Best shampoos for oily hair, tried and tested by a beauty expert

Your hair-washing routine is just as important as a thorough skincare regimen. Just like our face, our scalp has oil glands that can overproduce and leave you with greasy strands. If you’re sick of washing your hair constantly or are always reaching for dry shampoo to add life back into your tresses, you may have an oily scalp, and require a dedicated shampoo for cleansing.

Dr Anastasia Therianou, consultant dermatologist and hair loss expert says that a greasy scalp and dull hair are the two main characteristics of oily hair and often lacks root volume, especially if not frequently washed. “Oily hair tends to occur through genes but there are other causes, particularly hormones (including stress hormones) or by using products that do not clean the scalp properly. If you are predisposed to excessive sweating, this can also trigger oily hair, as can environmental pollutants and climatic temperature changes,” she explained.

Excess oil production can be combated by washing your hair regularly and using the right shampoo, she reveals. “Rather than simply giving the hair a quick lather then rinsing, leave the shampoo in for a few minutes to give it enough time to work.” Dr Therianou cites clarifying shampoos as the most effective tool in your shower routine and recommends steering clear of sulphate-free shampoos as “sulphates are the ingredients that help clean the scalp properly.”

She also advises applying conditioner only on the ends of the hair and never to the roots and ensuring you rinse off any shampoo and conditioner thoroughly to avoid exasperating any oiliness. Lastly, “it’s important to avoid using too many styling products on the roots of the hair, too, and obviously, avoid using any type of hair oil near the scalp.”

In a bid to find the very best shampoos for oily hair, we put a range of brands to the test, spanning luxury buys and affordable picks to see which one deserves a spot in your shower.

How we tested

Over a number of months, we tried each shampoo a minimum of three times and blowdried as well as air-dried our locks. We examined each for value for money, effectiveness at reducing oil production and therefore greasiness, packaging and scent to narrow it down to the top eight.

The best shampoos for oily hair for 2024 are: