No kitchen is complete without a decent knife set. Whether you’re slicing, dicing, peeling or carving, you’ll need the right tools for the job, and a good sharp blade is non-negotiable.

There are lots of different kitchen knives on the market, each with its own special purpose – from the nimble paring knife to the versatile chef’s knife – so, knowing which one to opt for can be tricky.

That’s where knife sets can help, as they provide a range of basics in one go, and are often more cost-effective than buying lots of knives individually.

Whether you’re a culinary novice or a seasoned pro, there are a few things you need to look out for when choosing a knife set. The size and shape of the handle is one thing to take into account, as you need to make sure it has a good grip and is comfortable to use.

Think about storage – does the set come with a block or are the knives loose? If the latter, do the blades have sheaths to keep them protected in your drawer? Some knife sets even include in-built sharpening tools, which are needed to ensure the edge of the blade doesn’t become dull over time.

It’s also worth considering what type of knives you will likely use most. The sets below feature a combination of chef’s knives, paring knives, bread knives, carving knives, serrated knives and Japanese santoku knives, so we’ve got you covered.

Keep scrolling to find out which knife sets have the edge and are worthy of a spot in your kitchen.

How we tested

When looking for the perfect knife set, we chose ones that had at least three of the most basic knives you need in your kitchen: a chef’s knife, paring knife and bread knife. We tested each set over a three-week period, putting the knives through their paces with a range of chopping and cutting tasks.

We chopped, sliced and peeled items of varying toughness, to see how well the knives coped with the job in hand. We also looked at how comfortable they were to use and how much space they took up in the kitchen.

The best kitchen knife sets for 2024 are: