appeal.

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your existing Dyson supersonic hair dryer or thinking of investing for the very first time, I was among the first to try the re-launched r model to see if it’s worth the splurge.

How we tested

Testing the Dyson supersonic r hair dryer at home ( Daisy Lester )

Putting the r hair dryer through its paces at home, I tested each setting and attachment while considering the feel of it in my hand, timing how fast it dried my hair and how comfortable the heat was. My current go-to hair dryer is the Dyson nural, and I’ve also tried the previous supersonic models, so I compared the differences between the pro model and its predecessors.

As well as drying my own hair, I went to the Larry King Mayfair salon for a masterclass in using the r supersonic hair dryer from Larry King himself. Stylists like King have used the tool since its launch in 2024, so I wanted to see how the professional hair dryer translated from the salon to my home. Here’s my verdict.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

As The Independent’s senior shopping writer, Daisy Lester covers the latest trends and lifestyle news for IndyBest. She has her finger on the pulse when it comes to beauty. From Benefit and Jones Road make-up to Refy skincare and Dyson hair dryers, Daisy has reviewed countless products and will always offer her honest opinions to help you find the products worth buying.