Cook up a storm with up to 30% off top Ninja appliances

We likely don’t have to tell you just how great Ninja appliances are – anybody who owns one of their famous air fryers will know just how quickly they can transform your time spent in the kitchen. But it’s not just these nifty little cooking appliances that Ninja offer, with a number of other gadgets designed to help you cook better and easier.

Buying an appliance from Ninja is an investment. As a brand at the top of its game, a dual zone air fryer will easily set you back a few hundred pounds, while luxurious dessert tools like the Ninja Creami sit at around the £200 mark. But, that’s where The Independent’s deal hunters come in, using their expertise to bring you the best ways to shop Ninja’s bestselling appliances for less – with exclusive sales and discount codes.

Ninja stocks a wide range of tools for your kitchen, including slow cookers and soup makers, as well as bakeware and barbecues for outdoor cooking. Here's our top pick of the best Ninja promo codes available right now, helping you to save across the brand’s range.

We have to start off by mentioning the fantastic deals on Ninja’s viral air fryers, which don’t come around all that often. The brand’s air fryers often make their way into sale events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day, but year-round, you’ll likely pay full price. That’s why the offer of up to 30 per cent off award-winning air fryers is so enticing – bringing down the price of the Ninja Foodi dual-zone air fryer from £269.99 to £199.99 (Ninjakitchen.co.uk). This exact model was chosen as the best dual option in our round-up of the best air fryers by our tester, who wrote that “chicken, chips and chopped-up veg cooked much faster and ended up a lot tastier and crispier compared to when cooking in the other air fryer models.”

If your air fryer still stands the test of time, and you’d prefer to create ice cold sorbet over piping hot fries, check out the offer of up to 20 per cent off the Ninja Creami range. For example, you can save on the Ninja Creami deluxe (was £274.98, now £219.99, Ninjakitchen.com), a 10-in-1 ice cream and frozen drink tool, with the addition of five tubs – that way, you’ll always have a supply of treats in the freezer. If you don’t mind less pre-set modes though, the classic Ninja Creami (Ninjakithcen.com) is cheaper, and also discounted from £224.98 to £209.99.

But if you’ve had your eyes on a different Ninja product altogether, fear not, as you can still secure 10 per cent off your first full price purchase when you sign up to receive emails. You could use this opportunity to buy a set of StaySharp knives, a cold press juicer, or non-stick cake tin – and get practising your lemon drizzle in time for spring.

Not currently included in the brand’s discounts is their latest product, the Ninja Slushi frozen drink maker, but we’re crossing our fingers that deals will drop in time for us to test out some delicious summer mocktails. So stay tuned.

