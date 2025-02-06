Home appliances on their last legs? Whether it's a washed-up washing machine, a fridge with no chill, or an oven that can’t stand the heat, it might be time for an upgrade. Luckily, The Independent’s deal-hunters have found a way to help you replace your worn-out appliances for less – using an AO discount code.

Take this snazzy smart fridge freezer from LG – you can currently save £400 on this American-style model, which lets you see inside without even opening the door (ideal for late-night snacking).

If you’re after a home entertainment upgrade, you’ll be spoilt for choice with AO’s range of consoles, TVs, soundbars and audio devices. And the best part is you can save some serious cash. Take this Samsung S93D 83in 4K Ultra Smart TV, for example – it’s already reduced by a whopping £1,500, plus you can get an extra £400 off with the code "CLEAR400".

If you want to save even more on your home appliances at AO.com, we recommend signing up for AO’s five-star membership. You’ll get free and unlimited deliveries, member-only star savings that aren’t available to regular customers, free unpacking and old appliance recycling service, plus a 100-day return period, so you have longer to decide if your new appliance is right for you. AO’s five-star membership costs £39.99 per year.

AEG’s AX91-404GY is an IndyBest tried and tested top pick, having earned a spot in our review of the best air purifiers. If you’re an AO member, you can save an exclusive £27 on the model. With all this in mind, it’s more than worth signing up to make sure you’ll be getting the best deals.

If your vacuum cleaner is on the brink, take a look at this deal on the Dyson ball animal. It was hailed as the best cordless vacuum cleaner in review of the best Dyson vacuum cleaners. It’s bagless and features a rotating brush attachment to pick up hair as you clean. AO members can save an extra £12 on the tried and tested vacuum cleaner now.

“AO always has the best deals on home appliances, from washing machines to ovens to refrigerators. Its selection is fantastic, and I’m always impressed by its comprehensive assortment of portable air conditioners when the summer months roll around,” says Alex Lee, tech writer at The Independent.

“I recently bought a built-in microwave that had the exact dimensions for my awkwardly-shaped kitchen, something I couldn’t find anywhere else. Well-stocked, with frequent (often daily) price drops, AO’s huge catalogue of warehouse-level products makes it my go-to when it comes to seeking out a new home appliance at a cut-rate price.”

One of our top-rated electrical retailers in the UK, AO was one of the very first to start selling appliances directly to consumers online. By cutting out physical stores, the retailer can keep its prices super-competitive – deals and discounts at AO are routinely among the best we see, and its membership options and sales offerings comprise some of the best bargains around.

