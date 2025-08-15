Best air fryer deals to expect this Black Friday 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Black Friday is an excellent time to snap up the best air fryer deals, and I’ll bring you the top tried-and-tested picks for less. Brilliant at cooking with little to no oil, while also using less energy than an oven, air fryers are a speedy, healthy way to cook. Many now come with additional functions so you can roast, bake, steam, pressure cook and more, all in one appliance.

Whether you’re a newbie to the air frying game or it’s time for an upgrade, I’ve got you covered with the best Black Friday air fryer deals to expect. I’ll keep this guide up to date in the lead-up to and during Black Friday, so you can stay in the know about all the best savings.

When is Black Friday 2025?

Black Friday officially begins on Friday 28 November 2025, and continues through the weekend to Cyber Monday on Monday 1 December. However, this isn’t the only time to nab a bargain. I’m expecting deals to land as early as the start of November, so if a new air fryer is on your wishlist, bookmark this page and keep checking back for the best offers.

What air fryer deals can you expect on Black Friday?

We saw big discounts from Ninja in last year’s Black Friday sale, as well as Amazon Prime Day this summer. There are set to be even more of its air fryers on sale this year, including long-standing favourites, like the AF100UK, and its newer, more innovative designs, like the space-saving double stack.

Whether you’re cooking for one and want a single-drawer air fryer or need a dual-drawer model for family-sized meals, there are plenty of other brands to keep an eye out for, too. Some of our tried-and-tested favourites include Cosori, Daewoo, Tefal, Russell Hobbs and Lakeland.

Why you can trust us to find the best air fryer deals on Black Friday

The IndyBest team have been testing the top air fryer models for years, comparing Ninja models to budget buys, proving we know how to spot easy-to-clean models, a multi-functional buy and a great bargain. We’ve been covering Black Friday for years, so we have plenty of experience in finding the best deals. We only recommend models we’ve tried and tested or that come from brands and retailers we trust.

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday air fryer deals

Ninja foodi max dual zone AF400UK air fryer: £229, now £183.20, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Our reviewer, Caroline, named this dual model the best Ninja air fryer, writing that “Chicken emerged juicier, chips developed that perfect golden crunch, and vegetables caramelised beautifully”. It dropped to £149 in last year’s Black Friday sale, a rare discount for the AF400UK, so it’s worth holding out for November discounts.

Right now, the cheapest you’ll find it for is at Amazon, where there’s a 20 per cent discount. It frequently drops to this price, so if you can’t wait until Black Friday, this is the best place to nab a deal.

Cosori smart air fryer twinfry: Was £229, now £199, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Currys )

Earning the top spot in our round-up of the best dual fryers, the Cosori twinfry “made for the crispiest food,” said our reviewer, Katie Gregory. “It cooks quickly and evenly, and it’s hands-off, too. We found you don’t even need to shake the basket,” she wrote.

It was reduced to £190 back in July for Amazon Prime Day, and this deal at Currys isn’t far off that price. I’ll be keeping an eye out for further price drops as we head closer to Black Friday.

Lakeland dual basket air fryer with easy view windows: Was £99.99, now £89.99, Lakeland.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Lakeland )

Our reviewer, Katie, was impressed with the extra features on this budget-friendly air fryer, with a viewing window and light on both 4l baskets. She added, “Our dinner was cooked evenly, and the non-stick baskets cleaned up well in the sink”. Lakeland slashed prices across most of its air fryer range in last year’s sale, so expect more of the same for 2025.

Ninja crispi portable air fryer: Was £179, now £131, Ao.com

open image in gallery ( Ninja )

If you’re short on space, the crispi is one of our favourite compact air fryers. It comes with two glass bowls, which stack inside each other, and a detachable heating lid, known as the PowerPod. Senior tech critic Alex Lee loved it, saying, “It’s so utterly versatile – you’re not locked into a single bulky unit, and it’s nice having two different containers to cook from”. The air fryer was reduced to its lowest ever price in the brand’s summer sale, so I’ll be looking out for more price drops this year.

Russell Hobbs XXL family rapid digital air fryer: Was £159.99, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Russell Hobbs )

For big meals, you can’t go wrong with this family-sized number from Russell Hobbs, which is currently more than 50 per cent off at Amazon. This is an even bigger saving than we saw during the last Black Friday sale. The modern LED screen gives the appliance a chic look, and the generous 8l drawer size will make midweek meals a breeze.

Tefal easy fry dual zone digital air fryer: Was £169, now £99, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( Tefal )

You can expect big discounts across Tefal’s range of air fryers this Black Friday. Right now, you can save £70 on its easy fry dual zone air fryer at John Lewis. This isn’t far off its cheapest ever price, £94.99, which we saw in this summer’s Amazon Prime Day sale.

Our reviewer, Katie, reviewed the XXL model and praised its spacious design that allowed “frozen chips and shawarma chicken to cook quickly and evenly”. She added, “We liked the easy-to-use controls, the dishwasher-safe baskets and trays, and the family-sized proportions.”

