Currys promises ‘lowest ever prices’ for thousands of Black Friday deals

Electrical retailer Currys has promised that thousands of its products will be at their lowest ever price during this year’s Black Friday sale, with deals dropping from today (29 October).

As The Independent’s consumer writer, I know that some Black Friday deals aren’t as good as they seem at first, but this year, when you see the ‘lowest ever price’ badge at Currys in-store or online, you have the retailer’s word that it’s the best deal they’ve ever offered on that product.

Plus, Currys has announced a price guarantee, meaning you’ll be able to get a partial refund if the price of a product changes after you buy it – keep scrolling for more details about that.

With Currys stocking a huge range of bestselling tech, household appliances and more, this is a great opportunity to get money off expensive items, but I’d always advise not to get carried away, and only splurge on discounted items you really need. Below is everything you need to know about the Currys discounts and Black Friday sale.

Currys’s Black Friday price guarantee explained

If you buy an item from Currys, either in store or online, between 29 October and 18 November, and the price drops before 2 December, you’ll be able to get the difference refunded.

However, to do this, you’ll need to register your purchase on the Currys website. I suggest doing this right after you checkout, as the purchase needs to be registered by 25 November in order to be eligible for a refund under the price guarantee.

It’s also worth noting that when you shop online, you have a legal right to return goods for a full refund (you have 14 days to notify the retailer and a further 14 days to return the item). So if you wanted, you could just return the item and buy it again at the lower price.

If you bought the item in-store, you don’t have a legal right to return your goods, but Currys allows you to do this and get a refund. See the Currys return policy for further information.

Remember to always shop around

As I explained in my Black Friday shopping tips, it’s always important to shop around to check you’re getting the best possible deal. Just because an item has dropped to its lowest price at Currys doesn’t make it the best price everywhere.

Pop the product name into Google to find out if the product is being sold for cheaper anywhere else. I also recommend using price comparison websites such as PriceRunner and PriceSpy. If the item is the same price at two different retailers, consider which one offers better perks, such as free delivery or a longer warranty.

With all that being said, I’ve done the legwork for you and rounded up a range of Currys deals below, so you can rest assured that you’re getting the very best prices available.

Best deals in the Currys Black Friday sale

