Forget rhode, Aldi’s £2.99 peptide lip treatment is impressive

Rhode’s skin peptide lip treatment has been a viral sensation for several years now, but what if we told you you’d be able to get the same plumping, gloss-enhancing results for £15 less? That’s right, Aldi has launched yet another high-end inspired beauty product and this time it’s a Lacura peptide lip treatment (£2.99, Aldi.co.uk) to rival rhode.

The appeal of rhode (the brainchild brand of Hailey Bieber) and its peptide lip treatment is its hefty claims of visible plumping and reduced fine lines. The original formula features a myriad of moisture-replenishing fatty acids, vitamins and – its USP – elasticity-boosting peptides.

Of the ingredients we clocked in the rhode formula, Lacura’s peptide treatment features the same shea butter, vitamin E-rich babassu oil, and not one, but two types of peptides. This is one more than rhode, with both brands featuring ‘palmitoyl tripeptide-1’, which supports and repairs the skin. By comparison, Lacura’s additional ‘palmitoyl tetrapeptide-7’ works to prevent collagen loss and halt the signs of ageing in their tracks, versus simply acting after the fact, in the case of rhode. Well done, Aldi.

Lacura peptide lip treatment: £2.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery Aldi has released the peptide treatment in the same unscented, watermelon and salted caramel flavours as Bieber ( Lucy Smith )

Reviewing the rhode formula in our test of the full rhode skincare collection, we found the treatment to be “restorative but not in the slightest bit sticky”. Speaking to the texture of the product, our tester said: “It sits nicely on top of lipstick and/or lip liner but it’s also great to use on its own.” And, as for the three flavours, they added: “Salted caramel is as decadent and as sweet as you’d expect, while the watermelon variety doesn’t smell artificial.” Surprisingly, regarding the sensitive skin-friendly unscented option, it “has a tiny hint of sweetness,” too.

Taking our reviewer’s feedback into consideration as we put the Lacura alternative to the test, we first paid attention to the stickiness (or lack thereof) of the cheaper treatment.

open image in gallery The Lacura treatment was silky and comforting on the lips ( Lucy Smith )

The Lacura lip peptide felt nourishing and non-cloying, and in terms of its performance when paired with a lip colour, it added a luxe-like shine to our go-to matte lipstick. Given its sub-£3 price, we were hesitant about the flavours as normally this is where more affordable formulas fall down. Thankfully, Lacura bucked the curve and the salted caramel flavour in particular was enjoyable on both scent and taste fronts. We wouldn’t go as far as to say it edible – like, say, the Lush sugar lip scrubs – but it left neither an unpleasant taste nor an artificial, dislikable aroma upon application.

After use, our lips felt smoothed and soft, while fine lines appeared visibly filled. Regarding the product’s staying power it was surprisingly drink-proof and, all in all, we were certainly impressed. Would we swap out our Rhode in an effort to save £15? Yes, without a doubt.