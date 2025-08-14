When is Black Friday 2025? Plus best deals to expect

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dare we say it, but with autumn just around the corner, you might already be thinking ahead to Black Friday and Christmas shopping. Last year, there were hundreds of discounts on major brands across tech, TVs, laptops, gaming, beauty, sleep and lots more. Some products dropped to their lowest ever price, making it a great time to save on Christmas gifts or treat yourself to your wishlist items.

Whether you’re looking for a Ninja air fryer, Shark cordless vacuum, Simba mattress, Lego set, Charlotte Tilbury products or new Apple AirPods, many of the biggest brands and retailers are set to reduce the prices of popular products.

The IndyBest team and I are going to be tracking all of the best deals in the run-up to and during the sales event, but in the meantime, here’s what to expect from Black Friday 2025.

When is Black Friday 2025?

Black Friday starts on Friday 28 November 2025, and runs until Cyber Monday on Monday 1 December. As we’ve seen in previous years, many retailers start their sales as early as the beginning of November. I’ll keep this page up to date from now until the official sales start, so you can stay across the best early Black Friday discounts as soon as they arrive.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is the biggest sales event of the year. It falls on the fourth Friday of November, the day after Thanksgiving in the US, and is seen as the best time to snap up deals ahead of Christmas. Typically, discounts will continue right through the weekend, until Cyber Monday. We often see popular products, such as the Apple AirPods Pro 2 or Meta Quest 3, reduced to their lowest ever price, making it an ideal time to save on bestsellers.

What are the best brands to shop on Black Friday?

Some brands host just a couple of sales during the year, and Black Friday is often their biggest. If you want to bag a rare bargain, I recommend making a beeline for brands and retailers such as Pandora, Shark, Dyson, Nintendo, Ninja and Sonos. Apple is also one to watch, with Cyber Monday being the best time to save on the tech giant at third-party retailers such as Amazon, John Lewis and Carphone Warehouse.

When it comes to variety and choice, Amazon and John Lewis are your best bets. The retailers sell everything from beauty and fashion to tech, so you can tick off your Christmas shopping list all in one go and save on multiple shipping fees. If you’re after beauty, Boots is the place to shop, while Currys should be your go-to for appliances, and head to Amazon for tech.

How to avoid fake deals

Black Friday is a good time to snap up discounts on items that have been on your wishlist for a while, but it pays to do your research. While there are plenty of bargains on offer, some deals are not as generous as they seem at first. The prices of electric toothbrushes, for example, fluctuate throughout the year, often swinging between full price and half price from week to week. A half-price toothbrush deal on Black Friday might be closer to its normal price than it appears.

If you know ahead of the sale that there’s a particular product you want to buy, check its usual price with online price checking tools like camelcamelcamel (for Amazon products) or PriceRunner. I’d also suggest comparing prices across multiple retailers before jumping on the first Black Friday or Cyber Monday offer you see.

Here at IndyBest, the rest of the team and I keep track of prices throughout the year, so we can spot a decent deal from a dud. Keep an eye on our Black Friday and Cyber Monday guides for top offers on tried-and-tested products.

Why you can trust us to find the best Black Friday deals

The IndyBest reviews experts and I track the price of popular products year-round. We’ve covered Black Friday and other major sales events for years, so we know how to spot a good deal from a bad one.

On top of knowing our way around a sale, we are experts in our fields. We’ve spent countless hours testing and reviewing everything from phones and laptops to beauty products, mattresses, air fryers and toys. Within our Black Friday guides, we only recommend deals on products we’ve tried and tested, from brands we trust. That means we bring you genuine savings on products we think you’ll love as much as we do.

Here’s what you can expect to find a Black Friday deal on:

Apple AirPods Pro 2: Was £229, now £189, Currys.co.uk

Was £229, now £189, Currys.co.uk Oura gen3 horizon smart ring: £199, Currys.co.uk

£199, Currys.co.uk PS5 Pro: Was £695, now £649, EE.co.uk

Was £695, now £649, EE.co.uk Ninja double stack air fryer: Was £229, now £201, Johnlewis.com

Was £229, now £201, Johnlewis.com Kindle paperwhite: £159.99, Amazon.co.uk

£159.99, Amazon.co.uk Meta Quest 3, 512GB: Was £469.99, now £459, EE.co.uk

Was £469.99, now £459, EE.co.uk Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm: Was £52, now £49, Amazon.co.uk

Was £52, now £49, Amazon.co.uk Oral-B iO2 electric toothbrush: £34.89, Amazon.co.uk

( Apple )

Tech critic David Phelan says that the AirPods Pro 2 earbuds offer a “significant improvement over the already-splendid first-generation model.” In his review, David’s tests found that you get six hours’ use on a single charge, and there are touch controls on the buds themselves, so you can adjust the volume without having to take your phone out of your pocket. You’ll also get a MagSafe case with a lanyard loop, for easy charging and storage.

The wireless headphones were reduced to their lowest ever price in last year’s Black Friday sale, so I’m keeping an eye out for more price drops in the lead up to the next one.

Oura gen3 horizon smart ring: £199, Currys.co.uk

( Oura )

“If you’re looking for a sleep tracker, activity tracker or just want to know as much as you can about your body, then the gen 3 Oura ring will tick a lot of your boxes, in one tiny package,” said Emilie Lavinina, our fitness and wellbeing editor. In her review of the device, Emilie was impressed with its battery life and sleep insights, as well as fertility and period tracking.

It’s rare to see a discount on the smart ring, but last Black Friday, John Lewis reduced it by £50. I’ll be sure to let you know if there are similar discounts available this year.

PS5 Pro: Was £695, now £649, EE.co.uk

( EE )

Last year saw the release of the PS5 Pro, just weeks before Black Friday. The EE Store cut the price of the games console by £36 in its Black Friday sale, and right now there’s an even bigger saving. I’m expecting further discounts when the sale rolls around in November.

Boasting 8K graphics, 2TB of storage for even more games, improved ray tracing and upscaling through Sony’s PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) technology, it’s a powerhouse of a games console.

Ninja double stack air fryer: Was £229, now £201, Johnlewis.com

( Ninja )

Ninja had some excellent discounts over the Amazon Prime Day sale in July, so I’m hoping to see more on Black Friday. One appliance to keep an eye out for is the double stack air fryer. In her review, our tester Katie found it “a strong, space-saving option for smaller kitchens.” In July, the regular-sized model (7.6l) was reduced to £199, so expect even more discounts in the lead-up to Christmas.

( Amazon )

Considered the best ereader in our review, The Independent’s tech critic David Phelan loved this device. David explained: “Unlike other Kindles, this one uses a newer type of e-ink, which offers a faster page turn and smoother transitions”. It was reduced to its cheapest ever price in last November’s sale, so it’s worth waiting for another price cut this year.

Meta Quest 3, 512GB: Was £469.99, now £459, EE.co.uk

( EE )

“The Meta Quest 3 is an astounding virtual-reality headset, and is arguably the best consumer VR device currently out there,” said Senior tech critic, Alex Lee. In his review, Alex found that “With full-colour passthrough, a faster processor, a more comfortable and ergonomic fit, as well as better hand tracking and, of course, those sweet, sweet pancake lenses that make everything so much more stable, this is the VR headset to beat.”

The price of the headset has dropped since the last Black Friday sale to £469.99. Right now, the cheapest you’ll find it for is at the EE store, with a small £10 discount. If you’re buying it as a Christmas gift, I recommend holding out for Black Friday, as there’s likely to be a better discount.

Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm: Was £52, now £49, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

One of my favourite beauty cleansers, Elemis’ pro-collagen cleansing balm has reached cult status for good reason. While it needs very little introduction, it landed a spot in beauty expert Louise’s review of the best cleansing balms. She noted that after she’d removed the product from her face, her skin “felt soft and smooth, with a subtle glow that you often find after having a facial.

There’s a tiny 6 per cent saving now, but it’s often discounted during big sales events – for example, it was reduced to £35 in Amazon’s July Prime Day sale. I’ll be sure to let you know if the price drops again this year.

Oral-B iO2 electric toothbrush: Was £45, now £34.89 Amazon.co.uk

( The Independent )

Our tech writer Steve has tested all of the best electric toothbrushes, and he found this one the smartest choice for most people. It’s not the fanciest toothbrush around, but it doesn’t have to be. Steve says that it “balances powerful cleaning action with an affordable price”. Right now, the toothbrush is on sale for £34.89, but that’s not far off its most common sales price of £45. Don’t believe the Amazon or Boots listing that has this brush at £100, as it hasn’t been this expensive in years. As is often the case with electric toothbrushes, this is a discount that never really disappears. If the price drops even more, I’ll be sure to let you know.

