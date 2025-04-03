Garnier vitamin C daily UV brightening fluid glow, SPF 50+
- SPF: 50
- Key ingredients: Vitamin C
- Shades: One shade
- Why we love it
- Brightening
- Light coverage
- Take note
- No shade range
Garnier’s budget vitamin C fluid glow face cream gives premium formulas a serious run for their money. With SPF50, it offers high UV protection, while the formula itself has a super lightweight, gel-like consistency that is seamless and smooth to apply. It’s easily blended with your fingers, and the texture isn’t greasy – it absorbs quickly, too. While there’s a slight sunscreen scent to the formula, it’s not off-putting.
The pigment is glowy and blurring rather than tinted, as it’s designed to suit all skin tones (those on TikTok praise it as being brown- and dark-skin-friendly).
I’ve found that the pinky hue adapts to my skin tone for dewy, plump and glowy results, and the coverage works to mask small blemishes too. The light coverage is equally impressive, with one application lasting a good six hours.
Some might find the coverage a little too light, but the good news is that the formula sits nicely under other face bases. If you’re layering it under foundation or concealer, you won’t find any piling, with the Garnier formula doubling up as an SPF primer. For the price and generous tube size (40ml), this is a hero high street buy.