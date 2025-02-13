If your mobile phone has seen better days or you need an upgrade on your home appliances, Samsung has got you covered. The tech giant sells everything from TVs and soundbars, to vacuums and fridges, but it’s no secret that these kinds of purchases can easily set you back hundreds, if not thousands. Luckily, The Independent’s savvy deals experts have found a way to help you get an upgrade on your tech for less – thanks to some discount codes.

Samsung's products are among some of the best in the tech world, frequently ranking in The Independent’s buying guides when tried and tested by our in-house experts. Recently, our resident tech expert, David Phelan, put the new Galaxy S25 Ultra to the test and gave it a glowing review. It’s the perfect device to see you into 2025, as David writes: “The combination of second-generation Galaxy Intelligence and collaboration with Google is powerful. It means you can use Google’s Gemini as your AI assistant, enabling you to do several things at once.”

If you’re feeling inspired, and just can’t wait to get your hands on an impressive new phone, or a washing machine that runs as efficiently as it’s supposed to, these are our picks of the best Samsung discount codes to use.

If your kitchen appliances have seen better days and could do with an upgrade, consider this all-singing, all-dancing see-through fridge (£3,199, Samsung.com), which enables you to see what’s inside, without letting out any of the chilled air. Until 31 December 2025, customers can get five per cent off their first order of more than £500 when using the Samsung app. The offer would shave off more than £115 on the price of your snazzy new fridge – all you need to do is use the code “APP5”.

Alternatively, you could use the discount to enhance your at-home viewing experience with a new TV. Need a recommendation? Rated as the best QLED option in our round-up of the best 4K TVs, the Samsung QN90D neo QLED (£799, Samsung.com) was praised by our tester for using an all-new technology, called mini LED. “ The result is an image that’s spectacular when it comes to brighter elements of the picture,” they said. The perfect time to upgrade for less, this would be another of our top picks to enjoy with the five per cent discount.

If you’re not a new app user, fear not – you can still get a great deal on selected products. Using the code “SHARELOVE”, you’ll be able to shave off £100 from certain buys, including the Galaxy S24 (£699, Samsung.com), which is one of our favourite compact smart phones.

Samsung also offers incredible discounts for teachers and key workers. While the amount you’ll save can vary, there is usually a standard 10 per cent discount. If you’re eligible, you just need to register online and verify your status, then you can get shopping. Using your handsome savings, you could even treat yourself to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (£1,249, Samsung.com), which our resident tech writer, Steve Hogarty, rated highly in his review.

