The lesser-known haircare ingredient that is going viral

TikTokers have officially declared their latest obsession: batana oil. It’s being dubbed the holy grail of hair growth, hydration and a plethora of other benefits.

Somewhat of a sidestep from recent trends around scalp health and rosemary oil, this latest haircare phenomenon has users like hair growth pioneer @lifeaszeph raving about the ingredient’s ability to transform the hair cuticle (leaving it less prone to damage). Likewise, the late D. Sebi – the Honduran herbalist who famously catered to the health of Eddie Murphy and John Travolta – cited batana oil as being abundant in all the nutrients, vitamins and properties that a healthy scalp should possess for optimal hair growth and follicle strength.

We wanted to get down to brass tax about the craze before splashing our cash, and who better to talk to than award-winning salon founder and Aveda sustainability ambassador, Gina Conway? If you’re not familiar with her work, Conway has styled everyone from Prue Leith to Maggie Gyllenhaal’s hair, as well as working with designers including Vivienne Westwood and Valentino.

Now, on hand to answer everything we could possibly need to know about the latest in hair health, read on for the ultimate batana oil how-to from the pro in the know.

What is batana oil?

“Batana oil is derived from American oil palm,” it’s “ rich in “omega-6 and omega-9, and contains a lot of vitamin E which has strong antioxidant properties”, explains Conway.

“It’s widely used for hair and scalp issues where extra nourishment is needed to support the body’s own healing processes,” explaining that it’s often used in conjunction with hair loss.

Is batana oil good for hair?

In short, it is good for your hair because it can help “hair to rebuild its oil reserves and protect it over time from environmental damage”.

Does batana oil help regrow or thicken hair?

While Conway admits “there are no clinical trials to support this claim”, and that “it’s unlikely a single oil will help”, she does motion that “the ritual of hair oiling and scalp massage alongside a hair supplement can do wonders for hair health”.

She stresses the importance of being mindful when watching videos where people claim batana oil has helped with hair regrowth, adding that many are trying to make a business out of video production. Then again, Conway does add: “Try it yourself, it certainly won’t do any harm.”

Curbing our expectations, she says that “hair grows approximately half an inch per month, but it grows in cycles, so not all [hair is] in the growing phase at the same time”. This “means that for any hair growth product, you’d expect to wait about three months to see any changes in the hair. If you are getting regrowth results, then you would also expect the hair to start to look thicker after about six months [of consistent use].”

For Conway, what you consume (versus topical treatments) is more likely to dictate the state of your hair and its growth, citing zinc, magnesium and biotin, folic acid

How to use batana oil

Application is simple, explains Conway: “Just apply a small amount directly on the scalp and massage”, rubbing into the “root especially” as this is “where you want more visible results”. It can be left on, but for those with fine, oil-prone hair, she recommends leaving it overnight and washing it out in the morning. It’s also important to use it sparingly as it can “easily build up”.

As with any topical treatment, Conway says to use it daily, recommending that you “incorporate a scalp massage into this ritual so that you’re also destressing the scalp and encouraging blood flow to the follicles”.

