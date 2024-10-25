Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
From Japanese steel to carbon and stainless, carve out a space for these high-quality blades
No kitchen is complete without a decent knife set. Whether you’re slicing, dicing, peeling or carving, you’ll need the right tools for the job, and a good sharp blade is non-negotiable.
There are lots of different kitchen knives on the market, each with its own special purpose – from the nimble paring knife to the versatile chef’s knife – so, knowing which one to opt for can be tricky.
That’s where knife sets can help, as they provide a range of basics in one go, and are often more cost-effective than buying lots of knives individually.
Whether you’re a culinary novice or a seasoned pro, there are a few things you need to look out for when choosing a knife set. The size and shape of the handle is one thing to take into account, as you need to make sure it has a good grip and is comfortable to use.
Think about storage – does the set come with a block or are the knives loose? If the latter, do the blades have sheaths to keep them protected in your drawer? Some knife sets even include in-built sharpening tools, which are needed to ensure the edge of the blade doesn’t become dull over time.
It’s also worth considering what type of knives you will likely use most. The sets below feature a combination of chef’s knives, paring knives, bread knives, carving knives, serrated knives and Japanese santoku knives, so we’ve got you covered.
Keep scrolling to find out which knife sets have the edge and are worthy of a spot in your kitchen.
When looking for the perfect knife set, we chose ones that had at least three of the most basic knives you need in your kitchen: a chef’s knife, paring knife and bread knife. We tested each set over a three-week period, putting the knives through their paces with a range of chopping and cutting tasks.
We chopped, sliced and peeled items of varying toughness, to see how well the knives coped with the job in hand. We also looked at how comfortable they were to use and how much space they took up in the kitchen.
This knife set includes four of the most used knives in the kitchen: a pairing knife, santoku knife, chef’s knife and bread knife. While there’s no knife block, these knives do come with colour-matching sheaths, to keep them safe and secure in your drawer. The blades are crafted from Japanese steel, which makes them super-sharp and long-lasting, plus, they have a non-stick coating to ensure food does not get stuck to the blade and they are easy to clean. They are also dishwasher-suitable, but hand washing is recommended if you want to extend the life of your knives.
The handles are what really makes these knives stand out, though. They’ve been designed to be soft to touch and super comfortable to hold, meaning you can cut and chop with precision. These knives come in various colours and you can buy them individually, so it’s easy to add to your collection.
Viners has proven you don’t need to spend a lot of money to enjoy good quality knives. This set of four has everything you could possibly need for everyday meal prep. It includes a chef’s knife, santoku knife, utility knife and pairing knife. Crafted from high-quality stainless steel, rust-resistant and covered in a black non-stick coating, to reduce cutting friction, these knives have been tempered to keep the edges super sharp, even after heavy use.
The handles make these knives a joy to use – they’re soft to touch and ergonomically designed for a better grip. These knives also have a squared tip, which maximises safety without compromising on performance. The set comes with a 10-year guarantee, and, for the price, we don’t think you can beat it. Plus, if you’d like to add to your collection by including a bread or carving knife, you can purchase them separately.
This set combines great design with superb functionality. It features six knives that are made using high-quality German stainless steel, making them extra durable and easy to clean. In fact, these knives are made to last, and, with a lifetime guarantee, they are certainly worth the initial investment.
Each knife is lightweight and comfortable to handle, even when chopping through some of the toughest vegetables. The book block design, meanwhile, is perfect for those who are precious about kitchen space, as it sits flush against the wall. The knives are accessed from the front, making it ideal for storage under cupboards. Plus, as an added extra, you get a signature handheld knife sharpener that is compact enough to sit inside your cutlery drawer and ensures it’s easy to keep your knives sharp.
It’s never too early to learn kitchen skills, and these knives are perfect for children aged three and over. These knives are crafted from quality Japanese stainless steel, and, while they’re not as sharp as knives used by adults, they will cut most fruit and vegetables. We really love the fun dog design, which also doubles up as a safety feature, with the ears acting as a hand guard to keep fingers away from the cutting surface and the tail steadying the hand with soft poke-free plastic. There are two knives in this set, a straight-edge blade and a serrated blade, with both being lightweight and durable, so kids can get used to handling knives in the kitchen while remaining safe.
If you want a knife set that looks good on display and performs exceptionally well, this Nihon X50 option fits the bill. This set of five knives comes with a magnetic walnut knife block that you’d be proud to have on display, not to mention it’s space-saving functions. The knives are crafted using German X50 stainless steel and infused with carbon, for a strong, sharp blade that will last. The carbonised ash wood handles are really comfortable to handle, and they retain a good grip, even if you have damp hands.
This stylish set has a great range of knives that will cover all your cutting jobs. It includes a 3.5in paring knife, 5in utility knife, 7in santoku knife, 7in chef’s knife, 8in carving knife and an 8in bread knife. The blades can be easily stored in the clear acrylic block, making selecting the one you need very easy.
The blades are made using stainless steel but have been coated with titanium, making them ultra-sharp and durable. The handles are made from soft-grip silicone, so they feel comfortable when used. These knives also look really nice, as they come in a stylish grey colour. The acrylic block is practical and can stand flush against a wall, so it won’t take up much space.
During testing, we found all these knives cut really well, but the santoku was especially useful, as it could be used for pretty much every kitchen job.
If you don’t like your knives on display but you want to keep them tidy, this set is perfect. They ship in a special drawer tray, so you can keep all the knives in place and the blades protected, without taking up countertop space. There are five knives in this set, including a 3.5in paring knife, 4.5in serrated knife, 5.5in santoku knife, 6.5in chef’s knife and an 8in bread knife. They’re made from durable high-carbon stainless steel, so won’t rust or discolour after prolonged use.
These knives handle really well – the handles are weighted, so they don’t feel flimsy when you’re chopping something tough. We also love how the shape of the handles means, when you place these knives down, the blades don’t touch the work surface, improving hygiene and reducing mess, which is always a winner, in our books.
The handles are also colour-coded, so you can easily grab whichever knife you need when they’re stored away.
Want to add a pop of colour to your cooking prep? These knives come in a set of three stylish colours, so you’ll easily be able to find the right knife for the job. There’s a 7in chef’s knife, 5in utility knife and a 3.5in paring knife, which are perfect for almost all cutting and chopping jobs you may need to undertake.
The ultra-sharp blades are made using Japanese stainless steel, with an additional non-stick silicone coating. They’re dishwasher-friendly, but it’s recommended you hand wash them, for long-lasting results.
One thing we really loved about these knives is they come with protective sheaths – so, if you store them in your cutlery drawer, you won’t risk any accidental injury. These knives feel very light but not flimsy – they made easy work of chopping hard vegetables such as potatoes.
This set of four Japanese knives is great for any budding chef. There’s a 7in vegetable slicer, 6.5in chef’s knife, 6.5in santoku knife and an 8in carving knife. The blades are made using high-quality stainless steel, which stays super sharp and cuts effortlessly through different ingredients.
The carved-wood handles are really nice to hold, although, they can feel a bit loose after prolonged use. Note, the knives can’t go in the dishwasher, and it’s essential to keep the blades dry after washing, so they’ll last.
These are really good knives if you’re into making Japanese cuisine, as the range is perfect for meat, fish and vegetable dishes such as sushi. The knives are very light, and the blades have integrated holes, meaning food doesn’t get stuck, which is a nice touch.
Ninja products have become staples of many kitchens, and this knife block with built-in sharper definitely deserves high praise. Constructed from forged German stainless steel, these knives have been made to last. This set includes an 8in chef’s knife, 8in bread knife, 8in slicing knife, 5in utility knife and a 3.5in paring knife, so there really is something for every job.
The brilliant thing about this set is the block comes with a built-in sharper on the side, which means you’ll always have super-sharp knives with little effort. Now, this is quite a hefty block, so you’ll need to have enough kitchen counter space, but, if you can carve out the space, it’s well worth it.
During testing, we found these knives really easy to use. They had a good grip, felt light, and the super-sharp blades glided through everything. The chef’s knife was particularly impressive, handling hard fruits and vegetables, such as melon and celeriac, with utter ease. Sharpening the knives was also a really easy task – the knife just needed to be inserted into the sharpening slot and a few pulls of the lever left them super sharp. Ninja states these knives will stay sharp for up to 10 years, with regular sharpening.
Global is known as the king of knives for a very good reason. This three-piece set includes an 8in carving knife, 6in bread knife and a 3in peeling knife, which are ideal for a range of everyday cooking tasks. The blades are crafted using ultra-sharp Japanese steel that is ice-hardened, meaning they stay sharp for years to come.
There’s no denying these knives look as good as they cut. The sleek, all-steel design and long, textured handle made handling the knives comfortable, regardless of what was being sliced and diced. The handles are also covered in circular dimples, which offer added grip.
Basically, these knives really are a joy to use. The blades sliced effortlessly, even with the toughest ingredients. The paring knife, in particular, was very good, as it was a bit easier to handle than the chef’s knife, and nothing was too tough for it.
This space-saving knife set is great for any kitchen. The set comes with three knives, including a 6.5in chef’s knife, 5.5in santoku knife and a 4in paring knife. The blades are constructed of sharp stainless steel, and come with a soft, easy-grip handle.
Of course, the ideal thing about this set is that it comes with a set of colour-coded chopping boards, the stand for which also doubles up as a knife block. This means no matter what kind of space you have in your kitchen, you can keep your knives and chopping boards in one neat package.
During testing, we found the knives so sharp they actually scored the boards, so, just be aware of that when using. Handling each knife was a comfortable experience, although, the knife did flex a bit when cutting tougher items, such as hard vegetables. As a whole, this is such a great design and looks really good, while keeping everything neat and tidy.
If you’re looking to make an investment when it comes to knives, look no further than this set. Yes, it is expensive, but these knives take quality to another level. There are four knives in the set, including a pairing knife, utility knife, vegetable chopper and chef’s knife. Each knife is carefully crafted, using layers of Japanese steel and antimicrobial copper, to create strong knives with razor-sharp edges, meaning you’ll never need to buy another knife set again.
The knives are stored in a handmade knife block made from American black walnut, stainless steel and goat leather. We loved the contrast between the heavy knife block and the featherlike feel of the knives. The handles are also made using a Kebony maple wood with a textured finish, so they are comfortable when holding and handling. The knives also come with a lifetime guarantee, so, once you’ve bought these, you’ll never look back.
For a great set on a budget, look no further than the Förslag three-piece knife set from Ikea. For just £8, you get a really good set of knives and, if you’re a student, they will easily see you through your three-year course and beyond. The knives are perfect for everyday cooking. The handles are made from a blend of polypropylene plastic and synthetic rubber (so they don’t get slippery, even if your hands are wet), and feel solid and durable, even when you’re cutting the toughest vegetable. They are very sharp right out of the packet but you may want to invest in a sharpener, to keep them in tip-top condition.
This set is only available to buy in stores at the moment.
When it comes to kitchen knives, there is seemingly no end to the different types you can purchase. That said, if you simply want to make sure you’ve got the essentials covered, you really only need three: the serrated knife, the chef’s knife and the paring knife.
The serrated knife, commonly used for fruits and bread, has small, grooved edges that mean it can tear through food easily.
The chef’s knife, which usually has an 8in or 10in blade, is by far the most popular in all types of kitchen, as it can be used for everything from chopping melons to carving roast chicken.
Lastly, the paring knife is small, sturdy and nimble with a sharp, angled point, which makes it best suited for deveining shrimp or segmenting citrus fruits for your gin and tonic.
From novices to kitchen whizzes, a decent knife is always worth it. But, most importantly, you should take care of your knives and make sure they are sharpened, so they can perform at their best.
A good set of knives goes a long way to enjoyable food prep. The colori+ four-piece set covers every base, with knives that are super sharp and really nice to handle. They come with matching sheaths so they’re safe to store in the cutlery drawer, too.
The signature book oak knife block set by Robert Welch also ticked all our boxes. The solid oak knife block sits flush against any wall, making it ideal for those who have smaller kitchens or don’t want to lose valuable counter space. It also comes with a good selection of knives to cover a range of chopping jobs.
For those on a budget, the viners assure four-piece knife set is perfect. These knives stay sharp even after a lot of use and they’re lightweight and comfortable to work with. If you are going to splurge, however, the kyūkyoku set from Tog Knives is definitely worth a look. These knives offer professional quality for home use.
