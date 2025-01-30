If you’re looking to upgrade your kitchen appliances or are yet to invest in an air fryer, you’ve come to the right place, as we’ve rounded up the best air fryer deals to snap up this month.

In light of the rising cost of living, energy efficiency has become a top priority for many. Air fryers are not only cheaper to run than a conventional oven, they can also help you rustle up healthier meals in half the time. Some market-leading models can cost hundreds of pounds, though, so, if you’re on the hunt for a more affordable air fryer, we’ve got you covered.

Air fryers also use little to no oil while cooking food, meaning healthier chips could be on your menu. You can do everything from grilling vegetables to cooking a roast dinner with these devices. Plus, you can choose between compact and larger models, to suit your kitchen and culinary requirements.

Among the most important stats to look for are the power and cooking times, as well as the capacity of the air fryer, which is sometimes measured in kilograms and sometimes in litres, depending on the manufacturer.

Keep reading for all the latest air fryer deals from UK retailers.

The best air fryer deals for February 2025 in the UK are:

open image in gallery ( best-air-fryer-review-indybest.png )

Power: 2,600W

2,600W Capacity: 8.2l

8.2l Dimensions: 39cm x 38.5cm x 33cm

39cm x 38.5cm x 33cm Weight: 8kg

In our review of the best air fryers, our expert tester picked this dual-drawer model from Salter as their favourite, and you can now get your hands on it for less, thanks to this 30 per cent off deal at Amazon. “This Salter style covers all bases with its relatively large baskets, countless cooking options and incredibly easy-to-use design,” wrote our tester, who enjoyed cooking everything from steaks and shrimp to cakes and bread using this super versatile bit of kit.

Ninja foodi flexdrawer dual zone air fryer: Was £269.99, now £219, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Power: 2,470W

2,470W Capacity: 10.4l

10.4l Dimensions: 49.3cm x 31.6cm x 32.7cm

49.3cm x 31.6cm x 32.7cm Weight: 9.4kg

This stylish black and copper air fryer from Ninja is reduced by almost 20 per cent at Amazon. As functional as it is sophisticated, the appliance features a nifty flex drawer, enabling you to remove the divider to transform two independent cooking zones into one extra-large space. The different functions mean you can air fry, crisp, roast, bake, reheat, dehydrate and prove, all with just one handy tool.

Tower vortx 3.8l colour air fryer: Was £59.99, now £39.99, Towerhousewares.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Tower )

Power: 1,500W

1,500W Capacity: 3.8l

3.8l Dimensions: 28.6cm x 26cm x 30.7cm

28.6cm x 26cm x 30.7cm Weight: 3.3kg

Featuring a smart latte-brown colourway and streamlined design, this discounted air fryer from Tower looks very chic. The model was already fairly well priced but, with this deal applied, you can snap it up for just shy of £40. As for what to expect, it’s a 3.8l model and, according to the brand, could save you 70 per cent on energy, compared with using a conventional oven. With a simple, two-dials operation, it doesn’t have the bells and whistles of a more costly choice but it’s certainly a steal.

Ninja foodi 9-in-1 multi-cooker 7.5l OP500UK: Was £249, now £199, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Very )

Power: 1760w

1760w Capacity: 7.5l

7.5l Dimensions : 15cm x 16.5cm x 13.8cm

: 15cm x 16.5cm x 13.8cm Weight: 14.98kg

Ninja is always a reliable brand when it comes to upgrading your kitchen appliances, and this air fryer even comes with the IndyBest seal of approval, as it was chosen as the best model for newbies in our round-up of top air fryers. Our tester said: “While we were testing out the air frying function, we also tried out the other settings and can confirm the multicooker was a more timely and economically efficient way to cook a roast dinner, too.” To sweeten the deal, you can now save £50 on the gadget at Very.

Philips essential air fryer 5000 series XL connected: Was £179.99, now £89.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Power: 2,000W

2,000W Capacity: 7.3l

7.3l Dimensions: ‎40.3cm x 30.7cm x 31.5cm

‎40.3cm x 30.7cm x 31.5cm Weight: 5.55kg

For the tech-lovers out there, here’s the air fryer for you. Picked by our tester as the best smart machine in their review, this model impressed, thanks to its ease of use and intuitive app. “As well as being deep and large enough to fit half a chicken and plenty of chips, it’s wifi-enabled, and connects to the NutriU app, meaning it can be controlled from your phone and Alexa,” our reviewer said.

Airfryer deals FAQs

How we choose the best air fryer deals

The expert deal hunters at IndyBest know how to find a good discount. When choosing the best air fryer deals, we prioritise the models we have personally tried and tested, so we know they are high-performing appliances worth your money. If we’re yet to review a model, we make sure it’s made by a brand that we know and trust, such as Ninja, Tower and Phillips. Though we want to find the biggest discounts we can, we always prioritise the quality of the products first.

What to look for when buying an air fryer

There are a number of different factors to consider when choosing an air fryer. There are four different types: basket, paddle, rotisserie and mini oven style. Which one works for you will depend on what you want to cook.

Basket is the most popular and common style, it’s a great all-rounder, using a drawer-style technique to cook a wide range of food to even and crispy perfection. Some air fryers have dual drawers and capacities may vary, so, if you’ll be cooking for a big family or lots of hungry housemates, make sure to take that into consideration.

Paddle air fryers are great for quick on-the-go and minimal-effort cooking, as they stir your food for you.

Rotisserie options, unsurprisingly, are best for cooking succulent and flavourful meat dishes.

Mini-oven designs are, well, mini ovens – great if you're tight on kitchen space. These devices act the same as your regular while being smaller, quicker and more energy efficient.

Looking for some culinary inspiration? We’ve rounded up the best cookbooks